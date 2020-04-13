S&P 500: Why The 'Death Cross' Matters This Time

Past bear market rallies had tended to stall under their 50MA and 200MA while a death cross was in effect.

Optimism was the theme of the holiday-shortened week, as stock markets jumped right out of the gate after U.S. reported a slower rate of new cases and deaths. Dwindling interest in "coronavirus" on Google Trends echoes the sentiment that the worst of the health crisis may be over.

Source: Google Trends

The Fed's stunning announcement on Thursday to buy junk bond ETFs further added to the list of feel-good moments, ensuring that the S&P 500 (SP500) ended on a high note with a spectacular 12% gain on the week. Clearly the Fed is trying to stay ahead of the curve and prevent the next Lehman-like financial contagion arising from the expected surge in corporate defaults. Per CNBC:

As part of its announcement, the Fed expanded its corporate lending programs to take it into an entirely new area, including ETFs of companies that are rated below investment grade. It had previously announced a program to buy investment-grade corporate debt and ETFs. It also will now accept triple-A-rated commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations as part of its Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility, first created in the financial crisis.

Major Resistance Looms At "Death Cross"

Without a doubt, the 27% jump from the 2200 lows has been more than impressive. But to keep it in perspective, the S&P 500 remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving average, with the former having just crossed under the latter to form an infamous death cross:

Source: WingCapital Investments

While the death cross may have seemingly lost its significance over the past decade, as multiple occurrences turned out to be false alarms during the 11-year old bull market, we reckon this time will be vastly different with the market having plunged to bear market territory and the economy headed for a recession. Looking back during the Great Depression, the 50-day and 200-day moving averages proved to be obstacles that were not overcome until after the "golden cross" (50MA crossing back above 200MA) almost 3 years later:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Likewise, the post-9/11 recovery rally stalled under the 200-day moving average numerous times, after which SPX crumbled to its eventual bear market bottom in late 2002:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Back to today, we would also expect the short-term exuberance to run out of steam under the two key moving averages, which currently reside between 2900-3000.

Now vs. Bear Market Rallies Since The Great Depression

Recall in our previous article, we highlighted that the rebound started when SPX was finally able to close above its 50-day lower Bollinger Band after 13 straight trading days. We also drew a comparison between now, 2008 GFC and 2001 post 9/11. This time we will expand our horizon by comparing similar bear market rallies in SPX since 1929:

Date SPX # Days Under 50-Day Boll Band Past 1-Month Chg Next 2 Week Chg SPX Forward Chg 3-Months 6-Months 12-Months 1929-11-15 20.30 -17 -34.11% 3.05% 13.15% 16.11% -16.80% 1930-06-26 20.00 -11 -15.93% 3.85% 5.30% -22.25% -23.25% 1931-10-06 9.91 -20 -28.81% 10.60% -19.68% -18.77% -25.43% 1940-05-31 9.27 -14 -23.26% 7.23% 9.92% 20.50% 1.19% 1973-12-06 94.42 -12 -12.32% 0.14% 1.91% -7.55% -31.15% 2001-09-27 1,018.61 -16 -12.34% 7.74% 11.91% 13.20% -18.77% 2020-03-24 2,447.33 -13 -27.73% 8.67% Average 3.75% 0.21% -19.04% Median 7.61% 2.82% -21.01% % Positive 83.33% 50.00% 16.67%

The list was determined based on the following criteria:

SPX stayed below its 50-day lower Bollinger Band for more than 10 days

SPX dropped more than 10% in the past 1 month

SPX gained 2 weeks after closing back above the band

Note that the 2008 Great Financial Crisis scenario is no longer on the radar after the market evidently diverged in the wake of the recent meltup. Indeed, recent price action more closely resembles the post-9/11 plunge, as well as the Great Depression, 1940 WWII, 1973 oil crisis. Visually, below compares the trajectories of the initial crash and subsequent bounce in SPX:

Source: WingCapital Investments

In brief, the analysis shows that it is not uncommon for a bear market rally to last up to months, as over 80% of the time SPX would end up higher in 3 months from the moment it closed back above its 50-day lower Bollinger Band. Though, the outlook would darken 6-12 months out with an 80%+ chance of its recent lows being breached.

Election Year Seasonality About To Turn Negative

Meanwhile, with all focus on the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming U.S. election may have taken a backseat for the time being. Although this is most certainly not a typical election year, we observe that the year-to-date market action has rhymed with the seasonal pattern to some degree.

Source: SeasonalCharts.com

For instance, the market collapse somewhat aligned with a typically weak January and February during an election year. The subsequent rebound into beginning of April is also consistent with seasonality turning positive during that timeframe. Hence, should the seasonal pattern continue to play out, we would expect the sell-off to resume in the broader markets into end of May, with a bottom most likely being formed during the summer.

To sum up, the historic recovery rally, inspired by a flattening coronavirus curve and yet another Fed bazooka, will soon meet stiff resistance from both a technical and seasonal perspective. We reckon the "death cross" in SPX has more profound implications during a bear market, considering similar bear market rallies in the past 100 years had tended to fade at the 50MA and/or 200MA.

In terms of catalysts, while the kick-off of the earnings season will likely garner the most attention, geopolitical developments remain a focal point as well. Aside from the ongoing oil production drama, renewed tensions between U.S. and China, who have been trading blames for the virus, threaten to escalate into another major conflict. To quote from East Asia Forum:

Many have taken the wrong lesson from the pandemic's economic fallout. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has called for further unwinding of US economic 'dependence' on China, particularly in the export of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, and a series of Republican senators have introduced new legislation designed to achieve that end.

As such, even after the health crisis tapers off, we ought to be vigilant in a potential U.S-China trade war redux among other aftershocks to the global economy, which could spark the next leg lower in the bear market.

