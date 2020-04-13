JinkoSolar: Strong Position Despite Near-Term Headwinds

While JinkoSolar will be impacted by the coronavirus at nearly every level, the company is strong enough to survive.

JinkoSolar (JKS) is clearly feeling the negative impacts of the coronavirus. While JinkoSolar believes coronavirus will have a minimum impact on the company, the market clearly thinks otherwise. The company's share price plummeted from ~$28 to ~$15 over the past two months. Given that the coronavirus' epicenter is located in China, it makes sense that Chinese solar companies like JinkoSolar are being heavily affected by the outbreak.

JinkoSolar will likely remain one of the most dominant solar manufacturers in the industry. While the coronavirus is expected to have a large negative impact on JinkoSolar, the company has the infrastructure to survive the pandemic. Moreover, JinkoSolar had been performing well prior to the outbreak, which is evident in the company's impressive Q4 results.

JinkoSolar's stock price has been crushed by the outbreak over the past few months.

Data by YCharts

Source: JinkoSolar

Strong Quarterly Results

JinkoSolar experienced upward movement after reporting strong Q4 results. The company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, beating expectations by $30 million. While the company missed GAAP EPS estimates by $0.43, investors still reacted positively to the company's Q4 results. In fact, JinkoSolar broke several of its own records during the quarter.

JinkoSolar broke quarterly shipment, revenue, and gross profit records at 4,538 MW shipped, $1.37 billion in revenue, and $248.5 million in gross profits. All these figures also represent significant Y/Y growth, with quarterly gross profits up 52.7% Y/Y. JinkoSolar is clearly emerging as one of the strongest solar manufacturers in the industry.

Growing Focus on Technology

JinkoSolar has been making a concerted effort to move towards higher-efficiency products. In fact, the company's mono-wafer production capacity is expected to be fully ramped up to 18 GW this month. Higher-efficiency mono-crystalline panels appear to be gaining steam in an industry still flooded with multi-crystalline panels.

JinkoSolar's growing focus on efficiency will increasingly differentiate the company from competitors moving forward. Higher-efficiency mono-based solar products should allow JinkoSolar to access a wider variety of markets. Markets with smaller solar projects like residential are especially attractive for higher-efficiency solar manufacturers given the cost advantages that higher-efficiency panels hold in such markets.

JinkoSolar expects its higher-efficiency mono-based products to account for 100% of its sales in 2020. JinkoSolar's next-generation solar modules boast efficiencies in the 20% range. Such higher-efficiency modules are expected to account for an increasing percentage of the company's sales moving forward. JinkoSolar is breaking away from the mold of low efficiency Chinese module manufacturing, which could pay off enormously down the road.

JinkoSolar's next-generation modules are some of the most efficient in the industry.

Source: JinkoSolar

Impact of Coronavirus

During JinkoSolar's Q4 conference call, the company stated that the coronavirus had not had much of an impact on the company's projects. However, the situation could have changed as the pandemic has gotten much worse over the past few weeks. If the pandemic goes on for much longer, JinkoSolar could see a greater negative impact on its projects and overall demand.

JinkoSolar's supply chain is likely being negatively impacted by the coronavirus as well, especially considering the fact that China has felt the impact of the coronavirus for many months now. Fortunately for JinkoSolar, China appears to be containing the coronavirus somewhat effectively. However, the information coming out of China is still highly murky and dubious. It may take some time for a clearer picture to emerge on the impact of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has had a huge impact on China. This will clearly impact JinkoSolar's operations at least in the near term.

Source: Getty

Conclusion

JinkoSolar is an attractive investment at its current market capitalization of $710 million and forward P/E ratio of 3.5. While the coronavirus will certainly dampen near-term demand, JinkoSolar is well-positioned in the long term. The company's investments in higher-efficiency mono-based products are already having a positive impact on the company's financials.

If the coronavirus outbreak lasts far longer than most expect or a second wave hits, JinkoSolar could find itself in serious trouble. However, this risk is more than accounted for at the company's current valuation. JinkoSolar is clearly differentiating itself with its higher-efficiency technology and should benefit from this moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.