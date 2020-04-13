Summary

Novo Resources was one of the few gold companies to make new 2-year lows in March, and is much weaker technically than other development stage junior gold companies.

Despite significant money spent across the company's properties the past three years, the company has an underwhelming total gold resource of 903,000 ounces, and no clear path to production.

Given this meager gold resource, the company is still nowhere near undervalued despite being 70% off of its highs, as it's currently valued at $300.11/oz on an enterprise value basis.

Based on this, I see the company as much less attractive than other development stage gold companies, and I would view any rallies above US $2.00 as an area to take profits.