S&P 500 Starts To Look Overvalued

I find a sustainable rebound in stocks towards fresh highs in the near term less likely than a retest of recent lows.

In this article, I compare the market's EPS projections against the S&P 500's current levels and conclude that the index may be overvalued.

What my gut tells me about the recent rally in stocks matters little, so I turn to data analysis.

The S&P 500 (SPY) has just had its best week in 43 years, propelled higher by more speculative small cap (VB) and higher-beta (SPHB) stocks. Some have even been calling the 22% run off the March 23 lows "a bull market" - arguably a meaningless label, considering the record-setting, peak-to-trough decline of more than 30% earlier this year.

Instinctively, I remain skeptical that the recent rally in the equities market will carry us towards new highs soon. My doubts are further reinforced by what I see in the data regarding earnings expectations for the broad market.

(Image Credit: I Will Teach You To Be Rich)

Stale estimates

Let's start with the graph below, which depicts the actual and consensus estimates for the S&P 500's earnings per share through 2022. The blue line represents expectations as of late January 2020, right before the novel coronavirus began to wreak havoc in the global markets. The orange line represents the revised expectations issued just recently, in April 2020.

Interestingly, experts currently project earnings to dip by a mere 8.5% in 2020 and then bounce back by nearly 19% in 2021, for a combined increase of more than 4% per year over the 24-month period. For reference, the projected earnings growth through the end of next year is even higher than the historical 3% increase registered since 2006 (excluding the 2018 rate that was skewed by the one-off benefit of the corporate tax cuts). This expected growth figure makes even less sense when compared to 2008-2009, when the annualized decline in corporate earnings reached a whopping 15%.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Refinitiv)

Of course, the better explanation as to why earnings are expected to drop so little in 2020 and return back to normalcy next year is that estimates are likely stale. Without a firmer grasp on what to expect next, many analysts have probably been avoiding a firm commitment on their EPS projections. The upcoming earnings season and corporate outlook will likely provide a bit more clarity on the subject.

I will not dare claim to have the most accurate estimate on future corporate earnings. But I venture to say that the 2020 decline will be at the very least as severe as 2008's, probably much more so.

Once consensus projections are fully refreshed, I hypothesize that:

The S&P 500's 2020 EPS contraction will be closer to 35%;

The 2021 rebound should be sharp at about 25%, which does not fully offset this year's drop due to the number of small business failures and some loss of consumer spending power driven by higher unemployment;

Earnings will continue to increase at a bit more accelerated pace through 2023, eventually settling back at the historical 3% growth pace.

Plugging in the numbers

I have modeled out the scenario above to assess whether the S&P 500, at current levels, properly reflect what I believe to be the base-case scenario for earnings growth over the next several years. I did the same exercise using current consensus estimates - which, to emphasize, appear very stale and much rosier than what most would reasonably call a best-case scenario. I then discounted all future earning streams to present value, using the same discount rate of 9.25% that would have justified the S&P 500 at about 3,300 points, back in early February 2020.

To be fair, discounting future earnings rather than cash flows is an imperfect approach, but one that I consider good enough for the purpose of this exercise. Also, I believe a higher discount rate today is warranted, given the heightened risks and uncertainties. For the sake of being conservative, however, I chose to maintain the rate unchanged in my calculations.

See my S&P 500 fair value calculations below.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using Refinitiv's and own estimates)

Should one assume that the current (i.e., stale) EPS estimates turn out to be accurate in the end, I calculate the S&P 500's fair value today to be about 2,980 points. In this case, the upside opportunity left on the table after the recent rally would be about 6%. Alternatively, should I be right about my EPS projections, I conclude that a more reasonable value for the stock index today would be about 2,330, which suggests downside risk of approximately 20% from current levels.

Key Takeaway

The main conclusion that I reach from the exercise above is that the S&P 500 seems richly valued today, following the index's sprint off March 23 lows. Worth noting, I am using the S&P 500's early February levels to benchmark "fair value", even though many had already been questioning whether stock valuations were overstretched a few months ago.

Of course, predicting the future is hard, if not impossible. Maybe corporate earnings will suffer little in 2020 and spring back to normalcy next year. In that case, the S&P 500 is most likely to push for new highs in the foreseeable future. But I find a sustainable rebound in stocks towards fresh highs in the near term less likely than a retest of recent lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.