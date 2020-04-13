The Best-Performing Small-Cap Stocks YTD: April 2020

One of the trends in the first quarter of 2020 has been the significant underperformance of small-cap equities as a market segment amid the extreme levels of volatility. For context, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is down about 25% compared to a 13% decline in the S&P 500 Index (SPY) year to date even including the sharp rally off the lows from late March.

The dynamic here is that investors have generally favored the relative quality and strength of the sector leaders in large caps. Companies with scale and established market positions often are more diversified and can better manage a stress environment. That being said, there have been some big winners in small caps amid a sea of losses. This article looks at the best-performing small-cap stocks year to date from the Russell 2000.

Top 50 Biggest Small-Cap Gainers YTD 2020

The first thing to notice is that the top 50 gainers within the Russell 2000 this year include several biotech stocks. Indeed, the healthcare sector has gained visibility in this environment with some stocks having a direct connection to potential COVID-19 treatments or related diagnostics and testing. 36 of the 50 stocks on the list are in the healthcare sector, and within that group, 22 are classified as in the biotechnology industry.

The biggest winner in 2021 is Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) up 328%, propelled higher by its COVID-19 candidate vaccine with a phase 1 study set to launch by May. Several companies in the group are involved in this type of research and development including Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) with a $1.2 billion market cap and up 146% year to date. The company announced a grant from the Department of Defense to develop a DNA-based vaccine.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TDOC), the leader in telemedicine services, has also had a big year, up 75%. The company reported a 50% increase in virtual patient visits in early March, highlighting the value of telehealth during the pandemic.

We previously covered Cytosorbents Corp. (CTSO) with a bullish article featured on Seeking Alpha Pro+. In this case, the company manufactures a blood purification cartridge that plugs into standard dialysis machines where blood flows through the device and is filtered by proprietary polymer beads to remove harmful toxins. The product has been used on over 70 critically ill COVID-19 patients as a treatment for related complications with positive clinical results. The stock is up 71% this year.

To be clear, not every stock on the list is a "pandemic trade". An example is Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) which is developing treatments for the dry-eye disease. The stock is up 141% on positive sales trends for its eye pain and inflammation treatment for use post-surgery.

Among non-healthcare stocks, online food ordering and delivery service Waitr Holdings, Inc. (WTRH) with a market cap of just $76 million is up 209% year to date. The company has benefited from its visibility during the nationwide lockdown and isolation guidelines. The rally here is bittersweet for long-term investors as the stock is still down over 90% from its highs from 2019. The company is unprofitable and has some balance sheet issues while competing with much larger rivals.

Another surprise on the list is Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) up 66% in 2020. The company has seen a resurgence since announcing a deal with United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) last October. The company last reported earnings in February which beat expectations. Most importantly, the sense is that the company's service is relatively undisrupted during the current pandemic.

Indeed, a theme among many of the best-performing stocks is that they have seen their operating environment and financial outlook benefit during this crisis. PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) up 26% year to date is also in this group given its delivery business of veterinary medicine.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Despite some of these eye-popping returns, keep in mind the Russell 2000 is a large index with 1,976 current stocks. With the IWM ETF down 25.3%, we highlight that the median average return among all stocks is a worst 29.8%. Only 196 stocks in the index have a positive return this year. With our database, we count 1,355 stocks which are down by over 20% this year and 361 which have declined by more than 50%.

The point is to say that while we are focusing on the winners, the vast majority of stocks suffered significant losses this year. The worst-performing stocks in IWM this year are energy sector names that have been particularly pressured from the crash in energy prices. The chart below presents the distribution of returns across all IWM holdings.

Stocks entered 2020 with expectations of accelerating global growth supported by strong levels of consumer spending dynamics in the United States. The emergence of the coronavirus in late January was largely overlooked with a sense that the outbreak was contained in China and any impact would be transitory. While we turned bearish on equities around this time, there was a sense of complacency in the market as stocks reached record highs by mid-February seemingly underestimating the looming threat. As they say, the rest is history with the situation deteriorating significantly in March of this year in what turned out to be a global pandemic.

The main concern at this point is the continued uncertainty regarding the timetable for when national lockdown and social distancing measures can be lifted. We expect that through the summer months, even if the number of cases slows to low levels, the risk of a new outbreak will make it difficult to return to business as usual.

Equities have rallied in recent weeks with a hope that the aggressive measures taken by policymakers including the Fed and government will help mitigate some of the near-term consequences. That being said, some of the estimates for a drop in GDP over 40% this quarter and unemployment set to reach 20%, the impact here is unprecedented. The risk is that the eventual recovery process is weaker than expected and the unemployment rate remains higher for longer. In this scenario, we see more downside for equities overall.

Verdict

We hope the list serves as a good starting point for further research. We think the first step in analyzing the returns data is to understand why a certain stock has outperformed the market and what factors are driving such trends. Among small-caps, our preference here is for strong balance sheets and companies that can grow in this environment. Looking at the IWM ETF, even with the decline that is significant this year, the fund has already rebounded an impressive 30% from its March lows. We take a more cautious outlook at current levels and expect continued volatility.

