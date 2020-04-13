Inflation Is Coming

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Producer Price Index

It should come as no surprise that producer prices are declining rapidly, as the global economy has gradually shut down to arrest the spread of the virus. The Producer Price Index declined 0.2% in March, led by a 6.7% plunge in energy prices (goods), while the core rate rose 0.2%. We have yet to see the real impact of the virus, which should become fully visible in the April report.

Weekly Unemployment Claims

Another jaw-dropping figure, as 6.6 million claims were filed last week. This clearly understates the true number of unemployed, because the state systems are underfunded, understaffed and unprepared for the surge in numbers. In fact, the best place to find a job right now might be your local unemployment office. As an example, in Colorado the number of claims filed went from 400 on March 9 to 10,000 a few days later.

I think it is important to note that a lot of service industry workers will be earning more unemployed, with the $600 per week increase in claims, than they did on the job. Additionally, the benefits can be extended beyond the initial four months to the end of the year. With the average weekly claim at $378/week nationwide, when you tack on $600 you arrive at an annualized $47,000 a year. For millions of service industry workers that have lost their job, this will be a pay raise. I’m not sure yet how that will impact the recovery, but my suspicion is that it leads to an uptick in discretionary spending when the economy recovers. You don’t really think that people are going to be responsible and save the extra income, do you?

Consumer Price Index

Consumer prices sank 0.4% in March, while the core rate, which excludes food and energy, fell just 0.1%. The year-over-year gain in the core rate dropped to 2.1%, while overall inflation has fallen from a high of 2.5% to just 1.5%.

The plunge in gasoline prices would be a nice gift for consumers, but no one is driving today. This explains the price drops for airline fares, lodging away from home and clothing as well. Yet this deflationary period is likely to be followed by a major reversal once we reopen the economy.

Real average weekly earnings for all employees on nonfarm payrolls rose 0.2 for the month and are now up 0.7% over the past year, but this was largely due to the drop in the inflation rate. The length of the workweek shortened, which is a sign of things to come as we move into April. The bottom line is that we had very little real wage growth before the pandemic shut down the economy. This is one of the main reasons why so many are struggling to pay bills and standing in line at food banks. They have no savings.

Conclusion

We may be embarking on a deflationary spiral in the weeks and months ahead, but once we cross the valley of this economic shut down, there will be a significant spike in demand that should lead to price increases. The pent-up demand for the typical goods and services that consumers purchase routinely will be tremendous. This includes everything from haircuts to clothing to tune ups for your automobile to appliances in your home. Some of these are discretionary, while others are real necessities. There will be shortages of certain goods and services, because supply chains will have been shut down for a long time. But after that demand is met, we have a different set of problems.

The longer-term inflationary trend is the one that concerns me. It will be driven by a continuation of the trend toward de-globalization that started with the trade war. Supply chains now have another reason to return home—future waves of the virus. At the same time, I expect the dollar to weaken on the back of massive budget deficits and escalating debt-to-GDP ratios that lead to a probable downgrade of our debt rating. A weather dollar will be inflationary.

I had a déjà vu last week when Chairman Paulson said, “One thing I don’t worry about is inflation right now,” in the context of this pandemic.

It reminded me of when Chairman Greenspan said in early 2003 that deflation was his greater concern. Oil prices were at about the same price they are today.

