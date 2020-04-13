This Chart Might Explain Why Berkshire Is Still Waiting On The Sidelines

Berkshire underperformed the broad market in the last few years, but the virus-induced market crash has tilted the odds in favor of the company to beat the market in the next few years.

Even though stock prices have fallen off a cliff in the last few weeks, the company has not made any big moves, to the surprise of many investors.

Berkshire Hathaway has a reputation of going against the grain, and this has helped the company earn stellar returns in the past.

(Source)

Warren Buffett might have seen this coming. Not the pandemic, but the significant decline in equity markets. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A) is sitting on a record cash pile of over $120 billion and looks primed to benefit from the decline in stock prices. However, to the surprise of many investors, the conglomerate has not made any big moves yet. Buffett and Charlie Munger are well-known to go against the grain and have a reputation of investing in unloved sectors, which has helped Berkshire generate attractive returns in the past. When Berkshire purchased approximately 1 million shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) in early March, it looked as if Buffett was at it again. However, Berkshire unloaded around 13 million Delta shares in the first week of April, in a surprise move suggesting that the conglomerate might not be ready yet to pounce on the available opportunities. Has Buffett lost his mojo? I certainly don't think so. Why is he not investing, then? Empirical evidence suggests that this might be a tactical move, one that is not good news for investors.

The chart

Warren Buffett takes valuation seriously. In an essay published in the Fortune Magazine in 2001, he gave valuable insights into how he figured out the eventual burst of the dotcom bubble. He went on to emphasize the importance of looking at market valuation from a macro perspective. Buffett wrote:

On a macro basis, quantification doesn't have to be complicated at all. Below is a chart (a chart of market capitalization to GDP), starting almost 80 years ago and really quite fundamental in what it says. The chart shows the market value of all publicly traded securities as a percentage of the country's business-that is, as a percentage of GDP. The ratio has certain limitations in telling you what you need to know. Still, it is probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment. And as you can see, nearly two years ago (in 1999) the ratio rose to an unprecedented level. That should have been a very strong warning signal.



For investors to gain wealth at a rate that exceeds the growth of U.S. business, the percentage relationship line on the chart must keep going up and up. If GDP is going to grow 5% a year and you want market values to go up 10%, then you need to have the line go straight off the top of the chart. That won't happen.



For me, the message of that chart is this: If the percentage relationship falls to the 70% or 80% area, buying stocks is likely to work very well for you. If the ratio approaches 200% - as it did in 1999 and a part of 2000 - you are playing with fire. As you can see, the ratio was recently 133%.

If this is the "best single measure of where valuations stand" according to Buffett, value investors need to take a serious look at the below chart.

(Source: GuruFocus)

At a market capitalization-to-GDP ratio of 128%, the Buffett Indicator is flashing warnings signs still, even after the fall from the recent highs. To put things into perspective, the ratio is comparable to the highs seen during the formation of the dotcom bubble. Therefore, Berkshire might be waiting for a much larger margin of safety to make use of its billion-dollar liquidity.

The below table can be used as a guide to understanding this indicator.

(Source: GuruFocus)

A careful analysis of the above chart reveals that the ratio declined below 75% during both the last recessions. Berkshire, on the other hand, made the most of these opportunities and poured billions of dollars into markets. It seems too early for the conglomerate to do something similar unless otherwise markets continue to fall.

It's a good time to be betting on Berkshire

A couple of weeks ago, I published an analysis on The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), in which I argued the liquidity of the company has positioned it to generate very attractive returns in the long term. I believe the same is true of Berkshire as well. The success of the conglomerate depends on its ability to acquire equity stakes of companies at bargain prices. The pandemic-induced market crash will make such opportunities available for Berkshire in the coming weeks, and with over $120 billion at its disposal, the company is ready to pounce.

From a relative performance perspective, the last few years have not been good for Berkshire investors. Even though the company has a solid track record of providing better returns than the broad market, it has failed to do this since the fallout of the financial crisis.

(Source: Financial Times)

There could be two reasons behind this underperformance:

The decade-long bull market was fueled by the exponential growth of high-tech companies. Berkshire, until very recently, did not invest in some of the high-growth companies, including Apple, Inc. (AAPL). Berkshire had little to no opportunities to invest in great companies at fair prices in the last 5 years, which was highlighted by Buffett in the annual shareholder meeting in 2019.

The tables, however, will most likely turn as a result of the pandemic. First, valuation multiples of great companies are now contracting, creating investment opportunities for value investors. Second, some of the stocks that are shedding their value fall into Buffett's circle of competence. He famously said:

Everybody's got a different circle of competence. The important thing is not how big the circle is. The important thing is staying inside the circle.

The financial services sector accounted for 43% of Berkshire's portfolio at the end of 2019. Throughout history, Berkshire has made contrarian bets in companies representing this sector. The investment in American Express (AXP) in 1963 and its big bet on the banking sector in 2009 are a couple of examples. The earnings multiples of this sector have declined sharply as a result of the market crash, and the valuation multiples are similar to or cheaper than what was witnessed during the financial crisis.

(Source: GuruFocus)

This is good news for Berkshire, as the brains behind the business, including Buffett and Munger, have a deep understanding of the financial services sector. It would come as no surprise if the conglomerate decides to bet on a few unloved names in this industry.

Berkshire shares are trading at a P/E of around 5.8 - a level that was not seen even during the financial crisis. The 5-year average P/E is 21. Shares have declined by 15% in 2020. The current earnings multiple, in my opinion, represents an anomaly between the economic reality and the market value of Berkshire Hathaway. Because the company's long-term success depends on investing in equity securities of companies at attractive prices, the decline in stock prices makes the investment landscape attractive for the conglomerate. This, in return, will help Berkshire shares outperform the market.

Takeaway: Berkshire is waiting for better opportunities, but investors should do the opposite with Berkshire shares

The market crash is bad news for investors. However, for a company of Berkshire's caliber that focuses on the next 20 years rather than the 5, and especially for a company that is sitting on hundreds of billions of dollars, the decline in stock prices might be good news. Buffett himself confirmed this in last February in an interview with CNBC, saying:

We are buying businesses to own for 20 or 30 years. We buy them in whole, we buy them in parts, and we think the 20 and 30-year outlook is not changed by the coronavirus. We are a net buyer of stocks over time. Most people are savers, they should want the market to go down. They should want to buy at a lower price.

The absence of a mega-deal so far, however, is a reflection that the market is still overvalued according to the decision-makers at Berkshire. While things are like that for the company, I believe investors should accumulate shares at record-low valuation multiples. The market crash has tilted the odds in favor of Berkshire to outperform the broad market in the next decade, something the company failed to do in the recent past.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.