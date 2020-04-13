Disney And Discovery: Covid-19 Durable Streaming Plays (Video)

Discovery misses out on the Olympics in 2020, but is its revenue from subscribers enough to carry it through the year?

Disney has been hit hard by coronavirus, but maybe it's accelerating the company's future as a streaming play?

by Daniel Shvartsman

As investors try to sort out which companies will survive the current market and thrive in what comes afterwards, I've noticed three recurring traits that pop up in pitches (or at least in my thinking):

How solid is the balance sheet given what may be an unprecedented short-term downturn?

How necessary and predictable is the business, whether to maintain revenue for now (think Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX)) or to re-emerge as vital once we get to a post-coronavirus state of the world

How adaptable or well-positioned is the company to benefit from the changes this period is likely to wreak on the way we live?

Disney (DIS) is an interesting company in this context because, in comparison to the peers above, its revenue is very unpredictable right now. But, as evidenced by strong uptake for its new Disney+ service, it's possible to envision a world where Disney comes out on the other side restored and stronger than ever. I've expressed skepticism about the company despite owning shares, while our latest video guest, Michael Wiggins de Oliveira, has been more bullish, so we argued about the entertainment giant's prospects.

We also discussed one of Michael's picks on his Marketplace service, Deep Value Returns, Discovery (DISCA). Also a streaming play, also transitioning from legacy cable, and also suffering from no sports, Discovery is nevertheless an intriguing story, as Michael tells the story.

We recorded this video on April 10th. I should say we had some noise issues with the video, so please be aware of that. We also had a special guest and presumed Disney fan join the call in the second half.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DIS and GOOG.

Michael Wiggins de Oliveira is long DISCA.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.

