If You Regretted Not Investing More In March, Invest In Oil Now

We're forecasting a recovery in oil prices now moving towards the first half of 2021 rather than the latter half of 2021.

Simultaneously, COVID-19 seems to see the curve flattening. This is the largest source of the demand drop, so any recovery here would be significant.

As those who have listened to us would know, OPEC clearly doesn't find current oil prices sustainable, and the waves of production cuts have begun.

More than a month ago, as the oil price started, I published an article titled “If You Regretted Not Investing More In 2008, Invest In Oil Now”. I didn’t predict the carnage that would come from COVID-19 or the Saudi Arabia - Russia price war, something which drove down oil prices dramatically. However, I continued to recommend the message, and the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA: VDE) has already rebounded ~50% from its late-March 52-week lows.

Uncertainty remains about the potential for a significant OPEC+ production cut. However, as we’ll discuss in this article, the changing macroeconomic picture for oil, through COVID-19 and price war resolutions, mean that for those who didn’t invest last month, now is a good time to invest in oil.

Oil Rig - Fast Company

Oil Investor Overview - March

Let’s discuss the two major issues that happened in March for oil investors. The first is the effects of OPEC. The second is the risks from the Saudi Arabia - Russia price war.

Coronavirus Map - John Hopkins

COVID-19 has become one of the worst diseases to ever hit the world. The disease has spread rapidly and most estimates at this point are that a significant % of the world’s population will get the disease at some point. Given a potential death rate of several %, that would be devastating for the world’s population and it’s something all governments want to avoid.

To attempt to avoid essential medical services being overwhelmed, governments are working to “flatten the curve”. The best way to do that is to slow down the rate of the transmission of the disease, which is happening through social distancing. In other words, a significant percentage of the world’s population has seen their movement restricted.

That has obviously had a significant impact on oil consumption. California alone, the economic center of the United States, consumes 2 million barrels of oil / day, and has been shut down. Privately many estimates are that global oil consumption, as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns, has dropped 10-20 million barrels / day. That’s a significant drop that’ll have to be made up somehow.

Saudi Arabia - Gulf News

The second are the risks from the Saudi Arabia - Russia price war. Saudi Arabia was planning for a significant production cut as a result of the COVID-19 collapse, however, Russia decided not to participate. A number of analysts expect that Russia made this move to punish the U.S. shale industry because of growing production, along with punishing the U.S. for sanctions.

These two things made oil prices collapse, pushing them to an 18 year low, and pushing many oil stocks to below their early-2016 lows.

U.S. Oil Crash Response

The U.S. has responded to the oil crash in a unique way. There have been proposals that, as a result of COVID-19 spread in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. might stop all production in the Gulf. Simultaneously, the U.S. has threatened sanctions on Saudi Arabia to handle the collapse. It’s actually meaningless, U.S. domestic prices would remain low and Saudi Arabia would export the production somewhere else.

Separately, Texas has announced that it might force a 20% production cut starting May 1. Texas is the largest oil producing state in the United States, with the Permian Basin being centered in the area. Whether this happens remains to be seen, there’s companies on both sides of the aisle that are still sharing opinions on this. This could actually have an effect on oil markets, however, it remains to be seen.

OPEC+ Production Cuts

Additionally, OPEC+, the largest producing oil group in the world, is considering the most significant oil production cuts in history. These are oil production cuts that in the immediate term could handle a significant % of the loss in demand from COVID-19.

OPEC Meeting - Twitter

OPEC in one of the most significant meetings in its history has announced a 10 million barrel / day production cut. These oil production cuts are expected to continue, while toning down slightly, through April 2022. There is reportedly still some hold-up, with Mexico not being interested in production cuts. Mexico has announced it’s only okay with 100 thousand barrels / day in production cuts for 2 months.

Reportedly, OPEC+ has asked Mexico to cut production by 400 thousand barrels / day. However, the chance of the crash disappearing because of Mexico is low.

OPEC Breakeven Price - Bloomberg

The above image shows the breakeven estimate of crude oil prices for major OPEC countries to balance their budgets. Saudi Arabia, the most significant OPEC country, needs oil of more than $80 / barrel to balance their budgets. The U.A.E. and Iraq both need breakeven oil prices of more than $60 / barrel. Even Russia, another party in the crash, needs $40 / barrel (by law).

These breakeven costs explain the potential for OPEC production cuts, these companies can’t afford low prices for long.

Other Country Participation

The other potential benefit for oil prices is the chance for production cuts by countries outside of OPEC+.

Norway - Reuters

Norway and Canada are both discussing production cuts. These are two of the most significant oil producing countries in the world outside of OPEC, each producing millions of barrels annually. Whether that happens remains to be seen, however, these countries also utilize oil as a significant part of their budgets. Canada, specifically the Alberta province, has limited production in the past.

These production cuts, on top of 10 million barrels in existing production cuts, could both have a huge effect on balancing the markets.

Our Forecast

Putting these together, we get our forecast for shareholders.

Oil Prices - Bloomberg

The above image shows crude oil prices (Brent) over the past year. As can be seen, oil prices spent 2019 around their steady state of $60-70 Brent with some occasional lower dips. However, the OPEC+ price war along with COVID-19 have resulted in a massive collapse in oil prices. Clearly, OPEC+ and other oil prices are working to handle this short-term collapse.

At the same time, evidence is that the COVID-19 curve is flattening as a result of rapid moves by different states and countries. By the end of the year, I expect OPEC+ production cuts combined with the virus efforts to result in markets beginning to improve. Massive federal government stimulus should help to only accelerate this shift as it happens.

As a result, I’m expecting, going into early-2021, oil prices to recover to their steady-state of ~$60 / barrel Brent. This recovery should provide significant investors to energy investors at this time.

Conclusion

In March, I wrote an article stating that if you regretted not investing more in 2008, you should invest in oil now. That was followed by an unprecedented and significant oil price decline that punished investors. However, since then, that temporary decline has begun to see significant steps being taken to alleviate it. Governments are tackling COVID-19 head-on and OPEC+ is announcing a production cut.

With COVID-19 being solved and the potential for other OPEC+ production cuts, we currently expect oil prices to recover towards $60 / barrel Brent by early-2021. That recovery could have the potential to benefit those who invest in the oil industry now very significantly. Let us know what you think in the comments below, we’re looking forward to hearing your feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.