Long-Term Investors, Mistakes Ahead

We wish and hope that all of our readers and their loved ones are in good health and none suffer from Covid-19 and its aftermaths.

Investing is, or should be, a series of learning experiences. In the long-term, we apparently learn more from our mistakes than from our "successes". One puzzling occurrence that I have noted are some individual and institutional investors making repeated mistakes that impact their long-term investment results. At critical points in time, instead of utilizing their usual contemplative decision making, they allow emotions to drive decisions. I believe we are approaching a juncture where a sizeable number of otherwise smart investors make investment decisions that significantly hurt their future long-term returns, if not reversed.

The Focal Point of Large, Sudden Recoveries

We hit a "stealth" bottom on March 18th, with a "test" on March 23rd, in the US and many other markets. (A test occurs below or higher than the first bottom, but critically does not lead to more selling and substantially lower prices.) Since these low points, some mutual funds have jumped by 40% or more. In just the last trading week, the 25-best performing mutual funds gained between +35% and 21.36%.

Traditional investors could choose to ignore these results due to the performance leaders likely making successful extreme bets. Relative to the impact on the wealth of the total investor population, the performance of the 25 largest long-term funds is relevant. It's also worth noting from a national economic standpoint that the performance of the middle of the road "Core" equity funds is especially important, as this is where the largest portion of individual and institutional money is invested.

I believe it is significant that the best performing large mutual fund for the week was American Fund's Washington Mutual Investors. It rose +10.03%, while the worst all large-cap equity funds, a global equity income fund, gained +4.98%. To put this perspective, annualizing the gain of +4.98% would surpass 250%, an impossibility. This demonstrates how unusual the week was.

Ok it is Unsustainable, Now What? = Mistakes

There are three mistakes people make when investment performance appears too good.

An immediate attempt to lock-in an unsustainable gain, a smart decision if one is never to invest again. The first problem in selling at the presumed top is that it puts a high premium on making two correct investment decisions consecutively. The skill to recognize tops and bottoms are quite different. Recognizing the present situation while fathoming the future, or more correctly futures, is quite different. Remember, many investors believe the sole reason for the market decline in the February-March period was the Coronavirus, not our concern of a tactical and strategic slowdown in earnings power generation. (The odds on identifying future trends different from those extrapolated from the present is probably 50% to 65%, allowing for the occasional surprise.)

The nature of critical turning points is the second problem. Almost by definition a turning point is when the bulk of trading actively changes radically, an emotional change. To be in a position to timely anticipate the change you must believe you can accurately feel what the crowd is thinking and when it is changing. From a profit and loss standpoint, there is no difference between being premature and wrong.

The third hurdle is the assumption that the investor completely knows of any changes in demand placed on the advisor of the capital in the investment account. As an investment advisor I have never been comfortable with such assertions by others, or myself. We live in an uncertain world.

Another group of investors that has a substantial proportion of their wealth uninvested is driven by "FOMO" (Fear Of Missing Out). They want to quickly make up for lost time and get invested in stocks that are moving up. Their answer is to jump on whatever is moving most. This is called momentum. The problem with this choice is that after the original investors' needs are met, as the only thing driving these stocks higher are other momentum players who may quickly move on to other investments.

To avoid these problems, if you find yourself with excess capital after filling all your essential reserve requirements, I suggest you divide the excess capital into perhaps ten segments, then invest a segment on each down day, which often fall on Fridays. For those more long-term oriented who have obligations to others, I suggest with bias that they consider a portfolio of mutual funds, allowing professionals to make tactical decisions.

A Contrarian's Dilemma

Almost all investment courses take the easy way out by statistically analyzing financial statements and past economic conditions. The reality is the value of a stock is comprised of two very different aspects. While the first is taught, the second relies on the attitudes of those with buying power. This in turn is impacted by the buyers urgency to buy and the present owner's urgency to sell.

Price is where the two forces meet, with the next price a function of the size of the commitment of both sides at current prices. If the competing buyers have more money, the sellers will benefit from a higher price. If the seller demonstrates a larger desire to offload his/her merchandise, the intelligent buyer will get a temporary bargain. This equilibrium price is not only recorded in the regulatory records, but is also remembered by the participants and those who analyze their actions, e.g. market or technical analysts who don't have the benefit of the specific motivations behind the trade.

When there are a significant number of price changes in one direction, a trend is identified. No trend goes on forever and eventually reverses. A successful contrarian attempts to capitalize on trends that reverse direction. Historically, the trend best expected to reverse is the one trumpeted by many "experts", or other pundits. Most of them currently anticipate further single digit gains following those generated since mid to late March. With the preponderance of investors sharing that view, I as a contrarian (long-shot better) am wondering whether we are setting up for a period of double-digit future gains?

This is where market analysis might foretell the future, without knowing the motivation of future buyers and sellers. Because of my background in analyzing mutual funds and similar vehicles, I often turn to their performance data for clues. For the last five years through Thursday's close the three largest categories by current assets have produced very sub-par compounded returns: US Diversified Equity +3.83%, Domestic Long-Term Fixed Income +2.09 %, and World Equity +0.24%.

None of these averages meet actuarial requirements or satisfy planned endowment expenditures. This suggests that many pension and probably other retirement funds, including endowments, are underfunded, potentially requiring larger future contributions and lower reported earnings, or in the case of endowments less ambitious plans. They could also be bailed out by a significant period of gains over 20%. (It used to be that gains over 20% were excluded in actuarial calculations.)

As someone who must meet payroll and other business and family expenses, I cannot completely live in the world of market analysis or contrarianism. Thus dear reader, please send me a message of what will motivate buyers of securities enough to raise returns to high single digit levels, with an occasional low double-digit gain year and only minor declines. I need help!

Long Shot

As is often the case, the solution could come from beyond the present universe where we have the vast bulk of our assets. Perhaps there will be a reversal in the value of the safe-haven dollar, without medical and demographic plagues interfering with them. Emerging markets, with particular emphasis on Asia and later Africa, are currently an unpopular area. Both could make sense for our younger grandchildren, or more likely great grandchildren, but it won't meet retirement needs or the needs for better educational diversity and other worthwhile goals.

Question: How are you addressing your investments today in order to meet longer-term needs?

