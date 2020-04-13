Why Investors Should Buy Takeda As It De-Leverages

When Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) said that it would develop a coronavirus vaccine, the stock briefly rose. But the real driver for the company's growth will not come from this market. Currently, the main players in the coronavirus treatment will earn almost nothing. Gilead Sciences (GILD) is giving the antiviral away, while Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) will donate hydroxychloroquine sulfate to hospitals across the United States.

If coronavirus drug companies are hot plays right now, why should investors consider buying Takeda? Ultimately, the company's asset divestiture plan will reduce its leverage and strengthen its balance sheet. And even though the stock bounced back from below $13.00 to $16.05 recently, do-it-yourself buy-and-hold value investors should consider Takeda again.

Takeda said last month that it would sell its over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical portfolio to Hypera Pharma for $825 million. This is its fifth divestiture in the last 12 months and is part of the $10 billion in non-core asset sale. The company aims to lower its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA to 2 times within 2-4 years (March 2022 to March 2024).

Third-Quarter YTD Results

Takeda highlighted its 14 global brands grew by 20%. Besides, the company has a goal of accelerating its plasma supply and manufacturing capacity by over 65% over five years. Despite the goals of de-levering its balance sheet, net debt/adjusted EBITDA stood at 4.1 times. Revenue grew 82.6%, but its pro former underlying revenue fell 1.2%. Still, core operating margins of 30.9%, combined with the realization of synergies, should lead to higher profitability.

Takeda’s one-time amortization and impairment charge hurt profits. If the company realizes consistently growing cost synergies and a higher profit margin, then its business should grow from here.

(Source: Takeda)

Opportunity

Takeda’s GI division grew by 10% and represented 21% of sales in Q3 YTD. Its Entyvio has encouraging growth prospects ahead. Five years since its launch, the drug grew every quarter. On its conference call, the company said that, “We're seeing significant growth in the U.S. and mainly in Europe. We also have launches in Japan last year and now we expect launches in China for ENTYVIO. The market share continues to grow. We're convinced that our peak sales will be ¥4 billion to ¥5 billion, so no changes to the peak sales of ENTYVIO. When you look at even the total market share, we're still sitting at around 18% to 19%, so there's still significant opportunity overall.”

Given that Shire is such a large acquisition, the unit allows the firm to realize bigger synergies than previously expected. Takeda increased its guidance on the synergies from $1.4 billion to $2 billion. It has only 2% of the organizational restructuring in the finance division left to complete. So, the company's performance after the March quarter will depend on its research & development efforts. Management pointed out on its conference call that, “We also rolled out in June of last year a partner value summit where we brought together 40 of our largest suppliers between legacy Takeda, legacy Shire, we negotiated within one week with all those 40. And we were able to walk away with agreements with - on updated contracts, which delivered synergy savings based on improved terms of $200 million.”

Takeda’s performance ahead is not without some challenges. In hemophilia, the Natpara recall affected 2,700 patients. Conversely, this year, Velcade will face generic competition in Europe and royalty revenue will decline.

Outlook and Price Target

Takeda raised its core EPS outlook slightly for FY2019. So, Wall Street analysts agree that this stock has a ~31% upside. With a $21 price target (per TipRanks), investors may arrive at the same price target in a 10-year DCF growth exit model on finbox.io.

(Source: Takeda)

On SimplyWall.St, the price target, based on future cash flow, is $40.21:

Conservative investors may instead model a perpetuity growth rate of 4%. At a discount rate of 10%, Takeda stock is worth between $16.39 and $35.27.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TAK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.