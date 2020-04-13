'Don't Fight The Fed' As The Wrong Strategy: A 2-3 Year Plan

When investors are afraid of dying, they are more inclined to move toward safer investments, thus COVID provides a different reason to fade the rally, i.e. go more risk-off.

Observations I made in Jan. 2009 are suddenly relevant, showing little was "fixed" structurally and that the US may really have been "going Japanese" since then.

Yet right now, the Fed is merely supportive, not stimulative; examples from the last two recessions suggest early on Fed easing is not bullish.

With unemployment rates the highest since the 1930s, investors bid up stocks bigly, in part on the theory of "don't fight the Fed."

Too soon to "not fight the Fed"

Apologies for an article that is moderately longer than usual. Thanks in advance if you have the time and interest to read the entire article, which explains my opinion that the S&P 500 (SPY) is uninteresting and even dangerous for new money investment after its current rally.

Note, as always I am providing commentary, backed by selectively chosen examples to support my point of view. I am not trying to persuade anyone to actually take any investment action, instead providing reasons why I am largely out of the stock market, having bought several stocks on the sell-off, but thought by the middle of last week that a strong finish to the market would be excessive. This occurred and I am almost completely out of stocks. Note further, I am a retiree. Your situation may differ, as may your time frame, view of the riskiness of cash/bonds/gold (etc.). I do hope that you find some food for worthwhile thought in the body of this article.

Getting to the crisis...

Hope exists for a strong "V" recovery in the US. Somewhere on a FinTwit site this past Friday I saw UBS (UBS) quoted as predicting a move up in GDP next year roughly equal to the 2020 expected move down. Unfortunately, I cannot find that tweet, as that day I was wandering beyond my usual group of tweeters.

So, I will just show this from ECRI, which forecasts a brief downturn:

A Nasty, Short and Bitter Recession ... After we restart the economy's engines, it will pull out of its nosedive. But without all engines firing, it won't be a steep climb back up. The key takeaway from our cyclical research is that this could very well be a slow, halting recovery from a severe economic contraction, but it shouldn't take as long to arrive as the end of the Great Recession.

We are now used to weak recoveries. The last old-fashioned, strong recovery was the one following the end of the 1981-2 recession. My base case is that ECRI's prediction is toward the optimistic side of the possibilities. A "not brief" recession (or, depression) looks to me like a reasonable possibility. In any case, the severity of the downturn looks to be so great, and ongoing COVID-related social isolation at least amongst the large number of high-risk people may make it difficult to return to Q4 2019 GDP for years.

All the above suggest to me that SPY is significantly overpriced, trading now at 20X GAAP full-year 2019 (i.e. trailing) EPS. Thus I have sold out of all the several stocks I bought on the recent sell-off and am now largely out of the stock market. This article presents my main reasons for this posture solely as commentary should any of these reasons provide food for thought for your own investing. I am not short any stocks, funds, etc.

My view is that investors pushing SPY above $270 have been doing so on optimism about most or all of the following:

An effective treatment for COVID

Rapid development of a highly effective vaccine

No prolonged recession

Solid snapback post-recession

Trust in the Fed

The following sections address most of the above points, beginning with the Fed.

Difficulties in front-running the Fed, especially early in a recession

Beginning with the brief 2001 recession:

If an economist correctly forecast that with the Fed about half a year into an easing mode, July 2001 would have been an optimal time to buy SPY, given that this would be three months before the recession ended. That would have meant buying SPY about 20% off its Y2K highs, at around $120.

Only by 2005-6 did the market trade sustainably above the SPY $120 level, and "sustainable" is a relative term given the oncoming Great Recession took the resurgent bull to lower lows, below the 2001 and 2002 lows.

So, here was one recession wherein "not fighting the Fed" did not work out especially well.

Next, comments on the 2008 recession:

9-10 months into the "Great Recession" and about a year into the Fed's easing cycle was still not an optimal time to buy the market. Consider this chart showing the September-October 2008 period of extreme volatility - now surpassed by the market's COVID-induced volatility:

@LizAnnSonders Over past 5 weeks, S&P 500's avg absolute daily % change has been +/- 4.8%; higher than at height of GFC [Great Financial Crisis], after 1987 crash & in late stages of Great Depression; only time S&P's avg daily move over 5-week period was greater was after Crash of 1929

Our current period is due to a shock: an expanding economy has collapsed into a severe downturn due to a virus. While different, the shock aspect is similar. In 2008, the GSEs were nationalized about two weeks before Lehman collapsed in mid-September. Lehman collapsed concomitant with the bailout of AIG (AIG) and general recognition that a major banking crisis was underway. The TARP legislation to further aid the banks was signed into law October 3. Meanwhile the Fed had been easing for over a year. Yet, even though the recession began in December 2007, it was still not the right time to "not fight the Fed" and buy stocks.

The closing price of SPY at the end of October 2008 was $88.52. As it was up 15% from the intra-October low, I think this makes it a fair comparison to today.

The end of October 2008 was not a great time to add money to SPY, which dropped by about 25% more than four months later. In that time, investors learned that:

Citigroup (C) was being bailed out (there would not be another Lehman)

Various leading indicators such as the growth rate of ECRI's Weekly Leading Index turned up from their lows, showing that the US was in a Great Recession but not a Great Depression

A large fiscal stimulus was underway

The media had scared investors with a few months of pictures of bread lines from the 1930s

Quantitative easing had begun in late November

Thus, peak pessimism had probably occurred.

A true contrarian "buy the gloom, don't fight the Fed" point of view was expressed by yours truly more than 11 years ago.

An example of contrarian thinking, and comparison to today

I discussed the market's outlook in a Jan. 25, 2009, post in my former blog which Alphabet (GOOGL) maintains:

Rays of Sunlight for the Markets- and Then the Economy As the blame game [for the crisis and crash] seeps from those who knew this stuff was going on all the time to the public at large, the markets will be healing and the assets that are going to go up in the next up-cycle for the financial markets will be under accumulation by the smart money.

Quoting a Bloomberg article; link no longer works:

"Vice President Joe Biden told the CBS program "Face the Nation" that "it's worse, quite frankly, than everyone thought it was." Larry Summers, Obama's top economic adviser, said the economy faces "very difficult" months, speaking today on NBC's "Meet the Press."

I like to think about getting aggressive when the pols are publicly bearish.

One of my main points regarding the Biden/Summers comments was that they suggested:

... that things are really not going to be so bad... If they were really, really bad, no one would tell you.

I do not see that set-up, which was ongoing in the 14th month of recession, as being replicated today.

Now, President Trump has predicted a sharp bounce back in the economy this summer, optimistic headlines are seen about Europe and the US going the way of China and defeating the novel coronavirus, and optimism about both treatments and vaccines for COVID is widely expressed. I am not predicting doom, but this virus may not be going away... ever.

That same post mentioned the importance of a healthy situation, noting that (emphasis added now):

The productive capacity of the world continues. Neither bombs nor plague are destroying significant amounts of physical or human capital.

But today, a viral "plague" is destroying/sidelining vast amounts of productive capacity and human capital.

That's the biggest fundamental difference between then and now. In 2008, banks could be recapitalized and better lending practices mandated.

In contrast, today, we just don't know how people's economic behavior will change, and how long any changes will last. With very high current valuations of US equities, I therefore want to think of the multi-year risks.

I prefer to wait for the mass media to emphasize, or better over-emphasize, data such as this statistic generated by a recent poll:

52% of Americans under 45 have lost their job, had hours reduced, or been furloughed.

But a different point of view comes from the mass media outlet, the New York Post, which reports on a NABE survey that accentuates the positive:

"Despite a sharp deterioration in labor market conditions, the median forecast suggests conditions will improve by the end of the year with support from aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus," Hunter [chief economist at KPMG] said.

Putting the "despite" in the report, with the multiple bullish words of "improve," "aggressive" and "stimulus" in the article tells me that stocks probably are incorporating a lot of optimism. Yet unemployment rates are already the worst since the 1930s, and no one knows if high-risk people (a large part of the economy) are going to be shut-ins for months or years to come.

Before thinking of adding money to the market, I would want the above quote from Ms. Hunter to routinely be turned around by the media, e.g. to read more like this, an imaginary write-up I have created just now:

The job market is a mess, and all the fiscal and monetary stimulus is just pushing on the proverbial string. We may even be looking at many years just to get back to peak pre-COVID GDP, and corporate profit margins may be depressed for years as taxes rise to fund the massive government support for the crisis.

That's more like what you see from experts when a nasty, bitter economic downturn has truly worn out the bulls.

Moving on to another theme of mine which is sadly in train...

Japan: the analogy strengthens

As some readers know, I have been suggesting that the US could well be "going Japanese" in its interest rate structure. I first wrote about this on January 6, 2009, in a blog post, Land of the Setting Sun, in which I said that:

...government will provide tax cuts, either by printing money or borrowing from the savers of the US and the globe, to "stimulate" something... most of this money won't be wasted or stolen, but based on Japan's experience, I wouldn't bet an economy on it. As with Japan, giant deficits are bipartisan policy. Massive wealth transfers to the undeserving corporate losers are also bipartisan and Fed policy. This is the zombification of America just as much as Japan did with its big banks in the 1990s... We deserve better than it looks like we are going to get.

One pandemic and 11 years later, we can now appreciate what we bond bulls have been getting at: it took round after round of debt monetization by the central bank just to sustain a relatively weak economic expansion. Long before COVID, the Fed had to retreat from "normalization" of its balance sheet and interest rates. This is quite similar to Japan's post-1998 experience, just a few years out of phase.

In the US, as in Japan, there has been no net repair of a fragile, debt-centric economic structure. In 2009 and 2010, talk was of a "New Normal" with more equity and less lending and gambling. But net debt to GDP stayed high.

The US continues to "go Japanese" in several ways, including:

Central bank financing of giant Federal deficits

Microscopic interest rates up and down the interest rate spectrum

Low female fertility rates, implying slow or no real growth in hours worked for decades to come (thus justifying low long-term interest rates)

GDP growth has only two components, hours worked and productivity of those hours worked. If women are not producing many babies, and net immigration is stable or declining, then productivity has to make improbably large gains to generate even 2% GDP growth.

I am looking for weak or negative productivity growth in at least the next few years due to the many disruptions caused by the current recession/depression.

I also believe that even mild recessions tend to kill inflation, and severe ones destroy it for some time.

Thus I am looking for the potential that nominal GDP (real GDP plus inflation) may not return to peak levels for a long time.

This is consistent with the interest rate structure now prevailing in the US, but not the prices present in the equity market.

As has occurred in Japan, the equity market may have put in a multi-decade top. Note, this has been the case in Japan despite the Bank of Japan buying stocks.

COVID: Therapeutic, vaccine and "wave" risks

One reason to be risk-off as an investor is that if things work out very well, justifying a bullish approach to the markets, I would happily "pay" real money for that to happen. In other words, I would not mind giving up some appreciation by getting back into stocks at higher prices. So: no FOMO in DoctoRx-land.

That said, I am cautious about both a treatment and vaccine, and especially because I believe that favorable results in those fields are already priced into US stocks.

Curing an active viral infection is difficult. Tamiflu (oseltamivir) shortens the course of influenza but does not cure it. The drug also is most effective when given so early in the disease's course that many people do not (or cannot) get to a doctor in time to get treated timely.

After years of trying, GILD has apparently given up on the drug it was developing to treat a non-coronavirus source of pneumonia, RSV.

There is no cure for viral hepatitis of the A and B forms.

So, I am cautious about a treatment for COVID that would allow elimination of social distancing measures.

There are sound reasons for hope for a vaccine, but no certitude. Until very recently, influenza B was inadequately covered by vaccines. And, vaccines for influenza A are of limited effectiveness in the elderly, a key point in preventing COVID. The related coronavirus that caused the SARS outbreak in 2002-3 has no vaccine, though apparently not a lot of effort went into making one. There is also no vaccine yet for a third type of coronavirus, which causes MERS, despite years of trying. Last year, a first-in-humans Phase 1 trial of a MERS vaccine was initiated. That time line would be a huge disappointment re COVID.

Thus I believe that more good news is priced into stocks at 20X peak trailing GAAP EPS and a 26.3X Shiller P/E than is reasonable to predict, and there is little chance of much of a sustainable valuation boost even if best-case results happily occur.

Finally, there is a question of whether COVID will:

Persist strongly in the northern hemisphere throughout the spring and summer

Wane but persist as occurs with the common cold (caused in part by coronaviruses)

Or even disappear seasonally as occurs with influenza

Each possibility leads to different public policies and to different economic and stock market scenarios. I am unable to quantify any of those odds, but will guess at a mid-case scenario that COVID fades seasonally in the warmer weather but hangs around. That's not too great a scenario in terms of social distancing for medium-to-high risk people, and thus is not likely to allow the economy to have a good "V" recovery. Thus, the concept of a "second wave" may be misleading. The first wave may simply weaken with warmer, more humid weather and then intensify next winter, more like a sinuous pattern than a first wave that ends, followed some time later by a second wave.

Risks to not putting no money to work in the stock market

I've been mentioning high market valuations as a risk to stock investors for years.

Now, I would simply say that there are no important risks to missing out on a stock market rally, other than for professional money managers who may have career risk. But the market is highly valued, with a Shiller P/E (P/E10) back to 26.3, within about 10% of its peak 1929 level. In other words, if the market goes up, fine, it goes up. It may come down quite a lot later, and there is no reason to chase it.

Now I want to address the COVID situation briefly from several perspectives: as an investor, a retiree and a retired cardiologist.

Summary: playing possum, waiting for a clearer "buy" period

In summary:

When the Fed engages in emergency actions to support a collapsing economy, that is bearish for stocks, not bullish. Thus I look askance at valuations right now.

Given the Japanese analogy is unfortunately in play, I think that the bond market is more correct than the equity market.

The very high P/E on peak TTM EPS as well as the very high Shiller P/E, despite a very bad economic downturn, suggests that best-case scenarios on a cure and a vaccine for COVID may be fully priced in.

A non-best-case scenario could allow very large drops in SPY to better align valuations with potential very low nominal GDP growth rates.

Even if the Federal Reserve eventually buys stocks, the experience in Japan is that the BOJ's purchases of equities never resuscitated their stock market indices.

Thus, the US stock market may have made a major, secular and cyclical peak in February 2020.

Therefore, a portfolio of cash, bonds (TLT) and gold ETFs (IAU) may cover the relevant bases.

A game plan to wait perhaps 2-3 years before re-focusing on stocks is in line with the history of the 2001 and 2007-9 recessions.

Given how important to all of us that success against this novel coronavirus is, FOMO is an unimportant concern.

As an important caveat, a battle plan may not survive even the first day of combat, so health-related, economic/financial, and even political events may change my views.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute on the topics discussed above.

Good luck to all in this difficult period with little precedent in modern financial history.

Submitted Sunday morning.

SPY closed Thursday at $278.20.

