Corona Anchor Series: BridgeBio Is A Secure Long-Term Investment

Lots of cash, a long-tailed pipeline, and surprisingly for my style, a lack of near term catalysts is what I am looking for these days.

BridgeBio (BBIO) is something of a holding company with a number of public and private biopharma companies under its hood. It has a very long pipeline of some 20 candidates, 3 of them in late stage development. Phase 3 data readouts are next year.

This is a good thing because right now, due to the pandemic, even if a company has a major catalyst, it may not make the stock go up. So it is good to have catalysts after the pandemic is over - ie, next year. What they need for that is a company with a solid cash position, which BBIO has. The diversity of the pipeline also acts as a hedge, as well as the current low prices of the stock. Given all these, BBIO seems like a good candidate for a coronavirus-protected investment.

Regular readers of my investment ideas will note that coronavirus has forced me to make a fundamental shift in my strategy. I mentioned this in an interview I did with Seeking Alpha recently. Coronavirus has forced me to completely stop investing in mid-term opportunities, which used to be a core strategy for me. Either I am very long on fundamentally sound biostocks, or I am in a trading mode for stocks showing stable daily trends on a weekly basis. I have no illusion of buying stocks with a 3-6 month term catalyst down the line, and being able to predict with any degree of confidence how things will turn out. Therefore my latest buy suggestions to my subscribers are geared towards long-term stocks. I don't usually suggest trades.

Fundamentally, lots of cash and a good revenue stream coupled with lower-than-usual prices. Medically, stocks that are using the virus as an opportunity, or stocks that are focused on serious orphan drugs, or, in general, stocks with a non-divisive competitive space. My risk-averseness has increased considerably. I wouldn't invest in stocks with a high risk potential, whatever the allure.

BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and has built a portfolio of 15+ drug candidates from pre-clinical to late stage development in multiple therapeutic areas including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology. The late stage drugs together will provide novel treatment options to over 1 million people in the US and the EU. Here's a look at the pipeline:

Financials

The company's stock listed on NASDAQ from 6/28/2019 with IPO pricing of $17 and first close at $26.97. The following data is a week old, when I recommended this stock to my subscribers. It has gained almost 25% since.

Presently the stock is priced $22.22 ($28+ today), nearer to 52-week low of $14.23. The 52-week low was in the third week of March 2020, while the 52-week high was touched before Christmas 2019.

The stock was also near 52-week low during October 2019. That was the aftermath of BridgeBio's bid for ~34% outstanding shares of subsidiary Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) that BridgeBio does not own. Alexion (ALXN) is also a major shareholder in Eidos. Eidos board disapproved the up to 1.5 BBIO share offer for 1 EIDX share citing undervaluation.

Eidos candidate BBP-265 is in phase 3 trial for ATTR-CM (transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR)) with top-line data due in 2021.

During Nov-Dec, 2019, BridgeBio initiated rolling submission for BBP-870 in MoCD Type A, and inked a commercialization deal in Israel.

Another late stage candidate is BBP-009/Patidegib in Gorlin syndrome. Phase 3 enrolment completed in Dec. 2019.

In Jan. 2020, BridgeBio subsidiary QED Therapeutics announced that it had secured both Fast Track Designation in adults with first-line advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma and Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of cholangiocarcinoma for infigratinib. QED intends to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for second and later-line cholangiocarcinoma in 2020. Phase 3 data is expected in late 2021.

In the first week of March 2020, BridgeBio priced its upsized senior notes private offering of $475M (from $350M) 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027. Estimated net proceeds ~$463.7M. Initial conversion rate is ~$42.71 per share capped to $62.12 per share.

BridgeBio's model

BridgeBio has a decentralized model with multiple drug candidates under subsidiaries, which helps in efficiently progressing programs, rejecting those that do not fit. The company is backed by major funds including KKR, Viking Global Investors and Perceptive Advisors. This has been possible because of the stellar cast of the management team, which includes multiple people with experience managing major funds. For example, both CEO Dr Neil Kumar and Chairman of Pharmaceuticals Charles Homey worked at Third Rock Ventures, besides co-founding Portola (Homey) and running Eidos as CEO (Kumar). Other management also have stellar bios.

Trial data (extract from company publications - next four paragraphs)

The company is developing BBP-265, also known as AG10, an oral small molecule TTR stabilizer, for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or ATTR, including both cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations, or ATTR-CM and ATTR-PN, respectively. A Phase 3 clinical trial in ATTR-CM, known as the ATTRibute study, is currently ongoing, and it is anticipated to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial in ATTR-PN in the first-half of 2020. 12-month 6MWD data from the Phase 3 ATTRibute study in patients in ATTR-CM is anticipated in 2021.

Phase 2 data

In April 2018, Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging clinical trial of BBP-265 was initiated in 49 patients with symptomatic ATTR-CM, of which 14 had ATTRm-CM. Eligible patients were randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to placebo or 400 mg or 800 mg of BBP-265 twice daily. The primary objective of the trial was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of BBP-265 administered to adult subjects with symptomatic ATTR-CM. The secondary objectives were to characterize the pharmacokinetics, or PK, of BBP-265 in symptomatic ATTR-CM subjects and to describe the pharmacodynamics, or PD, properties of BBP-265, as well as the PK-PD relationship of BBP-265. The PD assessments of TTR stabilization were measured by fluorescent probe exclusion, Western blot and serum prealbumin (TTR).

Overall, BBP-265 was well-tolerated in symptomatic ATTR-CM subjects with no lab safety signals of potential clinical concern attributed to study drug. In this trial, 88% of subjects administered placebo experienced AEs and 63% and 69% of subjects administered 400 mg and 800 mg BBP-265 experienced AEs, respectively. In both the placebo and active treatment groups, most of the AEs were mild to moderate in severity. The most commonly observed AEs, occurring in four or more subjects across the treatment and placebo groups, were atrial fibrillation, constipation, diarrhea and muscle spasms. Three subjects reported SAEs during this study. One placebo-treated subject experienced two SAEs of atrial fibrillation and congestive heart failure and another placebo-treated subject experienced cellulitis in their lower extremity. One BBP-265 treated subject experienced an SAE of shortness of breath on study, which was considered unlikely to be related to study drug.

As shown in the chart below, subjects in the placebo group experienced a mean 7% reduction in the circulating tetrameric TTR concentrations compared to baseline. Conversely, subjects administered either 400 mg or 800 mg BBP-265 showed a dose-dependent statistically significant mean increase in circulating TTR of 36% and 50%, respectively, compared to baseline. Compared to placebo, both the 400 mg and 800 mg BBP-265 arms demonstrated statistically significant increases in mean circulating TTR (p<0.0001 for both arms). p-value is a statistical calculation that relates to the probability that the difference between groups happened by chance, with a p-value of less than 0.05 (i.e., less than 5% probability that the difference happened by chance) generally being used as the threshold to indicate statistical significance. There was a greater observed treatment effect in subjects with mutant ATTR-CM as compared to subjects with wild-type ATTR-CM, which they believe can be explained, in part, by the lower absolute serum TTR of mutant ATTR-CM subjects at baseline.

Charts showing treatment with BBP-265 restored serum TTR concentrations to within the normal range in all subjects at Day 28.

Discussion

ATTR is a type of amyloidosis, where abnormal, misfolded amyloid protein buildup occurs. TTR is a specific form of this disease, where TTR stands for transthyretin, which can build up in liver, nerves and other organs, causing damage. It is a rare disease, and also suspected to be heavily underdiagnosed. There are two types of ATTR, hereditary and non-hereditary. In hATTR, a genetic mutation inherited from parents causes the disease; in non-hATTR, the mutation is wild-type, ie, caused through mutation of unknown origin. Depending on where it occurs, it can again be of two types - TTR Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP) occurring in nerves, also called ATTR-PN, and TTR Cardiomyopathy (TTR-CM) in the heart.

On May 3 last year, the FDA approved Vyndaqel (tafamidis meglumine) and Vyndamax (tafamidis) capsules from Pfizer (PFE) for the treatment of cardiomyopathy caused by transthyretin mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults, making them the "first FDA-approved treatments for ATTR-CM." The approval was based on a 441-patient trial whose endpoints were different than BBIO's trial described above. The Pfizer trial was a more outcome-oriented trial, while endpoints in the BBIO trial was more pathologic. However, numerous studies have shown direct correlation between serum TTR levels and ATTR, so that is one way to compare the trials. However, direct comparison in terms of efficacy is not possible. In terms of safety, BBP-265 does not have major safety issues, just like tafamadis.

The phase 3 trial, despite using placebo, will have more utility for direct comparison. This is a 510 subjects trial with symptomatic ATTR-CM, including both wild-type and mutant TTR carriers with New York Heart Association Class I-III symptoms. Change in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) at 12 months will be compared between treatment and placebo groups as a potential registrational endpoint. If successful in this part 1, ie, if the change in 6MWD is highly statistically significant, the company will submit an NDA. A part 2 of the study will continue for a total duration of 30 months, at which point all-cause mortality and cardiovascular hospitalizations will be compared between treatment and control groups, just like with tafamadis.

Competition

In the area of ATTR, they expect to face competition from competitors targeting three distinct mechanisms of action: TTR stabilization, TTR knockdown, and TTR clearance. (This discussion is adapted from the company 10-K)

Among TTR stabilizers, they will face competition from Pfizer Inc.’s tafamidis, an oral TTR stabilizer that is approved for ATTRwt-CM and ATTRm-CM in the United States, Europe, and Japan and is marketed as VYNDAQEL and VYNDAMAX. Tafamidis is also approved in select geographies outside of the United States for Stage 1 (early stage) ATTR-PN. Corino Therapeutics Inc./SOM Innovation Biotech, S.L. is developing SOM0226 (tolcapone, CRX-1008), an oral, small molecule TTR stabilizer for ATTR and has completed a Phase 2a trial in ATTR-PN. Tolcapone is a generic drug that is FDA-approved for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Diflunisal, a generic, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) indicated for mild to moderate pain and arthritis, may also be considered a competitor, having been shown to significantly slow development of ATTR-PN in a randomized Phase 2/3 trial. Diflunisal’s label contains a boxed warning for cardiovascular, renal and gastrointestinal risks.

Potentially competitive TTR knockdown approaches are being pursued by multiple companies. In 2018, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., or Alnylam, received marketing authorization from both the FDA and EMA for Onpattro (patisiran), an intravenously administered RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of hereditary ATTR with polyneuropathy. Alnylam is also developing ALN-TTRsc02 (vutrisiran), a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic for ATTR. Alnylam has reportedly completed a Phase 1 clinical trial of ALN-TTRsc02 in healthy volunteers and initiated a Phase 3 trial in patients with hereditary ATTR with polyneuropathy. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc./Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. received marketing approval from both the FDA and EMA in 2018 for Tegsedi (inotersen), an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) drug, for hereditary ATTR with polyneuropathy. Both Alnylam and Ionis/Akcea have initiated Phase 3 trials in ATTR-CM. Intellia’s program is currently in preclinical development.

Therapeutics targeting TTR clearance may also be competitive to BBP-265. Prothena Therapeutics plc is developing PRX004, a monoclonal antibody, for ATTR that is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Neurimmune Holding AG is developing NI006, a monoclonal human antibody for ATTR that is in Phase 1 clinical trial. Proclara Biosciences, Inc. is developing NPT189, an immunoglobulin fusion, for ATTR and amyloid light chain amyloidosis and has completed a Phase 1a clinical trial.

Bottomline

I covered this particular drug in my article on Eidos (EIDX) last year. There I noted that AG10 is probably a better drug than tafamadis, however, the latter is positioned better for the market. However, BBIO has stakes not only in AG10, but in a vast pipeline, just one of whose candidates I have covered here. Due to the diverse nature of the pipeline, the low stock price, the strong cash position, and the absence of near term catalysts, we consider BBIO a staggered and cautious buy.

