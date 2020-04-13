Kirkland Lake Gold: I Do Not See Much Weakness

This lack of correlation between physical gold and the miners tells us that it is vital to trade short term a significant part of your KL holding.

The company increased the quarterly dividend to $0.06 per share and repurchased 9.7 million common shares.

During the first quarter of 2020, the company managed to produce a record of 330,864 Au Oz, with substantial cash on hand at $530 million.

Source: Fosterville Mine from Kirkland Lake Gold.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) is a great miner. We can all agree on that. Gold production growth is exceptional, particularly at Fosterville, and the recent acquisition of the Detour mine will add more gold.

The first quarter already indicated two months of gold production from the Detour mine after Kirkland Lake completed the sale on January 31, 2020. An excellent investment with immediate cash flow generation.

Despite a great profile, Kirkland Lake Gold has managed to underperform the industry with an increase of 13.8% in one year compared to 28% for the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX). Interestingly, Kirkland Lake and Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM) have been performing almost identically.

Data by YCharts

The recent news about the acquisition of the Canadian miner Detour Gold triggered a selloff in early January that surprised many investors. As we can see in the chart above, the drop continued until mid-March with a final plunge below $20 per share. It is not specific to Kirkland Lake but to the whole gold mining industry that suddenly sold off. Some analysts interpreted this phenomenon as a selling to cover margin calls.

During the first quarter of 2020, the company managed to produce a record of 330,864 Au Oz, with cash on hand at $530 million despite spending $100 million to repay Detour Gold's outstanding debt and $30 million to close out Detour Gold's hedge positions. After completion, the existing Kirkland Lake Gold and Detour Gold shareholders own approximately 73% and 27% of the pro forma company, respectively.

Also, the company increased the quarterly dividend to $0.06 per share and repurchased 9.7 million common shares through normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") for $329 million ($33.92 per share).

The investment thesis is becoming more apparent. This gold miner is a clear long-term gold choice, especially with the recent drop. However, the stock did not perform as expected, and optimism must be tempered with caution. While the physical gold increased significantly, Kirkland Lake's stock did not follow the trend and instead dropped dramatically.

This lack of correlation between gold bullion and the miners tells us that it is vital to trade short term a significant part of your KL holding.

Quick presentation and review of 1Q'20 gold production

The business model could not be more appealing with two high-grade, low-cost operations which support the unprecedented long-term success of the company and the new mine acquired from Detour Lake:

Macassa mine located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton.

located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton. Fosterville mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

located in the State of Victoria, Australia. And Detour Lake open pit mine in northeastern Ontario.

Also, Kirkland Lake Gold owns the Taylor and Holt mines, both located in Northeastern Ontario, often characterized as the Holt Complex are being evaluated now.

Source: Recent press release

Note: Kirkland placed on care and maintenance its two operations located in Australia Northern Territory (e.g., the Cosmo mine and Union Reefs mill).

Below, we can see how prolific the Fosterville mine has been since 4Q'16. Production growth was once again driven by Fosterville and strong grade performance from the Swan Zone. The grade was 42.4 g/t a little down from the 4Q'19 record grade of 49.3 g/t.

Below is a quarter to quarter comparison for the three producing mines. Detour Lake is a new mine for Kirkland, and production indicated below represents only two months.

The Holt complex ended slightly below guidance, while both Macassa and Fosterville were within guidance.

Furthermore, Kirkland Lake Gold is also investing in Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) and Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF).

The company owned a total of 29.8 million shares of Novo, representing 18.2% of issued and outstanding common shares as of December 31, 2018. The company acquired 32.6 million shares of Osisko Mining for $47.8 million, representing approximately 13.6% of currently issued and outstanding common shares. The company owns 57 million shares of Wallbridge Mining Ltd. or 9.9% of the company shares outstanding.

Anthony Makuch, president, chief executive officer, and director, said in the press release:

Our top priority is the health and wellbeing of our people, their families and our communities. We have taken numerous steps to protect people from COVID-19, including shutting down Holt Complex and substantially reducing operations at Detour Lake and Macassa. A mine-by-mine review of our COVID-19 strategy is provided in the Review of Operations that follows.

Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Gold production is quickly rising to a new record high with the addition of the Detour Lake mine, and the first quarter was again very impressive. The Fosterville mine is a bit disappointing after a record Q4 quarter. The company produced 330,864 Au Oz this quarter, and the price of gold for Q4 should be around $1,590 per ounce. The amount sold was 344,586 Au Oz.

The two following graphs are quite impressive. If you look at both of them, you can get a good idea of what made Kirkland Lake Gold so particularly fit and places it far ahead of the pack.

All-in sustaining costs, or AISC in short, are not known yet, but I suspect a number in the low $500s range, which is exceptional. It will depend mostly on how much gold has been sold versus how much has been produced.

It is well below the average of the industry, which is about ~$900 per Au Oz.

As we can see below, the Macassa and Fosterville mines are the two leading gold producers and represent 63.7% of the total output for 1Q'20.

While Fosterville continues to deliver exceptional results, Macassa, on the other side, is not doing exceptionally high while the company was able to meet guidance.

According to the company, the Holloway Mine, a component of Holt Complex, resumed commercial operation in Q1 2019 after being placed on care and maintenance in December 2016. The mine was returned to a state of care and maintenance in March 2020. Production levels from Holloway included 1,286 in Q1 2020, 1,056 ounces in Q1 2019, and 5,797 ounces in Q4 2019.

The Macassa Mine is operating at reduced levels until April 30, 2020, with ongoing work focused on production as well as water and environmental management. Macassa is currently running with approximately 65% of its regular workforce.

Good cash position

Conclusion and technical analysis

Kirkland Lake Gold has been a disappointment since early February. No one could foresee this bad cycle coming, and it took many by surprise.

Technical Analysis

KL dropped below $20 mid-March, which was a great time to add to your long-term position and set the long-term support now.

Since then, KL experienced two resistance breakouts. I have identified an intermediate channel pattern with support at $35.75 and range resistance around $44.2 - $45.3, at which point I recommend taking about 40% off the table. However, if gold turns bearish, which is unlikely now, I see the nearest support at $30.8.

My thinking is that the market is not done selling off, and we may experience some selling pressure sooner or later, which may push the stock back below $25 for a while. If it happens, I recommend using this period to accumulate the stock.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term KL