Idorsia: The Train Is Ready To Leave The Station - Time To Get On Board?

One binary event has recently occurred, and the next is expected in a very near time frame.

(Source: Dmag.com)

Last year, on July 16th, I introduced my SA readers to Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF, IDIA.SW), a Swiss biotech that was created when Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) bought the Swiss biotech Actelion. It paid Actelion shareholders $280.00 per share for a total of $30 billion. Upon concluding the purchase, Johnson & Johnson took control of the drugs that were already approved and on the market. As for the drugs in research and in Actelion’s development pipeline, Johnson & Johnson opted for creating a new company and placing the former Actelion CEO and founder, plus most of the former employees, into this new biotech, i.e., Idorsia. So basically, the deal was buying Actelion’s approved drugs for $280 and creating a new biotech where it would own about 16% of the company and have the option for increasing its ownership by another 16%.

For those wanting a more complete understanding of this unique buyout/creation of a new biotech, this is a link to my original article: "A Swiss Biotech Poised for Fantastic Growth." After this initial article, I issued one interim update on December 11th, 2019: "Idorsia: Still as Majestic as the Swiss Alps with the Impressive Drug Pipeline if Offers Investors."

We have seen a lot of positive action in the stock since my original article. Going back 52 weeks, on April 14th, 2019, Idorsia was trading around the $18.00 price level. On January 19th, 2020, the stock had reached the $34.00 a share level - an increase of more than 85%. But then the world was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. As I’ve personally experienced in this market environment, there have been few companies whose stock price hasn’t been negatively impacted - and Idorsia wasn’t spared from this carnage either. Since the all-time high of $34.00 in January 2020, by April 8th, 2020, Idorsia shares fell to the apparent support line of $21.00 - a retracement of 38% from the historical high. As I write this new update article (4/11/20), the company has regained to the $25.00 price per share level - a bounce of 38% from the recent contraction based on the pandemic influenced market correction.

So why am I writing a new update for Idorsia?

It is a simple case where, IMO, the thesis that I laid out in the original article last year, my bullish sentiment for the stock has only grown. A recent milestone having great importance for the new Idorsia creating its first sustaining revenue flow has occurred. Expected any day is the next critical milestone where if the data is positive, Idorsia will be able to file an NDA for a drug competing in a market that includes approximately 13 million patients in just the US marketplace - insomnia patients.

Ponesimod - Multiple Sclerosis

But first let’s look at the milestone event that occurred on March 4th and March 18th and has great importance for Idorsia achieving a real revenue stream. As part of the Actelion pipeline, when J&J came on the scene, it had in development a new drug for the relapsing multiple sclerosis market - ponesimod. J&J opted for this drug being given over to its Janssen division, where it could finalize the Phase III development process. There are 2.3 million worldwide patients suffering from this horrible disease. On March 4th, Janssen filed an NDA in the European markets. It followed up on March 18th, where the company filed its NDA with the FDA here in the United States. Upon FDA and European approval, Idorsia well be eligible for a royalty of 8% of net revenue for the drug. Assuming everything moves forward, and based on collected trial data with this drug, Idorsia could have its first revenue stream in a 12 months or so time frame. This is from the recent Janssen PR concerning the filing being completed.

Daridorexant - Insomnia

The second major milestone where in recent public comments Idorsia executives have stated the data from their Phase 3 clinical trials could be forthcoming very soon. In fact, the long-term Chairman of the Board, Jean-Pierre Garnier, stated the following in his letter to shareholders concerning his retirement at the upcoming May 13th, 2020, Annual Shareholders Meeting:

“To begin with, you will find a full description of last year’s activities in our Annual Report 2019 at: www.idorsia.com/annual-report. As we had hoped, the clinical pipeline continues to progress, and the results of the first Phase 3 study with daridorexant for patients with insomnia are expected to be available very shortly. With our pipeline assets nearing the market, there is still much work to be done if we are to maximize their impact in the relevant therapeutic areas. As Idorsia takes these last steps towards financial sustainability, we must maintain financial and strategic flexibility. To this end, we are proposing that you approve an increase to both our conditional and authorized capital until the AGM in 2022.”

This drug is currently in a Phase 3 study where 1,800 patients were enrolled in over 160 sites found in about 18 countries. This study started in June 2018 and is expected to last for two years - until June 2020.

By 2020, it is estimated there will be approximately 13 million insomnia patients being prescribed with a pharmaceutical medication to treat their condition. These 13 million patients are just based on the United States population.

This is a source that is limited to the status of insomnia drugs as of 2015. It gives investors a good idea of the limitations and efficacy/adverse events associated with these drugs. Having a new drug with the efficacy and safety profile that Idorsia is currently profiling, this represents the huge potential in the insomnia market.

In June 2019, Idorsia presented Phase 2 data on 360 patients at the SLEEP conference held in San Antonio. The data the company shared indicated positive information about efficacy and safety. At this major sleep disorder conference, Idorsia also indicated it expects to have its Phase 3 data as early as early 2020.

If the Phase III data is positive for efficacy and safety, this should be a major market-moving event for Idorsia and its shareholders. The company has already formed a partnership deal for the Japanese market, so with one key foreign partner on board, more should be expected in conjunction with the Phase III readout that I expect within the next few weeks.

Key Data Points for Idorsia

Investors should pay close attention for those comments that I’ve bolded for your consideration. In the following, Idorsia points out its operating funds will need to be addressed, but the good news is the company has the potential for enhancing its cash position through means that aren’t secondary stock issuances being the solution.

“With a cost-conscious attitude and a slight shift in timelines for some clinical programs, we spent less in 2019 than originally expected, ending the year with liquidity of CHF 739 million. For 2020, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be around CHF 500 million, excluding unforeseen events and potential milestone payments. Idorsia's liquidity will not last until break-even, thus we will need additional funding to bring our products to market, but we are fortunate in having several unencumbered assets in clinical development with key results in the near future, as well as financing options available to us.”



(Source: Company website)

Liquidity and Indebtedness

At the end of 2019, Idorsia’s liquidity (including cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term deposits) amounted to CHF 739 million.

(in CHF millions) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents 263 385 799 Short-term deposits 476 490 123 Long-term deposits - - 298 Total liquidity* 739 875 1,220 Indebtedness Convertible loan 380 378 372 Convertible bond 199 199 198 Other financial debt - - - Total indebtedness 579 577 571

Further details of the pipeline can be found in the company's clinical development fact sheet.

Compound Mechanism of Action Target Indication Status Daridorexant Dual orexin receptor antagonist Insomnia Phase 3 - Recruitment complete Aprocitentan* Dual endothelin receptor antagonist Resistant hypertension management Phase 3 Clazosentan Endothelin receptor antagonist Vasospasm associated with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage Phase 3 Lucerastat Glucosylceramide synthase inhibitor Fabry disease Phase 3 Cenerimod S1P 1 receptor modulator Systemic lupus erythematosus Phase 2 Selatogrel P2Y 12 receptor antagonist Suspected acute myocardial infarction Phase 2 - Complete ACT-774312 CRTH2 receptor antagonist Nasal polyposis Phase 2 Sinbaglustat (ACT-519276) GBA2/GCS inhibitor Rare CNS diseases Phase 1 ACT-539313 Selective orexin 1 receptor antagonist Psychiatric disorders Phase 1 ACT-709478** T-type calcium channel blocker Epilepsy Phase 1 ACT-1004-1239 - Immunology / Cancer immunotherapy Phase 1 ACT-1014-6470 - Immunology Phase 1

* In collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to jointly develop and solely commercialize aprocitentan worldwide.

** Idorsia has granted to Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. an option to license ACT-709478. This option will expire 30 days after the IND application acceptance by the FDA, expected in mid-2020.

Conclusion

Idorsia has a large (12) pipeline of potential drugs.

It has one revenue-generating source based on 8% royalty for a drug currently in an NDA application in the US and European markets.

The company's executives and scientific team have a proven track record in discovering and developing drugs for the market.

Should one buy the stock here in the US, note that the shares are thinly traded via the Pink Sheets trading platform. Often, your trading source might charge you a special fee for making the trade. However, the shares trade very actively in the European market.

Note the market's recent near-30% retracement from the all-time high in the DJIA. In recent days, this index has had a major bounce. Based on historical data, we should expect the market testing the recent low. Anyone thinking about buying this stock, or any stock, IMO, should consider the potential for this happening before placing stock orders to buy. This is strictly my opinion! However, I think Idorsia should be a long-term investment that will do well for investors.

Caveats for Biotechs

The graveyard of failed drugs in a biotech’s pipeline should always be a concern when making investing decision. My comments and overall article should be used by investors as their starting point for them doing their own due diligence based on their criteria of issues of importance.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IDRSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.