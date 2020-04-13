Core Labs Could Fly Higher

At under 7x EBITDA, the company's valuation is attractive relative to where it has traded historically.

Core Labs is down over 80% over free falling oil prices. I believe much of the downside is priced in.

The knock-on effects of the coronavirus have led to millions of workers being displaced and demand destruction in several industries. J.P. Morgan believes the decline in consumer spending could trigger a recession worse than the Financial Crisis of 2008. Less talked about has been the sharp decline in oil prices, partially caused by an increase in supply and waning demand. Oil sub-$40 has hurt oil-related names like Core Labs (CLB). Chatter suggests Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached an agreement in principle on production cuts of 10 million barrels per day.

The U.S. and Mexico have also agreed to cut supply. Millions of Americans will eventually return to work after the pandemic is over. This should spike oil demand and help drive oil prices higher. CLB is down over 80% Y/Y. This could be a good entry point for the stock.

North America Faces Headwinds

Core Labs has sizeable exposure to North America land drilling via its Product Enhancement segment, which is involved in the completion of wells. North America E&P has faced headwinds for several quarters. Oil services firms have cited budget exhaustion as a rationale for stagnant E&P. In December, Core Labs slashed Q4 earnings guidance due to a declining rig count and a cloudy outlook for international offshore projects.

I have long questioned whether demand justified robust E&P in the oil patch. The company's Q4 results did not assuage those suspicions. Core Labs reported Q4 revenue of $157 million, down 9% sequentially.

Revenue from Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement fell 6% and 15%, respectively. Onshore well completion activity experienced a double-digit decline sequentially. The rig count also fell by double digits. The continued decline in E&P has hurt pricing power for oil services companies. The big three - Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB) and Baker Hughes (BKR) - have the heft to endure lower prices. The balance sheets of some of the smaller players like Core Labs or Oil States International (OIS) could become stretched.

Revenue from Reservoir Description declined to $102 million. This segment provides services for deepwater drilling. Deepwater had shown signs of life when Brent oil was above $65. However, with Brent oil sub-$40, new offshore projects may not be as economically viable. The segment could face headwinds for a while. Schlumberger and Baker Hughes also have sizeable exposure to offshore exploration.

Core Labs Has Been Cutting Costs

Oil services firms began cutting costs and reducing head count in the second half of last year. The goal was to offset headwinds to their top line and preserve margins. Margins for Core Labs continued to fall in Q4. Gross margin was 25%, down about 200 basis points versus Q3. The decline was primarily due to the impact of fixed cost amid a lower revenue base. Gross profit was $39 million, down 17% Q/Q. General and administrative expense was about $10 million, down 11% Q/Q. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expense was just over 6%, a 20-basis point improvement versus Q3.

The fallout was that EBITDA margin was 19%, down about 200 basis points versus Q3. EBITDA of $29 billion, down 19% Q/Q. It fell much more than revenue due to the decline in both revenue and EBITDA margin. A margin of 19% is still very respectable. If oil prices rise, then it could spur E&P in the oil path, which could lead to higher revenue for Core Labs. If the company can maintain a leaner cost structure, then margins could rapidly improve. A supply cut by major oil producers and an eventual increase in demand after the pandemic is over could help the company grow EBITDA by the second half of the year.

Attractive Valuation

CLB has an enterprise value of $819 million and trades at just under 7x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. It has historically traded above 20x EBITDA. At its current valuation, the stock appears to be a steal. The company has cash of $11 million and working capital of over $100 million. Q4 free cash flow ("FCF") was around $17 million. Liquidity could grow if Core Labs continues to generate positive FCF. Liquidity could be highly important amid volatile oil markets.

Conclusion

Much of the free fall in oil prices are likely priced into the shares of Core Labs. Catalysts remain that could spur oil prices and CLB. I rate the stock a Buy.

