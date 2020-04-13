GE: Healthcare Business Is Its Sole Bright Spot During COVID-19

Given the hit taken in the commercial airline industry, GE Healthcare has overtaken GE Aviation as the sole bright spot for GE in the near term.

GE Healthcare is contributing to the fight on COVID-19 with its products used in the diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Introduction

GE recently withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, citing that it cannot forecast with reasonable accuracy the full duration, magnitude, and pace of recovery across its end markets, operations, and supply chain due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company cited issues in non-cash and timing items in its Aviation, Renewables and GE Capital business. The aviation industry has felt the full brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in the rapid contraction of air travel as commercial airlines suspend routes and ground large percentages of their fleets. GE’s sole bright spot is the healthcare business, which has been contributing to the fight against COVID-19. In this article, we review GE Healthcare in detail.

Sale of Biopharma to Danaher

At first look, GE Healthcare is a strong contributor to GE with almost $20B in revenue and a 19.5% segment margin, second only to GE Aviation, which has been a strong contributor over the past couple of years.

Figure 1: GE’s 2019 Performance By Segments (Source)

If we take a closer look, however, one would be able to tell the Biopharma business contributed to a big part of GE Healthcare. At GE Healthcare’s investor day held in Dec. 2019, the company shared that excluding Biopharma, revenue would drop to the range of $16.5-16.7B while segment margins would fall to 14.4-14.7%. Simple mathematics would tell you that Biopharma was by far much more profitable than the rest of the Healthcare business, despite generating a relatively small percentage of revenue. This proves that Biopharma was the crown jewel within GE Healthcare business. While the closing of Biopharma to Danaher (DHR) brings a much needed $20B in net cash to its parent company, the Healthcare business has become weaker without Biopharma.

Figure 2: GE Healthcare’s Performance Excluding Biopharma (Source)

Overview of GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare positions itself as a world-class provider of healthcare systems, operating the center of an ecosystem working towards precision health by digitizing healthcare, driving productivity and improving outcomes across the health system.

Figure 3: GE Healthcare’s Positioning For Precision Health (Source)

After the close of the Biopharma deal, GE Healthcare retains several segments including Imaging which are used for diagnostic imaging and Women’s health and image-guided therapies, Ultrasounds which are high-frequency soundwave systems used for diagnostics in a wide range of clinical setting, Life Care Solutions (“LCS”) which include clinical monitoring and acute care systems for use in intensive care and anesthesia delivery, Enterprise Software & Solutions (“ESS”), which are enterprise digital and healthcare technology management offerings designed to improve efficiency in healthcare delivery and pharmaceuticals diagnostics (PDx), which offers contrast media and molecular imaging agents.

Figure 4: GE Healthcare’s Business Segments (Source)

Under its imaging business, its portfolio includes Diagnostic imaging which consists of Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance, Molecular Imaging, X-Ray, and Women’s Health and Image-Guided Therapy which consists of Surgery and Interventional. Most of the entire portfolio has a market-leading position and is either number 1 or 2 in market share. The company sees the imaging business growing at a rate of low to middle single-digit % and has 5 priorities around driving innovation leadership, expanding digital solutions, accelerating service growth, differentiating quality and customer experience, and enhancing margin and cash flow to achieve the growth.

Figure 5: GE Healthcare’s Imaging Portfolio (Source)

For its ultrasound business, its portfolio is again the market-leader with 40+ products and applications across Radiology/vascular, Women’s health, cardiovascular, point-of-care, primary/emerging care and breast screening. The entire portfolio is either number 1 or 2 in market share. The business is expected to grow at a rate of middle single-digit % via innovation to drive leadership position and expanding margin, developing new applications and users, expanding on strategic partnership, increasing commercial coverage and driving service penetration in large install base and improving customer experience through digital tools. In addition, it has also partnered with Ford (F) to produce ventilators.

Figure 6: GE Healthcare’s Ultrasound Portfolio (Source)

Moving on to its LCS portfolio, the business is expected to grow at a rate of low to middle single-digit % by building the platform to refresh its portfolio with fast and frequent new product introductions, expanding outside of US and into new care areas, innovations in digital capabilities in analytics and telehealth, driving cost productivity for expanding value offerings and margin, and expanding service for install base and accessories offerings for new markets. Similarly, to Imaging and Ultrasound, LCS’s product portfolio is market-leading with the majority of them in number 1 or 2 in market share.

Figure 7: GE Healthcare’s LCS Portfolio (Source)

Prospects

GE Healthcare is contributing to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with its products being used for the diagnostic and treatment of COVID-19. Such products include the computed tomography and mobile x-ray systems from its imaging portfolio, ultrasound devices and patient monitors and ventilators from its LCS portfolio. The company has increased its manufacturing capacity and output of such equipment as well as is managing its supply chain to mitigate shortages and impact on customers globally.

As briefly discussed, most of GE Healthcare’s product portfolio has a market-leading position and the Biopharma sale means that the most profitable segment of the business is now gone. Nevertheless, the company believes that GE Healthcare is in a good position to deliver growth and better financial performance. Excluding biopharma, the company expects improvements in revenue, margin as well as free cash flow.

Figure 8: GE Healthcare’s 2020 Outlook (Source)

Conclusion

Given that GE has long been struggling with its debt and only beginning to make progress in the turnaround of its industrial business, the COVID-19 pandemic could not have happened at a worse time for the company. While the completion of the sale of biopharma to Danaher brings a much needed $20B in net cash proceeds, the rapid contraction of commercial air travel has impacted GE Aviation negatively.

GE Aviation has been the best performer within GE for the last few years and was on track for another great year, even as the Boeing 737Max continues to be grounded. This black swan event has led GE Aviation to furlough 50% of its engine manufacturing staff, after already laying off 10% of its US aviation employees previously. It is also unclear the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on its Power business, which was only starting to see improvements in 2019, and its Renewables energy business, which the company had previously made one of the focuses for 2020. The excess supply and reduced demand for oil have also led to the huge drop in the share price of Baker Hughes (BKR), of which GE still owns a significant portion and had previously intended to divest as part of its debt-reduction strategy.

Given the current circumstances, GE Healthcare remains the sole bright spot for GE as it continues to contribute to the fight against COVID-19. The sale of biopharma was intended to create maximum value out of GE Healthcare, which was originally planned to be spun off from GE. While I would not have been surprised to see the Healthcare portfolio eventually being sold or spun off before the COVID-19, I fully expect that it will remain part of GE and be a key contributor for 2020, given the uncertainties around its other businesses.

I hold a medium-size position in GE at an average price in the mid-teens and I am bullish on its long-term prospects. I have no intention of adding on any new position in the short term, due to the uncertainty around its businesses, particularly for GE Aviation.

