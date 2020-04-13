Coronavirus Roundtable - Wary Of The Bounce

While there is some skepticism about the bounce and where we may be headed, there are also green shoots of optimism and an awareness that stimulus may overtake everything else.

The coronavirus outbreak and the effects of COVID-19 have gone deeper and wider than most people would have expected. That applies just as much to markets as anywhere. Whether it's a tech sector that is supporting our new work from home or re-rating as expensive EV/Sales multiples make less sense; a healthcare industry under the spotlight to find a vaccine, a cure, or provide treatment to patients; or various parts of the financial sector that have shown acute strain as the economy goes into the freezer for a few weeks, and what increasingly looks like a few months or more of containment, there are no real safe havens or quiet zones.

When markets go through times like this, macro analysis rises to the forefront of investors' attention. We've certainly seen it at Seeking Alpha, where our most popular articles over the past six weeks have focused on market direction, on analyzing the economy, and on providing ideas on how to manage through this volatility. With a record-speed bear market and then a similarly quick snapback rally, market orientation and pairing that to one's long-term investing strategy seems more important than ever.

While yesterday we focused more on a macro and economic analysis, today we share what some of our more quantitative or technical focused authors think about the market's valuation, the economy, fiscal and monetary stimulus, enduring uncertainty, and how they're positioning themselves amidst all of this. Here's our panel:

What's your view on the overall market valuation and level?

Erik Conley, author of ZenInvestor Top 7: Valuations have not yet reached the long-term mean, especially when you take lower earnings into consideration. S&P 500 fair value is about 2000.

ANG Traders, author of Away From The Herd: The cost of fighting the virus, by putting the economy in an induced coma, has not been fully discounted by the market. The full effects of forcefully shutting down 30% of the US economy, has yet to be determined. The NFIB survey concluded that 50% of small businesses will not survive until June. Considering that small businesses are responsible for 48% of employment, the possible loss of half the small businesses across the country has not been discounted by the market.

JD Henning, author of Value & Momentum Breakouts: I have been warning my readers for several years not to try to make sense of the markets based on standard measures of fundamentals and valuations, but leverage the models that capture liquidity and flows detailed here. Mohamed El-Erian chief economic adviser at Allianz has warned, "Asset prices that, for years, were decoupled from fundamentals... are potentially amplifying the risk of contagion both on the way up and on the way down." That insightful observation back in 2018 has never been more true than in these past 4 weeks when the Federal Reserve unleashed a record $1.188 trillion to its highest balance sheet level in US history. US debt levels have soared past the $24 trillion mark with the fastest $1 trillion climb ever (159 days) at elevated risk levels to backstop the economy. There is no doubt now that markets have decoupled from standard measures that leave fundamental valuation lost in a pile of stimulus. The way forward is to pay close attention to this amplified risk of contagion "both on the way up and on the way down" as measured by liquidity and monetary flows.

Bull & Bear Trading, author of Trader's Idea Flow: Valuation has become much less meaningful since there is little to no visibility on earnings. Furthermore, there is uncertainty on when earnings visibility might return. In the absence of earnings or even future visibility for earnings, the market has been trading almost exclusively on external events. A confluence of bullish factors this past week of 4/6/20 contributed to one of the strongest bear market rallies in history up 12.67% on the Dow. Relief that the apex of the virus counts may be here in some parts of the country was felt this past week. This seemed to have combined with first discussions of reopening the U.S. economy. Also, expectations of some kind of an understanding amongst OPEC+ nations with the U.S. shale industry being included among those who will cut production. But wait, there's more! More stimulus activity by the Fed in the support of small business on the way, along with the fed's purchase of high yield bonds. All of these good news factors certainly contributed to quite a relief rally. Unfortunately, even this won't be enough as there are too many bearish factors emerging. Trader's Idea Flow is calling for the markets to trade lower in the near term.

The broader market has made a meaningful recovery after the depths of the March bear market - what do you make of the action over the past 6 weeks but especially the past 2 weeks?

Erik Conley: I view the past 6 weeks as a sign of selling exhaustion, and the past 2 weeks as a "desperate for any good news" rally. I don't think it will continue.

ANG Traders: During almost every bear market in the past, the first bounce has never turned out to be the real recovery. Chances are, the recent rally will not be sustained and the lows will be tested, and perhaps broken.

JD Henning: The action of first 6 weeks exposed a market overdue for a correction, toppled by a global pandemic, that triggered my Momentum Gauge™ breakdown warning on Feb 24th. This alert of high outflows and breakdown conditions produced my largest gains ever in leveraged inverse funds UVXY, SPXU, TZA. ERY for members through March 23rd. Then just as abruptly in the last 2 weeks, we saw one of the fastest and largest monetary policy intervention by US and global central banks ever recorded. The US based programs unleashed nearly 20% of the entire US annual GDP -- either promising or delivering faster than any prior QE programs in any entire year since the financial crisis. The S&P 500 captured its largest weekly gain since 1974 of +12.1% on yet another Fed announcement of a staggering $2.3 trillion effort to include buying junk bonds to help the worst of municipal and corporate debt. Meanwhile, half the country is on lockdown and our best economists are forecasting the largest US Q2 GDP declines ranging between -9% to -50% GDP through June. Our economy looks like an ICU patient pumped with enough stimulants to win the Tour de France on a unicycle.

Avi Gilburt, author of The Market Pinball Wizard: First, we do not view this correction as having begun in February/March. Rather, we see this as an ongoing correction which began back in early 2018 based upon most of the stocks in the market. Moreover, we had an initial downside target in the 2200SPX region for this decline. With the bottom being struck at 2191SPX, we have satisfied that expectation, and the market has, thus far, rallied off that support level. If the market has indeed bottomed, then we should see a strong continuation through 2900 without breaking back below 2700SPX. Otherwise, it leaves the door open for a lower low in the 2060SPX region.

Bull & Bear Trading: As a short term trader, this question has relevance because this context sets up our most recent trade. In the 12/23/19 Seeking Alpha year-end roundtable we called for 2020 to be a trading range market and that we were wary of a near term correction. Accordingly, we entered 2020 short the iShares Biotechnology Index ETF (IBB). After taking profits on this IBB short during the precipitous decline that began on 2/15/20, we watched for a market bottom that arrived on 3/23/20. On 3/26/20 our Trader's Idea Flow subscribers received our bullish call for a "Treatment Drug News Cycle" to rally markets. We are pleased that both of these trades delivered value with a short sale entering the year and a long trade just 3 days after the market's bottom. This sets up our most recent trade as we have exited our long positions as of this past Thursday 4/9/20. We have also initiated a bearish trading call on the market with our choice of trading vehicles being the Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares ETF (HIBS). This market volatility has been very good for us as a short term trader. We expect this trading range market to continue throughout the remainder of 2020.

What signals are you watching for in the current market to identify where we go next?

Erik Conley: Earnings disappointments, new jobless claims higher than expected, GDP worse than expected, more dividend and buyback suspensions.

ANG Traders: Individuals and small business cannot pay for the defense against this alien virus attack with their own, existing resources. The monetary sovereign (Federal government) must create the necessary resources and deliver them to individuals and businesses in a timely manner. Much more than the $2T provided by the CARES Act will be required to float the economy across the metaphorical sink-hole that has opened up and swallowed 30% of the economy. We are watching for the creation of at least another $5T of resources, and more importantly, the quick delivery of the resources to individuals and small businesses, not just the banking sector.

JD Henning: I continue to monitor my Momentum Gauges™ closely that have rapidly recovered 77% from their record lows on March 23rd with the S&P 500 up 24% from those same lows. This incredible spike in the gauges is driven by the number of qualifying stocks in positive breakout conditions with very high net inflows. However, I am concerned that these leading S&P 500 performers with over 50% gains this week include the most distressed, most Fed dependent "winners" across the airlines, cruise lines, department stores, shopping mall REITs, and restaurant industries. With half the country still on lockdown the optimism in these boosted sectors feels like an ICU patient that could easily relapse with any reduction in aggressive treatment. My model always signals where the money wants to flow, but a truly healthy recovery matches where the consumer is most active with their time and money. Among the relative laggards during this record stimulus are MSFT, JNJ, MMM, VZ, AAPL, companies that without a decoupling from fundamentals would be our market growth engines. Lastly, I am watching the flow of funds with high probabilities that the yield of utilities and the safety of precious metals will sustain high inflows as confidence builds.

Avi Gilburt: If the market has indeed bottomed, then we should see a strong continuation through 2900 without breaking back below 2700SPX. Otherwise, it leaves the door open for a lower low in the 2060SPX region.

Bull & Bear Trading: The S&P 500 has rebounded 25% in less than three weeks from a low reached on 3/23/20. The broader market average has also retraced half of its initial drop from its record high. Traders understand this 50% retrace in a bear market rally is a sell sign. We believe the good news on improving virus outlook, massive monetary and fiscal stimulus, and stabilizing oil prices has been priced into the market during the recent rally. With the relatively good news priced in, we see negative news emerging as bearish catalysts. Remember, it is easier to stimulate the stock market than it is to stimulate GDP. The market is now up ahead of what will be horrendous news on earnings and the economy starting this week and continuing for as far as the eye can see. Not good. Bank earnings are forthcoming over the next two weeks that are very likely to get much worse going forward. Negative news on the virus may be forthcoming as the disease is showing a propensity to reinfect some patients a second time. It is of paramount concern that we may see a rebound of the virus count numbers in the U.S., abroad, and in emerging markets as world economies attempt to reopen. Here is another major concern: corporations and governments globally are swamped in debt that is clearly unsustainable with sharply reduced revenues. We fear a tsunami wave of debt defaults emanating from emerging market nations that could cause a financial contagion worse than the viral contagion. Singapore's trade minister is warning.

How much does the pre-corona market starting point matter for where we are now, and if it does matter, how?

Erik Conley: It matters as an extreme overvaluation that must be corrected. 2000 on the S&P 500 just takes us back to a level of mild overvaluation, and where we go next will be determined by the length and severity of the recession.

ANG Traders: The pre-corona market starting point is not relevant because, if not for this exogenous shock, the economy and the market would both be growing uninterrupted. This crisis, unlike the GFC of 2008, did not originate from any internal weaknesses.

JD Henning: The pre-corona market peak on February 19th matters as a psychological point of restoration as well as a vital election-year goal post that gets grossly overused as a measure of economic success or failure. The markets are substantially above their 30% lows in what is already being called the "shortest Bear market in history." Large recovery moves in the market are so enticing to tremendous amounts of cash waiting on the sidelines for some indicator of a safe reentry point. Whether this market recovery is entirely driven by the highest levels of stimulus ever on the backs of firms still completely shutdown may not matter short term as the fear of missing out (FOMO) grows ever stronger as index numbers tick higher. There is rarely a period of more hype and over-promised expectations than in an election year. As nearly 20% of the US GDP is unleashed in various forms of stimulus into the first week of April, there may never be a period in the markets as frothy and decoupled from fundamentals as from now to November.

Bull & Bear Trading: The market high on 2/15/20 gives us a gauge to measure a 50% retrace of the decline. We have achieved this 50% move to complete this current short term bear market rally in our view. We believe this 50% retrace indicator carries more relevance in this market now than it normally does because without earnings visibility the market is "flying blind" and may be grasping for direction from factors that normally would not carry as much weight. For short-term traders a 50% retrace is an important indicator for implementing a sell and/or short. This trading range market really does belong to short term traders right now. Thinking like a short term trader may be your best means of making money in 2020.

What is the biggest source of uncertainty you are watching for, and how are you trying to gauge that uncertainty?

Erik Conley: The employment numbers. I'm watching initial jobless claims and the year-over-year percent change in total private nonfarm employment.

ANG Traders: For us, the crucial factor to watch is the funding of individuals and small businesses. At the moment, that funding is both too little and too slow in its delivery. The Federal Reserve has done a good job of funding the debt markets, but the Treasury (according to the Daily Treasury Statement) has not spent even one extra dollar, while continuing to removing reserves from the economy via taxation. Without proper funding of individuals and small businesses, any recovery would deadly slow. Wealth is created by the base of the economic pyramid where the produces and consumers are. Wealth cannot grow from a weak and traumatized base.

JD Henning: Estimating the real duration of the Coronavirus economic impact on the US and global markets is by far the largest source of uncertainty in virtually every model I have evaluated. Many shuttered restaurants receiving a stimulus check are still canceling their leases and furloughing employees indefinitely. The size of the "rescue" payments matters little to real operations across the hardest hit sectors of travel, leisure and hospitality. However, It matters greatly to debt and credit markets as so many bonds turn to junk on the mounting risks created by an unknown virus impact period.Ford (F) debt was the largest downgrade to junk in March and since then over $3 trillion in bonds are on the cusp of downgrades. Just in the first quarter of 2020 over $148 billion in bonds have been downgraded to junk compared to $80 billion in Q2 2009, the worst quarter in the financial crisis. Corporate and municipal bonds along with the huge default risk of mortgage backed securities (MBS) are what the Fed is watching most closely. The greatest risk to the stock market comes from the financial markets so dependent on federal intervention as every day passes with the country still on lockdown.

Bull & Bear Trading: Debt defaults are the biggest source of uncertainty that we are watching for currently. We believe that we are on the leading edge of this major concern currently. Payment obligations will continue to come due amidst the absence of revenues, or sharply curtailed revenues. We know of no corporation, no lender, no borrower, no bank, and no government that builds a prolonged cessation of revenues from a global pandemic into their cash flow projections. Also, decreasing interest rates have prompted many corporations and also governments globally to become highly leveraged. High levels of debt become unsustainable in a sharply lower revenues environment. Central bank efforts to provide support may prove inadequate, especially if economies stay closed longer, or do not recover as quickly as hoped. The latter possibility of a slower than expected recovery seems to be the case in South Korea currently. Accordingly, we should expect a wave of debt defaults globally and domestically in the U.S. The question becomes will the viral contagion cause a financial contagion. With great concern, we must realistically expect the answer to the question is: most certainly. The corollary question then becomes how many dominos in this chain of contagion will fall... and how big will the dominos become. Emerging markets are already warning of debt defaults. Then there are the usual weak economic socialist nations of Spain and Italy in the EU.

What is the most important thing investors should be thinking about in this market?

Erik Conley: Protecting their portfolios for a possible next leg down. Guard against early optimism.

ANG Traders: Investors should not be trying to call the bottom. They should be watching for the fiscal support from the government, and buying (in small quantities) companies they want to own for the long-term, keeping in mind that there is no hurry to "load up". If the fiscal support is there, the market will be rising for years to come.

JD Henning: The Fed is buying junk, should you? One of the most important decisions investors face is whether to "follow the money" in the current market. The Fed shocked markets this week with promises of buying junk bond ETFs for the first time ever and at levels near $450 billion according to Goldman Sachs. Whether investors jump on HYG, JNK, and USHY as likely ETF targets or buy firms like RCL, BA, UAL, NCLH, or AAL this is now where massive amounts of money are flowing in our leg up recovery. Members of my service took a survey this week of whether we are in 1929 style recovery now past its lows or a 1987 recovery that is about to retest prior lows. A surprising 90.4% said the bear market is not over and we will be heading lower consistent with a 1987 pattern. Analysts from BAC.PK added their views this week of another decline consistent with the Q2 forecasts ranging from -9% to -50% declines in GDP. Investors should be thinking foremost about the risks underlying the stock market now. Following flows is a very successful basis of my model, but unprecedented bubbles are forming in a locked down economy.

Avi Gilburt: Since our perspective is that this is a correction before the final phase of the bull market off the 2009 low completes, I think investors can view the next 6 months as a buying opportunity, as our minimum target overhead still suggests 4000+ in the SPX.

Bull & Bear Trading: The most important thing investors should now be thinking about in this market is PRESERVATION OF CAPITAL. This is not a market to attempt to become a "hero" in and the familiar Buy The Dip strategy may not apply this time. Nations like South Korea who were applauded for the handling of the health crisis are getting very low marks for their response to the economic crisis. South Korea's economy remains paralyzed even after taking steps to reopen the economy. Serious economic damage is being done to the U.S. and global economy for every day that economies remain shut down. We do not believe the economic recovery will be "V"-shaped, or "U"-shaped. Unfortunately, we believe the recovery will be "L"-shaped with a long tail reflecting a difficult and slow economic recovery. We would be remiss if we did not also warn that chances for a global "mini-depression" are highly likely. Of greater concern is the possibility of the world's mountain of increasingly unsustainable debt causing a mini-depression that could extend time frames to become something worse. Preservation of capital in the form of purchasing gold may be prudent for a portion of portfolios. The most cautious among us may choose to include some amount of barter gold in their holdings. Barter gold may be found in smaller denomination pieces and would be suitable for physical delivery. Do not assume that in the worst of times there will be anyone on the other end of the phone to discuss your trade. Let's be candid, nobody ever imagined a world swamped in this much debt to intersect with a global pandemic that has devastated economies. Who among us has experience in this realm of the surreal? I was a young stockbroker in 1987 on Black Monday when traders stopped answering their telephones in New York. I had hoped that day in October was going to be the worst that I would ever see. I am not ashamed to tell you that I am concerned right now for what is ahead.

How are you positioning for the months ahead?

Erik Conley: Most of my clients are market neutral at this point. I would gladly give up some upside in exchange for protection from further downside if the situation gets worse.

ANG Traders: We have added green tech companies in small amounts as the pullback has progressed. We have a small amount of short SPX hedging, and ~20% in cash with which to take advantage of lower prices.

JD Henning: After achieving my largest gains ever in inverse funds from the Feb 24th negative Momentum Gauge™ signal, the road ahead is much less clear. In a secondary move, every metric pointed me to the rapid decay in the financial sector particularly in corporate bonds and mortgage backed securities. However, since March 23rd on waves of record stimulus the financial sector has been one of the largest gainers ahead of Q1 earnings next week.

One of my favorite scholars, known for his famous Altman-Z score bankruptcy model that I use in many forensic analysis reports like this one on iQIYI (IQ) made a dire claim this week. Prof. Edward Altman stated that, "Whether it’s corporate bankruptcies or personal, this is unprecedented. We will break the record in dollar amounts because there are much greater amounts of debt outstanding now than in any prior downturn.” In light of these dire forecasts colliding with record central bank intervention, I am positioning most heavily in cash, gold, and utilities for dividend yield unexposed to mortgages and credit risks. I may extend my hedges back into financial inverse funds FAZ, DRV, and TZA for at risk segments as time goes on.

Avi Gilburt: We are looking for additional entry points for various stocks on the long side. We began buying once the market broke down below 2400SPX.

Bull & Bear Trading: Well, I hear Sweden is nice in the spring. If only we could get there. Sweden has managed to tamp down the coronavirus for a relatively light 10,151 confirmed cases with 887 deaths. This compares favorably to many other nations in the EU and beyond. Spain and Italy each have over 150,000 cases of COVID-19. The amazing aspect of this achievement is that Sweden has NOT shut down its economy. Early indications are for only a 4% decline in GDP in Sweden.

Perhaps the U.S. would do well to turn off the non-stop, hysterical, fear-mongering by certain members of our irresponsible media as we begin the arduous process of reopening our economy. The survival of our nation's economy takes precedence over the Nielsen ratings of politically motivated propagandists, I should think. It seems that by turning off the noise and applying intelligent thought, the Swedes have managed the pandemic and their economy, both at once. Bravo Sweden. Somewhere Greta Garbo and Ingrid Bergman are smiling down upon their countrymen. Some brokers are able to provide access to the Nasdaq Nordic where the OMX Nordic 40 may outperform other national averages in the months ahead.

How long do you think until the market approaches all-time highs, and why?

Erik Conley: Q1 2021. There has been so much damage done, both fundamentally and technically, that it will take several quarters to fully restore confidence in the market and the economy.

ANG Traders: If the government manages to fund the survival of small businesses, then new highs could be achieved within six-months of the country's healthcare system stabilizing. If the government does not increase both the magnitude and the speed of the fiscal support, the crucial small business sector will be so damaged that new highs will be years away.

JD Henning: Federal Reserve quantitative easing made enormous impacts on the 2008 recovery without correcting many underlying problems in our economy. The impressive and highly correlated bull market run through the years of QE2 and QE3 are now being completely dwarfed by the levels of stimulus we are seeing from the Fed in just the last few weeks. Tracking the weekly Fed fund flows for members on the weekly Momentum Gauge™ makes it clear that March 23rd marked a significant event. Real and promised stimulus launched a flurry of record gains in the market indexes. The decoupling from fundamentals has never been larger and coincides with one of the most hyped periods imaginable -- the last 7 months to an election. My best advice is to monitor the central bank and congressional intervention levels over the coming weeks and months. Do not be surprised by a market that tops prior highs in the midst of the worst US economic forecasts while unprecedented amounts of stimulus can deliver 50% weekly gains among dozens of companies that are completely shutdown. There are powerful forces and the strongest motivations for perceived success that I would not bet against in the critical months ahead of an election.

Avi Gilburt: After all my years of analysis and research in the stock market, I have learned that timing is not something that one can glean with any form of accuracy. While I have studied many timing methods, I have not found even a single one which can provide more than a 50% accuracy regarding the "timing" of the market. So, whereas I believe one can identify high probability targets in the market relatively consistently, timing is not something I have ever seen which can be gleaned with any relative consistency.

Bull & Bear Trading: The NASDAQ took 15 years to post a new high after the dot.com boom turned bust. None of us thought it would take so long and we didn't know that the Nasdaq would look so much different 15 years later. Nobody should underestimate the magnitude of this current global economic event. Paraphrasing Churchill, this may just be the end of the beginning. We are nowhere near the beginning of the end of this event for the virus and certainly not for global economies. I fear that the worst is ahead for us economically as we are in uncharted waters in a boat laden with what may be unsustainable debt. Let's see if we can avoid a full-scale global depression before we start discussing all-time highs again. Global pandemics causing economic devastation may make some nations desperate to save themselves. Nations with large, strong militaries may become opportunistic during this unusual time period to expand the size and scope of their boundaries to acquire valuable resources from other less powerful nations. I am concerned for Taiwan in particular where a significant amount of the world's electronics supply chain is manufactured. The world is changing right now and the west is being weakened financially and politically by current events. Unfortunately, we just had a naval officer on one of our key assets in the Pacific alert our enemies to the fact that the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is struggling with a severe outbreak of COVID-19. Now our media provides the enemy with front page updates on the weakening condition of that crew daily. Not smart. Not good. These are vulnerable times for all of us on many levels. Stay vigilant, stay safe, and God bless.

Thanks to our panel for their input on a topsy-turvy market. Check out their work at the links above.

We will continue this roundtable series next week with a look at fixed and alternative income and dividend investing, and will continue to explore topics such as global markets, short selling, gold & miners, and more. Any suggested topics or requests for repeat topics? Let us know below. Also, make sure to check out the video interviews we've been doing as follow-ups with panelists.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Erik Conley is long SH, SDS, and VTI.

ANG Traders is long SPXS as a hedge.

JD Henning is long UTSL

Bull & Bear Trading is short HIBS