Forget About Juicy Dividend Yields

The market of superlatives continues. This past week the rally in risk assets was fueled by another big action by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is moving into the junk bond market and will be buying broadly junk credit. This goes well beyond Financial Crisis era QE, which stopped at Mortgage-Backed Security (MBS) purchases. While the economy may or may not rebound in a V-shape, the credit market apparently will, and income seeking investors in the bond market will be further staved. The chart below of the high-yield ETF says it all. Once again, yield investors will be forced to look for yield in the equity space.

Yield Stocks Are More Than High Dividends

In rough waters, investors value high income-paying investment even more than in normal times. High-yield stocks, especially today with fixed income yield so low, are being sought after as a safe-haven. And logically, investors who panic and need to sell positions tend to dump their dividend-paying stocks only as a last resort, lending a bit more stability to this sector of the equity universe. Demand for yield stocks is also another factor supporting this asset class. Retired investors attach a greater importance to current income and so many are forced (thanks to 0% yields in the debt market) to resort to equity dividend yields to obtain their yield returns. Given the mass of the population, the Baby Boomers, are retired and seeking current income, demand for equity yield is likely to remain extremely high.

We have noticed that in choosing their dividend-paying stocks, more investors consider first and foremost the dividend yield that the stocks pays. In this article, we argue that the dividend yield is the LAST criteria yield-seeking investors should consider. In fact, at WMA, our quantitative yield scores, calculated for all 5000+ companies that we track, only weighs the dividend yield at 30% in the score calculation!

The reason is that a juicy dividend yield misses the point of buying a Yield stock: stability. Reaching for yield, then suffering excessive price draw-downs defeats the objective in building a yield portfolio. Consider the following high dividend stocks (which we do not consider Yield stocks, by our criteria). These were already very high-yield stocks before the coronavirus.

Stock Price performance Feb 19, 2020 to April 9, 2020 Dividend Yield (annual) Mammoth Energy (TUSK) -54.1% 75% Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) -63.9% 75% Enlink Midstream (ENLC) -76.3% 70% Medley Capital (MCC) -71.1% 33% OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) -59.2% 28% Anworth Mortgage (ANH) -59.4% 24% Macy's (M) -59.1% 22%* * prior to dividend cut during the coronavirus crisis

The risk of reaching for yield in juicy dividend stocks is that investors are likely to end up holding a stock paying no dividend!

Recall that the dividend yield is calculated by taking the last quarterly dividend per share (or next quarter’s announcement dividend) times four (to annualize) divided by the current share price. Readers can see that a rising dividend yield may occur just due to a drop in the current share price in the denominator. This is analogous to the P/E ratio, which becomes more attractive as the share price in the numerator falls. But investors prefer a lower P/E from a rising earnings term in the denominator. The same logic should apply for investors looking for rising dividend yields.

In choosing yield stocks for your portfolio, we have three simple criteria that we apply in screening potential candidates and none of these criteria is dividend yield. The crucial dividend-related company data we present below can be very reasonably obtained from the good folks at EODHistoricaldata.com. This data can also easily be brought into Excel and analyzed/tracked.

1. Dividend Growth. One of the best signs for recurring dividend payments is regular increases in the amount of the dividend. Companies that have strong revenue flows are in a position to increase distributions to shareholders. You will never see a shaky company increase its dividend. At worst, we would accept companies able to maintain a steady dividend policy, if the next two criteria are met. Here are some of the top dividend growers in our list.

Stock Recent Dividend Growth Rate Dividend Yield (annual) Parke Bancorp (PKBK) 352% 4.84% U.S. Lime & Minerals (USLM) 240% 0.68% Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAY) 317% 36.4% GlobalSCAPE (GSB) 260% 0.75% Radian Group (RDN) 241% 3.32% Global Payments Inc. (GPN) 220% 0.52% BrasilAgro (LND) 180% 7.01% DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) 156% 1.79%

Source: EODhistoricaldata.com

2. Payout Ratio. This metric is crucial for dividend investors. If a company’s management is stretching to make dividend payments, there is a good chance that one day there will be trouble maintaining the dividend. Recall that management decides each quarter what to do with bottom line earnings (after payments to creditors and preferred shareholders) – either reinvest in the company’s operations or payout to common equity holders. If the payout ratio gets too high, the risk also rises for seeing the dividend cut (or eliminated) should the company fall on hard times. We are seeing this frequently today with both brick-and-mortar retailers and energy companies. We like to see payout ratios in the 20% to 50% range, ideally. If your data shows a payout ratio for a prospective company above 100% or below 0%, there is something wrong (either with the data or the company!) and we just avoid these companies.

Below are some companies in our payout ratio “sweet spot.”

Stock Payout Ratio Dividend Yield (annual) Walmart (WMT) 40.6% 1.77% WH Group (OTCPK:WHGLY) 40.5% 2.56% Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCY) 40.5% 2.57% A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 40.2% 2.39% Petrobras (PBR) 40.1% 3.99% CBOE Holdings (CBOE) 39.9% 1.54% Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) 39.8% 2.50% Kaman Corp. (KAMN) 39.4% 1.96%

3. Interest Coverage Ratio. While this metric is mostly used by credit analysts, we are using interest coverage ratios today as our lead balance sheet metric. Why? With falling revenue across all companies, the risk of a credit event is rising. Only companies that will have little problem meeting their debt interest obligations can hope to maintain their dividends. Of course, a thorough analysis of the company’s balance sheet is recommended (we look at total debt-to-equity, EBITDA-to-interest expense, and cash flow-to-total liabilities), but we start by screening interest coverage ratios.

Below are the dividend companies enjoying the highest WMA Financial Situation scores.

Stock WMA Financial Situation Score Dividend Yield (annual) Hackett Group (HCKT) 100 2.44% People's Utah Bank (PUB) 100 2.70% Lakeland Financial (LKFN) 100 2.87% Provident Financial (PROV) 100 4.01% Moelis & Co. (MC) 100 6.81% Infosys (INFY) 100 3.09% Medifast (MED) 95.9 6.57% NTT Docomo (OTCPK:DCMYY) 94.8 3.49%

Conclusion

Chasing juicy dividend payers in a crisis period will have a destabilizing effect on your portfolio and run contrary to the objective of holding yield-paying companies. Seeing a company in your portfolio cut their dividend either forces investors to take a capital loss or to resort to hope, typically a poor investment strategy. Respect our three dividend selection criteria and avoid seeing a dividend holding blow-up in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.