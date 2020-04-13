Novo Resources: Valuation Remains Unattractive After The Drop

Based on this, I see the company as much less attractive than other development stage gold companies, and I would view any rallies above US $2.00 as an area to take profits.

We've seen a strong start to Q4 for the gold juniors (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), though much of this strength has only served to regain lost ground. While a few of the best juniors have recouped most of their losses and are near reclaiming their 200-day moving averages, some sector laggards are in worse shape, and briefly made new multi-year lows. One of these laggards is Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF), which was one of the few gold juniors to make new 2-year lows during this recent correction and still remains well below its 200-day moving average. Some investors may think the stock is a steal, given that now more than 70% off of its highs, but the company's valuation remains exorbitant relative to peers as Novo Resources has less than 1 million ounces of gold resources. Based on the current enterprise value per ounce of $300.11 with no clear path to production, I see the stock as a higher risk than its peers, and an unlikely takeover target. Therefore, I would view any rallies above the US$2.00 level going forward as selling opportunities.

We've seen a monumental fall from grace for Novo Resources since its highs at US$7.00 in 2017, and this will likely go down as one of the worst strategic investments ever by Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). Unfortunately, the 10 million ounce projections from third parties that were thrown around in 2017 have come up a little short, given that the company still has a sub 1 million ounce resource nearly three years later. Worse, the company's war chest of nearly US$60 million in cash has dropped to just US$19 million, and the company is still nowhere near a production decision and has less than 1 million ounces of gold proven by NI-43-101 standards. While some investors might argue that Novo Resources is a top takeover target and is a steal at current prices, I share a different view. Let's take a closer look at the company below, and see why the valuation is a bit of a head-scratcher:

Novo Resources' exploration has been focused on three primary deposits in Western Australia, which are Beatons Creek, Egina, and the Karratha Gold Project, with Karratha drumming up the most excitement, leading to the parabolic 600% rally we saw in 2017. While all three projects have quite a bit of promise, according to geologists and third party reports and have received considerable exploration work to date, we still have a sub 1 million ounce resource across these projects. This is despite a significant drain on the company's cash balance the past three years.

The company has noted that drilling has not provided an accurate depiction of gold at Purdy's Reward, and while this might be true, it's management's job to find a way to deliver economic studies to quell these concerns. To date, we've seen no economic studies, and no resource estimates at any projects outside of Beaton's Creek. Ultimately, the company has given the market no real way to justify a premium valuation for the company.

While some investors may argue that these projects could hold upwards of 5 million ounces or even 10 million ounces, the fact of the matter is that this is purely unbridled speculation. A company only has what ounces it can prove through an NI-43-101 estimate at its properties, and Novo Resources has had over 30 months to give the market something substantial in this department in hopes to claw back some of the declines in its share price.

However, as it stands today, we have a 903,000 ounce resource estimate at Beaton's Creek, at a weighted average grade of 2.46 grams per tonne gold. This high-grade 900,000 ounce resource is certainly impressive for a company with a sub $100 million enterprise value. However, the problem is that Novo Resources' enterprise value currently sits at US$271 million at a share price of US$1.55. Based on a $271 million enterprise value for Novo Resources, the company is valued at $300.11/oz. This figure is 300% higher than the price paid per ounce for gold explorers in the past year. Let's take a look at these comparisons below:

As we can see in the chart below, the 5-period moving average for price paid per ounce among non-developing gold assets is sitting at $74.83/oz as of the most recent acquisition in the gold space. Given that we typically see only the best assets in the sector snapped up in takeovers, one could argue that this is a reasonable way to assess the fair value of gold ounces held by gold explorers currently. Based on the fact that Novo Resources is presently valued at $300.11/oz, we can see that the company is being given a 300% premium vs. the going rate for gold ounces worldwide currently based on its 903,000 ounce gold resource at Beaton's Creek. Even if we were to assume that the company proves up 3 million ounces in the next twelve months across its properties, the company would still be valued at $90.33/oz, a more than 20% premium compared to the 5-period moving average of the price paid per gold ounce in acquisitions worldwide.

One could argue that Australian gold ounces are more attractive than assets scattered across all mining jurisdictions, and this would undoubtedly be a fair point. Therefore, it is only fair that we also stack up Novo Resources against all takeovers in Tier-1 jurisdictions, meaning development stage takeovers in the US, Canada, and Australia over the past five years. If we take a look at the average here, it is slightly higher, and currently sits at $99.17/oz following the Barkerville Gold (OTCPK:BGMZF) acquisition by Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) last year.

However, the average project among this peer group had a resource of over 4 million ounces, and Novo Resources' current resource stands at less than 1 million ounces. Therefore, Novo Resources is hardly comparable to this peer group but still trades at a more than 200% premium on a price paid per ounce basis ($300.11 for Novo vs. $99.17 for peer average). Based on this, the word undervalued and Novo Resources do not belong in the same sentence, with the stock trading at US$1.55 per share.

To make matters worse for Novo, the company has managed to put a considerable dent in its cash balance, and while it's cashed-up for FY-2020, it might need to head to the market to raise capital in late FY-2021. As we can see in the below table, the company's cash balance has dropped from C$71.9 million on October 30th, 2017, to just C$28.7 million as of January 31st, 2020. However, after these financials were released, the company spent C$0.9 million to dissolve the Artemis Resources joint venture and to get a 100% interest in Purdy's Reward.

The company also diluted the share count further by 2 million shares, with the current shares outstanding moving up to 187 million, from just over 150 million in late 2017. Therefore, in a span of roughly 30 months, the company's cash balance has dropped by C$40 million, the share count has increased by more than 20%, and we have no path to production yet and a meager 903,000 ounce resource at one deposit. Speculators may argue that this is far too conservative. Still, ultimately, the market is not going to assign value for what might be, it's going to assign value based on what's in a NI-43-101 report, and what the economic studies are suggesting.

As noted, the good news is that the company's cash balance of C$27 million is sufficient to get through FY-2020, and should be enough to get through the first half of 2021 as well. However, at the current pace of spending, it is looking like further dilution is inevitable. As we can see from the recent financial statements, expenses for accounting fees, consulting fees, office fees, G&A, and share-based payments alone came in at C$8.74 million last year.

While this is down significantly from the prior year at $15.75 million, this is still a significant annual expense for a gold junior and amounts to more than 4% of the company's market capitalization per year. If we assume conservative expenses of C$10.0 million for FY-2020 and FY-2021, which is below the 2-year average in expenditures of C$12.25 million, the company's cash balance will be down to below C$7 million to start FY-2022. This places shareholders in a tricky position if the company cannot make significant headway over the next 18 months as it will be quite dilutive if the company is forced to raise capital below C$3.00.

Finally, from an insider transaction standpoint, the picture isn't the greatest either, and insiders aren't in a rush to scoop up shares despite the stock being more than 70% off of its highs. As we can see in the table below, we have seen the opposite, with insiders selling more than 450,000 shares since the beginning of the year at an average price of C$1.77 to C$3.48. While there are a million reasons that insiders might be selling, it certainly isn't a positive development that we have no insider buying during the recent decline and a plethora of insider selling. If the company were truly sitting on 10 million ounces of gold across its properties like third party reports speculated on in 2017, you would think that accumulating shares at these levels would be a no-brainer.

In summary, I do not see much value at US$1.55 per share for Novo Resources, even though the company has seen its share price more than halved since 2017. The company's ounces continued to be valued well above the peer average, we still have an underwhelming global gold inventory of fewer than 1 million ounces, and insiders don't seem interested in going shopping for shares. Based on this, I would view any rallies above US$2.00 as profit-taking opportunities, as Novo Resources would go from fully valued to overvalued at these levels.

