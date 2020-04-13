A Perfect Storm In Norway

During the recent market downturn, it was (and to a certain extent still is) a good time to look for mid to long term portfolio additions at bargain prices. One of the screens on my trading platform lists all single country ETFs so it is easy to monitor most significant moves. An ETF that drew my attention and eventually led to an investment decision was Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW). In this article, I would like to share reasons behind my investment thesis. It is always good to have your own thoughts written down black on white. If they can help others make a decision or at least foster a constructive discussion, that is even better.

Pros

1. One of the hardest hit single country ETFs

In 2020 alone, NORW has suffered a maximum drawdown of 48%. At the time of writing (Apr. 8, 2020), it is still down 33% year to date. In comparison, SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) plummeted as much as 34% in 2020 but is now down "only" 18%. Currently NORW trades at a price/earnings ratio of around 13 compared with 18 of SPY. When an index of stocks in one of the world's richest and most developed countries suddenly halves in value, that is already a compelling argument to take a closer look at it.

NORW price dynamic in 2020

(Source: Bloomberg)

2. Oil market selloff

One reason why NORW has fared comparatively worse than other single country ETFs is its reliance on oil price. Norway ranks in the top 5 among countries by oil dredged per capita. With oil now trading in the $20-30 range, there certainly seems to be more upside than downside. There is no guarantee that oil will not go to $5, but seeing the self-inflicted pain that the largest oil producing countries are now suffering, it is fair to assess that sooner or later they will come to an agreement to reduce the output and hence give the oil price a boost.

Looking at the factor analysis data by asset classes on an online portfolio analysis website InvestSpy, a proxy for the oil price - United States Oil Fund (USO) - is the second most important driver behind NORW's performance (the primary one is broad stock market performance).

The coefficient of 0.20 implies that for each 1% movement in USO price, NORW moves 0.2%. Even though the value of 0.20 might look relatively low at the first glance, it is in fact one of the highest readings among single country ETFs. Furthermore, NORW has a high historical correlation (coefficient of 0.54) with USO, which quite remarkably remains almost unchanged since I first wrote about it oil price impact on singly country ETFs almost 5 years ago.

(Source: InvestSpy Portfolio Risk Analytics)

3. Currency depreciation

Not only has Norwegian stock market index plunged, so has its local currency - Norwegian krone. At its worst, it was down 33% against the US dollar since the start of 2020 back in March. Although NOK has recovered some ground in the last couple of weeks, it has gone a long way from being one of the rare overvalued currencies against the USD to a significantly undervalued one, at least measuring by The Economist's Big Mac index. Furthermore, as Norway has a positive trade balance, its exporters have more to gain from NOK depreciation than its importers to lose, which is a net positive for the economy.

USD/NOK price dynamic in 2020

(Source: Bloomberg)

4. Resilience to COVID-19

There is a great deal of uncertainty how the coronavirus pandemic will evolve in the next few months and what mark it will leave in each country. However, I believe some countries are better placed and better prepared to cope with COVID-19 than others. Norway has pretty much all the edges that one can think of, including: vast financial reserves, top-notch health system, low population, low population density, remote location, high level of awareness among its citizens, and healthy lifestyle habits that lead to better immunity level on average. On top of that, Norway is dealing with coronavirus pro-actively and, according to Worldometer data, has the highest testing rate per capita among the 30 countries with most confirmed cases. When the world gets coronavirus under control, the probability is high that Norway will be well placed for a prompt return to normal life, whatever the word "normal" will mean then.

Cons

1. Lack of choice

It turns out there are only two ETFs tracking Norway: NORW and iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR). Both are small ETFs, with only $34m and $20m of assets under management. Both ETFs track the same index - MSCI Norway IMI 25/50 Index - so effectively there is only one way to invest directly in Norway via ETFs.

2. Concentration risk

The MSCI Norway IMI 25/50 Index has only 61 constituents. In terms of sector weights, the index looks pretty well diversified with financials, consumer staples and energy accounting for 20% each.

(Source: MSCI)

However, the top 10 holdings account for 66% of total index weight, thus high dependence on several individual companies is an issue. In particular, there are 3 giant corporations that account for more than 10% each: Equinor ASA (EQNR) (energy), DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNHBY) (financials) and Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) (communications).

3. Trading costs

Largely due to the small size of NORW, its liquidity is also sub-par. This becomes a real issue when trading at turbulent times with extreme volatility and bid-ask spread can be as wide as 1%. Adding this on top of the 0.50% expense ratio makes NORW by far the most expensive position in my portfolio.

Conclusion

In summary, Norway offers a deep value investing opportunity as its stocks have been recently hammered by sharp declines in broader equities, oil market and local currency depreciation. Norway also appears to be in as good position to deal with COVID-19 as a country can be. Lack of investment choice and associated costs are some of the obvious drawbacks about NORW. Nonetheless, it still appears a compelling proposition to add a promising satellite position to a medium or longer term portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NORW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.