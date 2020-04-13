QE Infinity: The Banks Continue To Hoard Cash

For most investors, cash will remain your best bet in the near term.

But as of April 8, 94% of the liquidity being provided to banks remains in their reserve accounts. It is crucial this gets to the real economy ASAP.

More importantly, the Fed is trying to direct new credit to the places where it sees problems, and not relying so much on banks to up their risk in a crisis.

Contra Twitter, the Fed will not be buying junk bonds, and only a very small amount of junk ETFs.

When Slower Is Still Very, Very Fast

The Fed began this round of QE very much on fire. You’ve all seen some crazy charts in the past few weeks, none more chilling than unemployment insurance claims:

Unadjusted initial claims

15.1 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance in the past 3 weeks. That likely understates the problem, due to the way UI is structured and how this event has overwhelmed state offices and their ancient mainframe systems:

Bloomberg Terminal also runs on COBOL, so maybe Mike can lend them a few.

Next week, the Department of Labor will be doing its surveys for the April jobs numbers. I believe these will look considerably worse than what we’ve seen in unemployment claims.

The Fed has responded with its own historically crazy chart:

That’s the weekly change in the Fed’s Treasury holdings. The other QEs look like little baby QEs now. But within that context, the Fed is slowing down

Look how tiny the $128 billion from March 18 seems now. The previous high week was $40 billion.

So it looks like the week ending April 1 will be the peak pace of QE Infinity, but we are still going at a mighty clip. Beginning April 13, the Fed will dial down the pace again to about $45 billion per day from $75 billion per day this past week.

Leaving out the $440 billion from Not QE, we are at $1.4 trillion in QE, $1.1 trillion in Treasuries and the rest in MBSs. My guess is that the next milepost is $2 trillion in Treasuries, which would monetize the entirety of the recently passed relief bill - which, ultimately, is the purpose of QE. In a rapidly deflating environment, monetizing $2 trillion is not a problem.

From there, we will see.

Making Sense of the Thursday Announcements

The Fed made some announcements last Thursday that instantly sent Twitter into a misinformation maelstrom. Before I go any further: the Fed will not be buying junk bonds, but it will likely get a very small amount of ETFs in high yield. This will not be nearly enough to save them.

What the Fed announced was - finally - the details to its on-hold new facilities, and a new one to take the total, by my count, to 10. No future historian is ever going to accuse Jay Powell of not trying hard enough within the limitations of the Federal Reserve Act.

Here, in all their acronymic glory, are the new facilities:

Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF): To get short-term credit to businesses and municipalities.

Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF): To ease their tight positions and prepare for the onslaught of new Federal debt to come.

Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF): To ease the liquidity positions in money market funds.

Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF): To buy new corporate medium-term debt.

Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF): To buy existing corporate medium-term debt, including ETFs.

Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF): Funding to bundle a grab bag of debt assets like student loans, car loans, consumer debt, etc. They will add more asset classes as needed.

Main Street New Loan Facility (MSNLF) and Main Street Expanded Loan Facility (MSELF): To get loans directly to small and medium-sized business missed by bond and paper markets. There are literally millions of these businesses.

Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF): The Fed will be acting as the SBA’s agent for the PPP. This overlaps in its borrowers with the MSNLF and MSELF, a sort of double-barrel approach, both managed by the Fed and BlackRock.

Municipal Liquidity Facility (MLF): Finally, a new facility to support municipal bonds.

I’m going to get to the others because they are actually far more important to helping us avoid the worst economic scenarios, but most of the focus came from this line from the SMCCF term sheet:

The Facility also may purchase U.S.-listed ETFs whose investment objective is to provide broad exposure to the market for U.S. corporate bonds. The preponderance of ETF holdings will be of ETFs whose primary investment objective is exposure to U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, and the remainder will be in ETFs whose primary investment objective is exposure to U.S. high-yield corporate bonds. [emphasis added]

The Fed is buying junk; commence freak-out.

Data by YCharts

Or maybe not. Let’s go over what it said in the rest of that term sheet, and the one for the larger and more important PMCCF, for new corporate debt.

The combined size of the two facilities will be $750 billion.

Two-thirds is for the PMCCF. This should tell us something about the Fed’s priorities here - new medium-term debt is more important to it in these facilities.

The purchases of existing corporate bonds and ETFs maxes out at $250 billion, a small fraction of the market. At the end of 2019, there was $5.8 trillion in nonfinancial corporate bonds, but now that number is much higher. March saw $300 billion in new investment grade bond sold, and there was much more in the other grades.

The Fed may purchase investment grade bonds, and bonds that were rated investment grade as of March 22 but since downgraded - so-called “fallen angels.” You see their quote regarding ETFs above.

Purchases will be limited by the Treasury’s initial investment of $25 billion in the SMCCF and leverage rules. Investment grade can be leveraged at 10:1; fallen angels at 7:1; high yield at 3:1.

Purchases will further be limited by maximums on individual issuers, as well as maximums on individual ETFs.

So, if the Fed spent every dime of the facility on high yield ETFs, it would max out at $75 billion. But it can’t do that. The total AUM for every single high yield ETF I could find (43 of them) is $48 billion, and the Fed can only buy 20% of that, so that’s about $11.5 billion once you add its purchases to the AUM. It will probably wind up with about half that, maybe $6 billion. This is just about the smallest Fed number there is. The US high yield bond market is around trillion dollars. This will have no effect, except giving you a better price at which to short junk bonds in the near term. Tally ho.

So really, this is not much news. Probably on the order of less than 1% of bond purchases with go to high yield, and that’s an even smaller percentage of the entire high yield market.

Much More Important Issues

"Fed Buys Junk" is great Twitter fodder, but there are far more important things going on here. Of the 10 facilities, only 2 showed up on the most recent Fed balance sheet for April 8, even though most were announced on March 15. Every day lost is crucial, so it’s good to know the Fed is finally getting going, even if it is later than I hoped.

My guess is that the two that are going - the primary dealer and money market facilities - were within the capabilities of the Fed operations desks, but they needed to get BlackRock on board to help with the rest.

Starting with the actual important stuff about corporate bonds, the big change from previous announcements was a fallen angel clause:

An issuer that was rated at least BBB-/Baa3 as of March 22, 2020, but was subsequently downgraded, must be rated at least BB-/Ba3 as of the date on which the Facility makes a purchase. If rated by multiple major NRSROs, such an issuer must be rated at least BB-/Ba3 by two or more NRSROs at the time the Facility makes a purchase.

This mirrors the Fed's previous term sheet in regard to the corporate paper facility, though the cutoff date there is March 17. Either way, they are arbitrary, as any date would be. Ford (F) made the bond cutoff, but Kraft Heinz (KHC) did not.

Let’s stick with Ford, because it makes for an interesting case study in how this will work. Leaving aside the auto finance side of the company, Ford had about $15 billion in debt at the end of 2019. About $11 billion is in corporate bonds that, until March 25, were rated BBB-, the lowest tier of investment grade. On March 19, it took out $15 billion from its revolving debt accounts, bringing the total up to about $30 billion.

Ford just made the fallen angel cutoff, so it is still eligible despite the downgrade. But how much the Fed can buy is limited by a number of factors:

Companies can only refinance existing bonds through the primary facility if they will expire within 3 months. Ford’s front notes, only $86 million, are not until 2022, so it will not be doing this.

Both the facilities together can buy up to $11.25 billion of any one company’s debt, so under that, the Fed could take all of Ford’s bonds.

But the secondary facility is capped at 10% of its bonds before March 22, only $1 billion for Ford. That is the maximum the Fed can buy of Ford’s existing debt.

But Ford can issue new debt to sell to the primary facility, and use it to pay off old debt if it so chooses, or just use it to fatten up currents.

But it is restricted to an additional 30% on top of what its total debt load was before March 22, so that drops Ford down to a maximum of about $9 billion. The company's timing on the $15 billion from the revolver was fortuitous, as otherwise it would have topped out at $4.4 billion from the Fed.

So Ford can get only $1 billion from the secondary facility, but another $8 billion in new debt from the primary facility. This imbalance should tell you how the Fed views the two facilities.

The pricing of new bonds will be market dependent, plus a one-time 1% fee.

Further, the Fed can only leverage 7:1 on Ford, so for every $7 spent on Ford, it loses $3 that could go to an investment grade company’s debt.

Those leverage ratios are going to be key. The Fed loses $3 for every $7 spent on fallen angels, and $7 for every $3 it spends on JNK or HYG. For every billion it spends on JNK and HYG, that’s over $2.3 billion it can’t spend on investment grade. It is going to be loath to make too much of this tradeoff.

The Rest Of The Alphabet

Moving on to the other facilities, we see the Fed is again trying to get new debt out there.

Commercial paper: We got a term sheet here back in March, but still no action through April 8. Hopefully that changes this week. It will buy up A1 paper, or fallen angels, as of March 17.

Primary dealers: This is one of the two up and running. Primary dealers are about to get clobbered when the Treasury sells $2 trillion in debt for the relief bill, so this will take a bunch of that off their plate. Right now, it remains at only $33 billion the last two weeks, but I expect that to go up as the debt auctions multiply.

Money market: This one is also up and running, and at $53 billion the last two weeks.

TALF: This will be a $100 billion program, with 10:1 leverage on the Treasury’s initial investment, but all that could go up as needed. The facility will bundle new asset classes of debt and take them as collateral from their owners.

Auto loans and leases

Student loans

Credit card receivables (both consumer and corporate)

Equipment loans and leases

Floorplan loans

Insurance premium finance loans

Certain small business loans that are guaranteed by the SBA

Leveraged loans

Commercial mortgages

There are a number of restrictions:

No synthetics.

Debt quality.

All US, like everything else here.

Must be new, except for the commercial mortgages, which will be older MBSs.

Rates vary depending on the collateral, but most of them will be LIBOR + 1.25%, which is very reasonable.

This one will likely expand to new asset classes.

The Main Street Programs: Combined, these will be $600 billion. The MSNLF is for smaller loans up to $25 million, and the MSELF is for larger loans up to $125 million. Eligible businesses must have fewer than 10,000 employees and less than $2.5 billion in 2019 revenues, but they will mostly be much smaller than that.

Banks making the actual loans will be on the hook for only 5% of the loan.

4-year terms.

Amortization of principal and interest deferred for one year.

The rate is SOFR + 2.5-4%, again very reasonable, especially when coupled with the deferral. There is a 1% fee for the loan.

Total debt for any company may not exceed 4x EBITDA.

Companies cannot use the money to refinance old debt.

“Using the proceeds of the Eligible Loan, [the borrower] will make reasonable efforts to maintain its payroll and retain its employees during the term of the Eligible Loan.” That’s a big loophole.

Restrictions on buybacks and compensation.

This, along with the PPP, is probably the most important program here. But there are literally millions of these companies, and I fear this is all too little, too late. We will see.

PPP: This is part of the relief bill and will be administered jointly by the Fed, the SBA and BlackRock. This program will lend to banks using SBA-guaranteed loans as collateral, so the people over there will have to be working overtime to process all the applications that are coming in right now. The rate will be 35 basis points, and no fees. Good god.

Munis: One of the holes in the previously announced facilities was for municipal bonds and paper.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, they were getting clobbered. Initially, the Fed tried to fill this hole by making muni paper eligible under the commercial paper facility and making muni bonds eligible collateral in the money market facility. But this was not enough.

The facility, at up to $500 billion, will buy new munis of up to 2-year terms from states, Washington DC, municipalities over 1 million population, and counties over 2 million population. This excludes a very wide swath.

Even including borderline Austin and Jacksonville, that’s only 13 cities. Including 3 borderline counties, that’s only 18 counties. I suspect this is just a start here, and they will lower those restrictions eventually. States will be able to use their credit to help the smaller cities and counties, but that will not be enough. Local governments are seeing their tax bases disintegrate now, and they need help now.

The total from any government can be up to 20% of their 2017 revenue base. The bonds must be new and used to manage cash flows in an environment of cratering revenue, not for projects.

Taken all together, what we see is that the Fed, though still preferring banks as its counterparties (except for the corporate and muni facilities), is favoring new debt over old and trying to direct the liquidity it is providing to where it sees the need.

This is because experience has taught the Fed that banks get very risk averse in a crisis, and turn out to be terrible transmission belts for policy in circumstances of high uncertainty like now. This brings me to...

The Thing That Is Actually Keeping Me Up Nights

The Fed has already provided an unprecedented amount of liquidity to the banks in less than a month. Including QE, the discount window and the already running facilities, the Fed has bought almost $1.6 trillion in debt securities and loans from the banks.

The Treasury has sopped up a large part of that in preparation for its onslaught of spending, $455 billion, but that still leaves $1.1 trillion for the banks.

The thing that is keeping me up nights is that 94% of that is still sitting in the banks’ reserve accounts.

Federal Reserve. “Fed Loans” is the discount window plus the already running facilities.

This chart breaks down those previous paragraphs. We see the giant growth of QE (blue) and the Treasury’s account (yellow). Repo (green) has calmed down considerably with these giant QE purchases and is now at $193 billion, actually having a small negative effect on reserves since March 11.

But reserves have skyrocketed to near their record 2014 levels.

Putting it together:

Federal Reserve. The green bars are the net of the “Cumulative Factors Affecting Bank Reserves” chart above.

The banks have a choice of screwing themselves or screwing the economy. I’m not sure which one they go with.



- My sister, the bank strategist.

My sister is very smart. The problem banks face is that there is more uncertainty right this second than ever before. They know defaults are coming, but the scope is unknown. In that environment, taking the 0.1% IOER with your cash and seeing what the next day brings instead of putting it at risk in the real economy may seem like the prudent thing. I do not blame them.

But these facilities are designed precisely to ease this problem by reducing banks’ risk in making loans. They have also cut out banks entirely in the muni and corporate facilities. We will see how it works. If that blue bar does not drop down considerably next week, I’m headed for the bunker.

These kinds of headlines do not make me feel better

Yahoo Finance

In Which I Break My Own Rule And Talk About Oil

I generally stay the heck away from commodities. Each one is a full-time job, none more so than oil. But I can speak to the geopolitical issues driving this. The reason it is important for our discussion is simple: a large portion of the sub-IG corporate bonds are from oil and gas companies, and the outcome here is crucial for those bonds.

Put yourself in Vladimir Putin’s shoes for a moment. For years, Russia was neck-and-neck with Saudi Arabia as the largest oil producer in the world, most years coming out on top. These exports propped up their otherwise decrepit economy and kept Putin’s kleptocracy awash in gold toilets.

But then, fracking happened. Once the dust settled, the US became a net exporter of oil and the largest producer in the world. Even more troubling for Putin and his fellow kleptocrat MBS in Saudi Arabia is this chart:

These lines are the spreads between the European benchmark price (blue) and the Middle East price (red) with the US benchmark. US shale crude is not just plentiful, but it also trades cheaper. On top of that, it is lighter and sweeter than Russian or Saudi oil, so it is better for refineries.

All else being equal, if you ran a refinery, which one would you buy? Its use was only limited by takeaway capacity in these new fields, but that was being alleviated by new pipelines and storage. US shale is a nightmare for Russia and Saudi Arabia.

But every crisis is also an opportunity, and Putin did not let this one go to waste. The disadvantage of shale is that it costs more to produce, so the breakeven price is higher than it is for Russian or Saudi oil. It is different in every field, but the general Mendoza line for this in the US is $40/barrel. At $25/barrel, only 2 small shale operations in the entire US are profitable.

But like with his 2016 election interference, Putin was a little more successful than he would have liked. He underestimated the demand shock from COVID-19, and it started really hurting his own bottom line.

So, we get the current negotiations. The US Energy Information Administration estimates that global overproduction is going to be in the neighborhood of 20-25 million barrels per day. The deal being discussed in the neighborhood of 10-15 million barrels per day. It will alleviate the buildup of inventories, but not enough.

Also, since the US has no state-run oil company, I don’t understand how these limits are enforced here.

But again, this plays to Putin’s hand. His sweet spot is for WTI to remain around $30-35, still unprofitable for most shale producers. At the same time, the Brent benchmark, on which Russian oil is priced, will be $4-10 more expensive, and so will Saudi oil, based on Dubai-Oman. They will still be very profitable, while US shale dies.

Moreover, Putin has learned that he has a new, very potent weapon in his arsenal. Even a “successful” conclusion to these negotiations is just a disaster all around, and it will not save junk bonds.

About That Rally

I think we are likely to see increased sustained volatility over what we have seen in the past few years, for several months.



- Me, in an absurd understatement on February 26

The market rallying in the face of 15 million Americans filing for unemployment insurance was a thing to behold, but not unexpected. It is never a straight line down. From the then all-time highs, 2000-2002:

And 2007-2009:

Giant rallies, all the way down. It's not over until everyone capitulates. Strap in.

Outlook

The outlook remains the same. Prepare for impact.

Recommended Trades

Also remaining the same. Cash is the best bet for most investors right now.

If you want to add a little more risk:

Long treasuries in the 3-7 year and 20+ year ranges to follow QE. This is where the Fed is concentrating purchases, along with under 2 years.

Short junk bonds via one of the larger ETFs like HYG or JNK. Pay no attention to Twitter, they are just giving you a better price at which to short.

Short equities, but this will take nerves of steel. The one thing I promised you back in February was volatility.

Click on that last link for more details.

Time Is A Luxury

I hit "publish" on the afternoon of Saturday, April 11, and by the time you read this, everything in it could already be out the window. Writing and editing these articles is now too long a turnaround, as the news moves too fast.

If you want more timely updates, please consider following my Twitter feed, where I have been pretty active lately because of all this. I will also try and provide regular updates here in the comments, so if you are interested, hit the "Track Comments" button at the bottom of the article.

Stay safe. Be cool. Love the ones you're with.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HYG, JNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.