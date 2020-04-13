Image: Lamaque Gold Mine Source: Mining.com

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) released its preliminary production results for the first quarter of 2020 on April 9, 2020. Production was above 115k Oz, and I was pleased to see such a good production number.

Eldorado Gold has not been an investment for faint-hearted investors, but for the ones who were strong enough to handle the pressure last year, this investment paid off. However, the story is that stocks never go up without a pause or a downside along the way. The long-term investment must factor this fundamental principle and distinguish between a trend and fluctuation. The only conclusion is that while you invest in a stock like EGO for the long term, you must trade short term as well.

The graph below is showing the sharp uptick that the stock experienced between May and September 2019. It occurred again at the end of February before retracing sharply.

Overall, the stock has greatly outperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX), which is considered a benchmark for gold miners.

The investment thesis here is elementary. Eldorado Gold should be considered again as the right candidate for a long-term investment. The production for the first quarter of 2020 has confirmed that Eldorado Gold is back in business, in my opinion.

The recent numbers make me confident again that gold production is under control. Still, on the other hand, we now have to deal with another invisible problem called COVID-19, and how long this God event will affect production?

Hence, despite gold prices reaching some new highs recently, the future of this gold miner is uncertain but promising. Unclear, because production will be affected significantly in the second quarter of 2020 and even longer. But, promising because it is only temporary and the final result will be okay no matter what.

This set of circumstances is ideal for a short-term trading strategy using about 30%-50% of your position to take advantage of the significant volatility.

The Greek assets

The Greek assets are an essential part of the company and hold a specific potential long term. Hopefully, we should be close to a resolution with the new Greek government that seems willing to negotiate but at a snail pace.

Everything started to change for the better on September 3, 2019, when Eldorado Gold finally received the permits for the Skouries and Olympias mines in Greece. The Syriza nightmare was finally gone, but we quickly realized that the path of recovery would be long and fastidious.

On September 16, 2019, we got more details from the new Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, and Eldorado Gold declared it was open to talking about a new royalty scheme.

Over six months have passed, and still, nothing significant happened since the receipt of the permits for Skouries and the other assets like the Perama Hill project.

On February 20, 2020, Eldorado Gold released a production update in which it indicated :

Skouries Costs for 2020 are forecast to be $15-20 million, including costs associated with maintaining the site as well as erecting the mill building, placing concrete, engineering, and permitting costs associated with dry-stack tailings. Skouries will remain on care and maintenance until the Company has reached an agreement with the Greek government to establish the necessary investment framework.

However, in this press release, we got an outlook for 2020 until 2024, which is very encouraging for the next five years and fifteen-year life for Kisladag.

The 2020 guidance is 520K-550K ounces of gold for 2020 and decreasing a little to 485K-515K ounces in 2024.

However, due to the COVID-19 effect on the mining activity, the guidance for 2020 will have to be removed or revised down significantly.

Gold production details for 1Q'20

On April 9, 2020, the company announced the first quarter gold production. Production for the first quarter of 2020 was 115,949 Au Oz, up 39.7% year over year, and down 2.5% sequentially. It is an excellent production level with a fourth full commercial quarter at Lamaque and impressive results at Kisladag and Olympias. Lamaque and Efencukuru were down.

Note: Lamaque has been declared commercial at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Below is the production per mine compared from quarter to quarter.

Olympias ramp-up is improving significantly this quarter, and the five-year outlook seems promising.

Also, Lamaque was a bit disappointing as well. Production is going down gradually since 2Q'19 as we can see in the graph below:

Note: Eldorado Gold is not producing only gold; in fact, it produces silver, zinc, and lead as well. We do not know yet what has been produced per metal, but below, you can see 2019 revenue per metal.

The company released a recent update of the Proven and Probable gold reserves.

The numbers are quite similar, which is reassuring.

The Company's Proven and Probable gold Reserves totaled 16.4 million ounces as of September 30, 2019, compared to 16.9 million ounces as of September 30, 2018.

Eldorado Gold partial drawdown of the credit facility

On March 30, 2020, Eldorado Gold reported that:

it has drawn $150 million under its revolving credit facility as a proactive measure in light of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This news is quite surprising and concerns me a little bit. Why drawing down $150 million so quickly while there is no immediate threat of a production collapse?

Conclusion and technical analysis

Eldorado Gold continues to get better in terms of production control. Kisladag has been a massive negative in 2018, but the company finally came up with a long-term solution that gives investors what they needed to regain confidence.

Unfortunately, Greece is turning into a chasing rainbows contest with impossible expectations that never materialize. It is probably a mix of large CapEx requirements the company can't afford, damaging political rhetoric and lack of honesty or willingness to make it happen or else. Still, the fact of the matter is that progress on the ground has been nil.

The bottom line is that I was satisfied and even impressed by this healthy gold production, which will result in record revenue, assuming that the company sold most of the gold it produced. If we apply 1,590 per ounce

I believe the gold price realized this quarter might reach $1,590 per ounce. In this case, the total revenue for 1Q'20 could be around $200 million.

Technical analysis (short term)

The close last week was quite encouraging, and I see resistance at about $8.90, at which point it will be wise to take about 30% off the table. The next move should be to wait if the stock can cross the resistance (breakout) to retest $10 or retrace back to $7.10 and eventually lower if gold turns a little bearish.

I will probably accumulate again if the stock revisits the range of $5.80-$7.10 if I have the chance.

