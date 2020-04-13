PaySign Shares Are Attractive Here

The company is financially very sound, the control issues seem to be solved and the impact of COVID-19 is quite limited, at least for now.

Some worries emerged about the company's financial control mechanisms and the impact of COVID-19, but the shares have sold off in a very exaggerated manner.

The shares of pre-paid card processor PaySign (PAYS) have fallen out of favor, coming off from a high of nearly $18 last summer to $4 just a week or so ago, although they have bounced off from the lows quite a bit already.

While there are some worries about the impact of COVID-19 and financial control issues, and one could legitimately argue that at $18 the shares were priced in the stratosphere, we think the shares are attractive here as the control issues seem to be settled and the impact of COVID-19 is limited, at least for now.

Basically, the company has been on a tear:

Data by YCharts

Yet the share price, like those of so many other small caps, crashed:

But with PaySign there was an additional consideration, which was that an audit found some controls in need of improvement, which is why the company was late with filing the 10-K.

Growth is hefty at 48% last year with revenues in their relatively new pharma vertical reaching $7.3M from $366K in 2018. They are increasing services in that vertical (Q4CC):

With new opportunities opening in the space, we have expanded beyond our long-standing pharmaceutical payment offerings and established a patient affordability business line to include other services required by our hub service clients. These new services include pharmacy base co-pay, medical claims processing and payments, centralized billing and payment services, as well as other products.

Hub service providers (providing all patient connections during prescription delivery) are consolidating and hence competing with one another and PaySign is jumping in on the opportunity to get a slice of the pie as to be the engine for hub service providers.

This required extensive investments in the development of capabilities, but as one can see below, results haven't suffered.

Audit and control issues

The 10-K was finally filed on April 3 after several rounds for additional information by the auditor, but in the end there were no problems with the figures.

Earlier, there were control problems identified by their auditors (Squar Milner LLP) and they were summarized in section 9A of the 10-K:

Inadequate and ineffective management assessment of internal control over financial reporting, and ineffective design, implementation and monitoring of information technology general controls pertaining to privileged user accounts and the Company’s change management to material financial applications. Additionally, the Company lacked sufficient monitoring and disclosure controls to prevent and terminate the employment of an individual barred from practicing before the Securities and Exchange Commission who assisted the Company in accounting matters related to the preparation of its financial statements for 2017, 2018, and 2019.

However, the auditors also stated that this assessment did not affect their report dated April 3, 2020 on those financial statements, that is, they didn't find that the control weaknesses have affected the figures.

Management has also undertaken measures to shore up the deficient controls (10-K):

During quarter 4 of 2019 and continuing in 2020, management has taken steps to i) improve the design and methods for testing internal controls, ii) added resources to carry out such practices, and iii) instituted new procedures for managing system user access and change control. Additionally, a third material weakness cited by the auditors was that the Company lacked sufficient monitoring and disclosure controls when employing a part-time employee. The Company believes that it had sufficient monitoring and disclosure controls in place and received an opinion of counsel concluding that such work did not constitute a compliance failure. In any event, this situation has already been resolved by the individual no longer being employed by the Company.

So this issue seems to have ended with a bit of a dud.

COVID-19 impact

No guidance

Plasma essential infrastructure

Two possible benefits

So far (April 6), the impact has been minimal (Q4CC):

The impact of COVID-19 to our business so far has been minimal with no apparent effect on our Pharma and Patient Affordability business lines, which continue to see excellent growth and only a slight impact to our plasma business.

The company isn't providing full year guidance because of the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19, but they do expect continued revenue growth and similar gross margins to 2019. Since it's almost over, management did provide Q1 guidance:

Revenue of approximately $10.4M-$10.5M, up 43%-45% versus $7.3M the prior year.

The amount of dollar loaded on cards in the pharma segment increased by 70% (y/y) in Q1.

The company acquired two new pharma customers in Q1, taking the total to 10 (and there are several more in the pipeline).

We would say that is pretty encouraging, although one has to keep in mind that the COVID-19 impact only really started late in Q1.

Management also said that the company has flexibility on the cost side should revenues become affected. They already scaled back some marketing efforts of their PaySign premier card, limiting efforts to big existing customers.

What's more, their biggest segment, the plasma business, is considered critical infrastructure so it hasn't closed down and it could conceivably benefit from the COVID-19 crisis:

More people (perhaps those that have lost jobs and income) might turn to donating blood as a way to generate or supplement income.

There are early signs that plasma from recovered people can be used in patients that are sick, which could dramatically increase the demand for plasma.

Q4 and 2019 results

From the 10-K:

Especially noteworthy is how revenues from their pharma vertical have scaled from next to nothing last year to over $7.3M this year. There were quite a number of positive takeaways from the year:

Revenues were $34.7M, +48%

Net Income attributable to PaySign was $7.5M (+188%). EPS came in at $0.16 ($0.14 fully diluted) versus $0.06 for the prior year.

While stellar, revenue was nevertheless slightly below expectations (Q4CC):

the revenue conversion rate on plasma of 3.2% was down from 3.80% in Q3. This unexpected degradation combined with lighter Pharma spend contributed to the full-year revenue shortfall versus guidance.

And, also from the 10-K:

Margins

Data by YCharts

Some notable elements:

Gross profit increased 69% to $19.2M, or 55.5% of revenues, up a whopping 685bp y/y on a better product mix (higher margin card programs).

Total operating expenses were $13.1M compared to $8.9M for the prior year.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $10.1 million, an increase of 106% compared to $4.9 million in 2018. Non-GAAP Fully Diluted EPS was $0.19 as compared to $0.09 for 2018.

The revenue conversion rate of gross dollar volume loaded on cards was 4.04%, or 404 bps, in 2019 compared to 3.77%, or 377 bps, in 2018.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow has retreated quite a bit from the heights of Q1 but it is still significantly positive. From the 10-K:

On top of significant cash flows, the company also has $9.6M in cash on the books, and this should allay any fears that the company could get into financial trouble as a result of the COVID-19 recession.

While they have no access to the cash in pre-loaded cards, needless to say, these do generate interest income for the company ($441K last year). Given the solid cash flow, dilution hasn't been much of a problem:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

While multiples have come down a lot from the giddy heights of a year and a half ago, at first sight valuation is still steep, but these are GAAP figures and backward-looking. Analysts expect an EPS of $0.18 this year, which isn't all that much higher than last year ($0.16). They expect it to rise to $0.27 in 2021.

Conclusion

Now that the 10-K has been filed and no serious problems have emerged, we think that the shares are attractive here. While they are still far from cheap, the company is growing at nearly 50%, is expanding margins and produces significant amounts of cash flow.

At first sight, the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be limited, although it might still be a little early to tell, but they have operational flexibility to adjust and have a substantial margin of cash flow and cash holdings so investors have little reason to worry.

Quite frankly, it's difficult to imagine what could seriously derail the company, even if we get into a period of big economic headwinds. Even if the company experiences some headwinds in revenue growth, given how far and how fast the stock price has fallen, we would argue that this is already priced in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.