Week 16 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges closed Friday after-hours at Negative 57 and Positive 33, this is the most improved the negative signal has been in over a month.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 124 out of 152 trading weeks (81.58%), not including multiple stocks in the same week.

The MDA Breakout portfolio was up +41.50% in the first 9 weeks prior to the Feb 24th negative Momentum Gauge warning signal.

Revealing more about the Momentum Gauge model in a new section to help you use the best types of trades for the best returns during different cycles.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 152 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80%, not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

How the Momentum Gauge trading model works

I am revealing additional insights into the gauges to help readers better understand how I use this model to consistently beat the S&P 500 and protect investments. Members of my service receive much more information and background on this system including my doctoral research and presentation materials. The links in the introduction section above will also help you greatly.

As the Momentum Gauge values reached Negative 57 and Positive 33 on Friday, I have moved the arrow closer to Segment 4 (Non-Momentum Control). This reflects a very significant improvement from March 23 lows of Negative 251 and Positive 0 since very aggressive federal stimulus programs have begun. Currently, both positive and negative values are low and approaching a potential shift in momentum conditions where positive values become larger than negative values. The strongest positive signal occurs with high positive acceleration values that confirm a positive reversal.

The Seven Segments of the Momentum Cycle

Each of these segments is identified by comparing the positive and negative scores from my research model run many times a day. Those scores are shown on the Momentum Gauge charts later in the article.

Segment 1 - Negative Reversal includes the Breakdown Signal that occurred on Feb. 24th that shows a sudden early change in market direction. This is detailed most recently here: Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Recent Decline, In Search Of Early Recovery Indicators Segment 2 - Negative Acceleration is our current overall market condition from the negative signal on Feb. 24th. With another -2.08% loss in the S&P 500 again this week, the overall market remains in strong negative condition with over -25% declines since late February. Segment 3 - Negative Control is a phase with negative market conditions with declines that are small and steady involving much less accelerating decline. Segment 4 - Non-Momentum phase is when the overall market may be in the process of changing direction or is stalled out with very little cause to either rise or fall. In this condition, the positive and negative Momentum Gauge scores would be nearly even and/or both very low. Segment 5 - Positive Control is the condition of a positive market with small and steady gains that do not involve large positive accelerating gains. Segment 6 - Positive Acceleration is the strong positive bull market condition where gains are large and accelerating at a record pace with high net inflows into the market. In these conditions, nearly any stock will deliver positive returns. Segment 7 - Positive Reversal involves a key breakout reading on the Momentum Gauges that confirms a positive change in market direction on the daily and/or weekly charts. This is what members of my trading community are focused on finding next for the earliest signal of a strong and safe entry point in the market.

Important note: Whenever a negative reversal signal occurs as it did on Feb. 24th, my actively traded Premium Portfolio and personal holdings go to cash or inverse funds. A reversal signal also changes the Bull/Bear ETF timing signals and I move to an effective bullish or inverse market fund to capitalize on the market change. Should a positive reversal occur soon, I would resume the Premium Portfolio, change to a positive ETF bull fund, and aggressively reenter many of these MDA breakout stock selections.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are down -0.57% worst case, buy/hold, do nothing, equal weighted returns through Week 15 compared to the S&P 500 -13.65% over the same period. The returns were at +41.50% in the first 9 weeks of 2020, consistent with exiting the portfolio at the negative Momentum Gauge signal of Feb. 24th. Live forward testing of this stock selection model continues, and picks are retained in my database for strong breakout selections when the positive market reversal signal begins.

These breakout picks skew highly positive for high frequency short-term gains in less than 5 days as documented over the past 3 years. I have removed the best case gains (YTD +152.06%) gains from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the worst case gains and the S&P 500 returns.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The best case average weekly returns are +10.14% and worst case -0.04% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge signal warnings which increases your risk of declines. Week 15 closed with an average gain of 1.69% compared to a gain of 10.80% for the S&P 500.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Breakout Returns are up +102.36% since inception including trading against the negative Momentum Gauge warning periods. The buy/hold S&P 500 return is +19.78% over the same period from 2017. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative as shown across the 7 topping signals warned in advance to members would increase total returns to over 170% since inception.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how each of the 7 prior events numbered above relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals shown below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article:

Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Recent Decline, In Search Of Early Recovery Indicators

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. We are currently still in negative event 7 since the Feb. 24th signal with the highest levels of negative momentum scores ever recorded by this model.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Momentum Gauge signals are also the basis for the bull/bear ETF combinations used to hedge or leverage market conditions for maximum returns.

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns

More than a dozen member requested combinations are tracked on the ETF Bull/Bear signal page.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The bull/bear ETF trading signal turned negative on Feb. 24th for the 7th major event in the past 18 months as illustrated above. I have already taken profits in the largest inverse fund gains that I have ever achieved following the gauges' peak on March 23rd. While the gauges improve and yet remain negative, I am watching for more confirmation of a positive reversal for safest reentry to the markets. I am cautiously long UTSL even as record downward forecasts in Q2 GDP of as much as -50% collide with the highest levels of federal stimulus ever recorded.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) -0.76% Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) -8.66% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) 5.92% Alpha Architect Intl Momentum (IMOM)/Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH) +15.02% ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq 3x bull/bear (TQQQ)/(SQQQ) -18.86% Direxion Daily 3x Small Cap bull/bear (TNA)/(TZA) +13.10% Direxion Daily 3x Biotech bull/bear (LABU)/(LABD) -16.16% Direxion Daily 3x Energy bull/bear (ERX)/(ERY) +35.95 % MSCI 3x Emerging Market Index bull/bear (EDC)/(EDZ) +5.60% VIX Index 1.5x bull/bear (SVXY)/(UVXY) +214.69% Direxion Daily 3x Financial bull/bear (FAS)/(FAZ) -17.78% Direxion Daily 3x Oil & Gas bull/bear (GUSH)/(DRIP) -90.74%

Important note: Because the Momentum Gauges are an equity-based model using analysis of all the stocks in the US exchanges, it is best suited for equity-based funds. Timing trades on gold, oil, silver, lumber, sugar and other commodity funds using the gauges is not recommended for the best results.

Market Conditions into Week 16

Tuesday is returning to historical patterns well documented in research as the best day of the week, especially ahead of FOMC meetings. Every day of the week except Tuesday now has negative average returns. We can also expect the highest volatility swings in many years to continue.

Record volatility continues into 2020 with over 25 daily moves greater than +/- 2% in just the past 7 weeks. It is highly unlikely that this extreme volatility is over as we head into Q2 with some of the worst economic GDP forecasts since at least 1948.

We can confirm again that the Fed has eased a massive $291.9 billion during Week 15 according to their website linked below. Combined, this brings the total easing to $1.49 trillion in liquidity just the past 24 weeks. This is in addition to record stimulus around $7 trillion now pledged from central banks. Last week the Fed announced another massive program of $2.3 trillion to support municipal and corporate junk bonds. This has also pushed the Federal Reserve's balance sheet to the highest level in US history over $6.1 trillion and unleashed over 10% of US GDP in four weeks from the Federal Reserve alone.

System Open Market Account Holdings - Federal Reserve Bank Of New York

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's easing activity in dark blue with the largest moves these past few weeks than in any year of the QE program following the financial crisis. The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart turned to a negative signal back in Week 9 with confirmation shown as the red line crosses above the green line on the chart. We are now seeing a sharp reversal in the negative weekly momentum gauge values coinciding with enormous Fed intervention in just a few weeks.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Apr 9: Markets Mixed With S&P 500 Still Above 2700 Support, Jobless Claims Out At 8:30 ET, Momentum Gauges Improving Sharply.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Apr 8: Markets Positive With S&P 500 Holding Above 2650, More Fed Easing Today, And Results From Members' Market Survey.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Apr 7: Markets Rebounding With S&P 500 Above 2700 And NY Fed Records Highest Ever Stock Market Consumer Optimism

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Apr 6: Markets Rebounding With S&P 500 Back In 2550-2600 Trading Range. Dow +788 And Oil Lower As OPEC Talks Delayed.

The Week 16 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 16 stocks consist of one Healthcare, one Services, one Basic Materials and one Financial sector stock. These stocks are always released in advance to members early Friday. Continue to use caution with the current negative Momentum Gauge scores. PAYS technicals broke down Thursday on risks associated with a second delay in Q4 filings to "conduct a financial audit and assess material weaknesses in internal controls." I will leave it in the picks, but use extra caution with the increased volatility.

Assured Guaranty (AGO) - Financial/Surety & Title Insurance Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) - Basic Materials/Gold

Assured Guaranty - Financial/Surety & Title Insurance

Price Target: $40.00

(Source: FinViz)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects.

Eldorado Gold Corp. - Basic Materials/Gold

Price Target: $10.00

(Source: FinViz)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil. It also holds 95% interests in Olympias gold mine, Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine, and Skouries gold-copper project in Greece; and 80.5% interests in Certej gold-silver project in Romania.

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 16

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. Conditions remain highly negative and additional caution is highly recommended until we see more positive reversals in the signals.

In the prior week, Dow picks of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) gained +5.20% and Intel gained +5.56%. These Dow stocks have held up much better than the small-cap sector with less solvency risks than in the small cap sectors in the coming days.

The Dow pick for next week is:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan is in strong positive technical breakout across the short-term indicators and could do well into next week with earnings scheduled April 14th. Watch for a breakout above key resistance at $103/share and strong net inflows on the MFI indicator to continue for a move to $110 and higher. The banking sector has reversed strongly on record Federal Reserve stimulus and may do very well with added trillions in support.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high-volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

My Market Outlook assessments and picks have been submitted in a new SA Roundtable series coming out this week.

The latest MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks for April are all positive and up an average +5.95% led by gains in Amgen (AMGN) +7.64%, Eli Lilly (LLY) +5.05%

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.