TD Bank Provides A 5.2% Lifeline For Dividend Investors

Banks are the bloodline for the economy. A robust banking system is essential for a well-functioning economy. Bank stocks are nowhere near as exciting as the big tech top-quality stocks like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT), but they have proven time and time again that they are reliable dividend payers even in the most challenging times.

Particularly, this applies to Canada's Big Five banks, many of which have been paying dividends every year for more than 100 years now.

Market panic had pushed stock prices to multi-year lows, and despite a sharp rebound over the last 10 days, many of these stocks still trade at attractive valuations, while at the same time providing an essential lifeline for dividend investors. This also applies to my favorite Canadian bank stock, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), which is known for its strong fundamentals, solid growth with a large U.S. presence and healthy dividend growth.

What is going on at TD Bank?

Prior to markets and economies getting shaken by the virus and unprecedented shutdowns and lockdowns, TD reported mixed earnings for Q4/2019, as a healthy beat on the top line with 6.1% Y/Y revenue growth was overshadowed by a miss of $0.03 on the bottom line.

It marked the fourth time in a row and overall that TD recorded above C$10 billion in quarterly revenue. However, due to the COVID-19 uncertainty, I think it is unrealistic for the bank to hit the next milestone of C$11 billion in 2020.

EPS growth was slightly weaker - rising from C$1.59 in the prior-year quarter to C$1.66 - at around 5.7% Y/Y.

TD's biggest segment Canadian Retail delivered C$1.8 billion in net income, which is down 2% Y/Y due to rising non-interest expenses and provisions for credit losses (PCL). PCL have reached $391 million for the latest quarter, reflecting QoQ stabilization as well as a substantial increase from the $310 million reported a year ago.

The U.S. Retail segment reported an 8% drop in net income despite flat expenses and growing loan and deposit volumes. Apart from margin compression following last year's three Fed rate cuts, the segment is suffering from the performance of TD Ameritrade (AMTD):

With the contribution from TD Ameritrade down as expected following the elimination of trading commissions, segment earnings declined 7% to $869 million



Source: TD Bank Q1/2020 Earnings Call

Hiding within that 7% overall earnings decline is a 35% drop in TD Ameritrade following the industry-wide introduction of reduced, essential zero, trading commissions.

Overall though, it was a very solid start into fiscal 2020, with TD delivering on its Q4 call where management expressed that it expected moderate EPS growth in 2020. Now, in its most recent call, management reiterated that and stated:

But the path there may be bumpy on a year-over-year basis given our 2019 quarterly EPS profile, and as we continue to absorb last fall's Fed rate cuts, and the higher level of expenses in our retail segments in the first half of this year. While macroeconomic conditions continue to fluctuate and emerging risks like the coronavirus are creating uncertainty and market volatility...[]



Source: TD Bank Q1/2020 Earnings Call

Well, that road in 2020 will obviously get a lot more difficult and more tough now that large parts of the economy are shut down and, especially, small businesses scrambling for cash. TD and its peers have been reacting by providing COVID-19 relief in order to help them navigate through this uncertain and challenging period by offering payment deferrals for mortgages as well as "the opportunity for relief on other credit products." Further relief has come when Canada's central bank lowered its interest rate by 50 bps, with Canadian banks passing this on to customers by lowering their prime lending rate by an equal amount.

Following the stratospheric rise of initial U.S. unemployment claims over the last two weeks with more than 10 million filing for unemployment in record time, it should be no surprise that mortgage deferrals in Canada also hit a milestone very quickly, topping half a million across Canada's six largest banks which reported that more than 10% of the mortgages in their portfolio have been deferred.

To put it differently, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reports the following:

the average monthly mortgage payment of Canadian homeowners is C$1,326 (US$935). Therefore, the cash flow freed up for Canadians from the deferrals completed to date is roughly C$663M per month, or almost C$2B (US$1.4B) per quarter



Overall, despite record stimulus packages around the world aimed at providing relief and liquidity lifelines for large and small corporations alike as well as a major coordinated cut in oil production by OPEC+ members, banks also won't be immune to the economic shock due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recession fears. Lower interest rates will lead to margin compression, and a weaker economy will likely lead to rising risk of default. The biggest unknown for me is actually whether and how Canada's property prices will be impacted.

So far, PCL metrics have not shown a further deterioration in loan quality, but given that they are backward-looking and with most of the calamities only starting to occur, the next quarter will be very telling. The risk is that the pandemic could eventually take down the housing market as well, but given that real estate is generally a lagging indicator, it may take a while until we see these developments.

What's in it for Dividend Investors?

Right now, TD boasts a 5.2% yield and has been growing its dividend by 11% annually over the last 25 years. The latest raise came in Q1 2020 and was a more modest one, with the dividend boosted by 6.8%. That was very prudent action, especially in light of the substantial headwinds the pandemic will create.

Backed by its predictable business model, the company is targeting a payout range between 40-50%, as it currently has positioned itself at the lower end of that range with a current payout ratio in the low 40% range. So, the bank is well-positioned for further dividend growth in the future. I wouldn't be surprised if it would exceed its target payout range in 2020, as management is very committed to the dividend even if earnings may take a heavy hit.

As recently as April 2, the CEO said that the company has no plans to change the dividend for now:

TD has no plans to change its dividend policy at this time. We entered this period with considerable strength and a strong capital position,” Masrani says in the webcast meeting. “We continue to be in a position to support the recovery that will follow this crisis



Although we are no longer seeing the bargain prices in the low $30s, the stock is still very good value at $43 with its compelling dividend. The yield is the highest since the Great Financial Crisis and substantially above its 4-year average yield of 3.75%.

Investor Takeaway

In times of uncertainty and unprecedented challenges, I added to many of my financial holdings (BNS, JPM, TD, WFC), since they are the bloodlines for the economy and lifelines for dividend investors. They will be hit hard, but they will get whatever liquidity is necessary in order to help large and small businesses as well as consumers weather this crisis as best as possible.

For investors, this means that banks will have to be very prudent with capital allocation, and thus, most of them have already suspended buybacks for the time being. As far as dividends are concerned though, while many companies have already suspended or substantially lowered their dividends, I don't expect this to happen for TD or its Canadian and U.S. peers unless the government stipulates that.

TD has very strong financials, and I think it is safe to say that this bank won't go anywhere. TD could very well drop again back into the $30s or even lower, but this all depends on what the stock market values more: is it more concerned about the seismic near-term impact of the pandemic or more focused towards 2021 and, possibly, even 2022? It is only a matter of perspective, but given that I had to pay at least 20% more for the stock a couple of weeks ago, I certainly like today's price.

Bottom line, it is simply a sweet deal for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, JPM, WFC, BNS, RY, CM, BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.