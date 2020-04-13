Schlumberger: Focusing On Core Strengths

Dividend buyers looking for yield should probably keep looking, however, as the company will very likely be cutting its current 12% yield.

We think it is making some moves that distinguish it from other competitors and may present opportunities for the long-term investor.

Introduction

This article continues the DDR's series on the major oilfield service (OFS) providers, with focus on their ability to cross the threshold to better days. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is the global leader in OFS, and it has the wherewithal to make it to sunnier times.

What probably will not make it to that point is its roughly 15% dividend. This is a $2.6 bn obligation that the company simply cannot afford right now, and in the interest of ensuring its financial viability, it must be at least suspended, more likely reduced, or eliminated entirely until cash flows improve.

However, as we will point out, the company's situation is not dire and SLB has ample resources to see it through these trying times. If you believe that oil and gas will continue to provide a substantial part of the global energy infrastructure over the next few decades, then you absolutely must take a look at Big Blue at its current price of ~$14.00.

Cash on Hand and Liquidity and the Dividend

The company has current assets of ~$15 bn against current liabilities of ~$13 bn, so short-term liquidity is not a concern. Add to this its $4.5 bn of undrawn credit on its $6.5 bn revolver and short-term concerns are pushed even farther out.

Source

So, ample liquidity doesn't mean it doesn't have some "housekeeping" to do to get its finances in order. Free cash flow of 2.7 bn for 2019 barely covered the dividend and will likely be reduced at least 30% for 2020, thanks to project delays and capex reduction by clients.

Returning to the subject of dividends, one analyst has called for SLB to bite the bullet and eliminate its juicy 15% dividend. We think that is very likely and presents little further risk to the stock, meaning the market has priced in this inevitable action.

One reason for SLB to claw back its projected $2.6 bn divvy is shown below in its schedule of debt maturities. Hanging out there in 2021 are two payments totaling almost $2.2 bn. In an era where they are cutting staff, closing locations, and reducing already reduced capex, cutting or eliminating the dividend is the next logical step.

Source

So investors should not be thinking of SLB as a value play. It won't be for long.

De-linking the Technology and Hardware Model

I included the maximum version of the stock price graph to show you where the current price collapse has taken the stock. Back to mid-1995...before it was a directional drilling company, before it was a fluids service company, before it had completion tools, before it was the leading global supplier of sub-sea wellheads, before it was in the myriad of businesses that make the company the industry leader it is today.

Source

We think the one-size fits all and having your toe in every geomarket and service specialty is on the fade. Twenty-five years ago oil companies were telling us that they wanted more services under the same roof. They didn't want to deal with hundreds of individual suppliers. The big three complied in a fit of acquisitions that only ended in 2016 with SLB's ~$15 bn acquisition of Cameron. Man, just think if it'd waited 18 months on that one!

Here's the logic SLB presented for the Cameron debacle:

Schlumberger Ltd. will buy equipment maker Cameron International Corp CAM.N for $14.8 billion, as the world's top oilfield services firm scrambles to offer a broader range of products at lower prices to oil companies slashing budgets. - Reuters

In 2019, for Q-3, SLB took an $8.8 bn charge for the 2010 Smith International acquisition and for Cameron. If you split the charge, you have Cameron at a third of its valuation just five years ago.

I am suggesting now that the era of bigger at any cost is over. We see more divestments when the market improves. We call this asset-light and will discuss in more detail a few paragraphs down.

Back in 1995, SLB was known for a couple of things primarily, well logging and reservoir characterization. And that is one of the core services that will drive growth when the industry recovers from shell shock.

A quick word on this business from the Q-1 call from Olivier Le Peuch, SLB's CEO:

We saw a favorable technology mix on offshore exploration and digital, benefiting Reservoir Characterization at large and Wireline and Software Integrated Solutions (SIS), in particular, both of which had one of their best quarter since 2014. - Source

Reservoir Characterization

This is the business that the Schlumberger brothers invented over a hundred years ago. Running a wired tool (often called 'wireline') into the ground and collecting data based on the electrical resistance of the earth strata encountered. In its simplest terms, do we have oil or water? What lies within the rock strata, and what is the nature of the rock itself? Although its main competitors, Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes (BKR), participate in this segment of the OFS business, SLB is its King.

Two quick points about Reservoir Characterization drawn from the pastes below. One, its margin (22%) is nearly double that of any other segment and was on the increase for 2020. Two, 80% of it comes from outside the U.S., meaning it's not subject to the ongoing shale implosion.

Source

Reservoir Characterization has two main components, data acquisition in the field, and interpretation with software support. SLB now refers to this as Schlumberger Information Solutions, or SIS.

SIS-DELFI

Probably only Big Blue has the gravitas to arrange a global AI event in Monaco these days and expect that people will attend. Can you imagine going to your boss and saying, "Schlumberger is having this really cool event close to the French Riviera to talk about their DELFI Software package. Can I go?" Unless you're already in France, he'd laugh you right out of his office and move you to number one on the layoff list. So the fact that SLB was able to get 800 people to come to its three-day extravaganza, dubbed The SIS Global Forum, says quite a lot about its standing in the AI community. (I'm sure the location had nothing to do with it, he-he). It also says these are power players within its organizations, Technology VPs, CIOs and the like. People who can recommend the adoption of a software platform for an entire organization. Potentially millions of dollars in sales and service revenue.

The DELFI approach is paying off for SLB with key customers coming on board for multi-year engagements. Recently SLB has announced DELFI agreements with Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Australian producer Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF), with other key operators in the pipeline.

DELFI is a cloud supported software applications hub that encompasses the entire oilfield life-cycle from wildcat exploration to final stage recovery.

SLB-DELFI

It's too broad to go in any depth in this article, so I'll cherry-pick a package that particularly relates to Reservoir Characterization, Petrel.

Petrel

How would you like to peel back the layers of the earth and see exactly what an oil reservoir looks like in 3-D? That's exactly what Petrel does. It's a software suite that enables the incorporation of field captured data from initial seismic to individual logging runs with the aim of understanding the subterranean geomechanics. The company makes money from licensing this platform within oil operator offices and conducting training to run the program efficiently.

Source

Bottom line on SIS. This is an area that SLB pioneered and has a first-mover advantage with a huge number of installed applications. I can tell you from my own experience working in oil company offices on asset teams, that most of the time Schlumberger was the company providing this type of service.

Schlumberger Goes Asset-Light

There hasn't been any formal announcement, but there is an established trend at SLB of divesting hardware and equipment to leverage its expertise. An example of that would be the spin-off of its Marine Seismic division in 2018. The company did not exit the seismic business, but rather shed the boats and personnel while retaining optionality for a future time with these assets.

"Asset-light." Le Peuch discusses this in the call:

You have heard the choice we made to exit coiled tubing onshore, to evaluate divestiture of rod lift, and to further accelerate our technology access fit-for-basin strategy to replicate the success of D&M. All of this combined will result into a top line decrease faster than the market due to the self-imposed cap on capacity and as well as the exit of some business units, but also will result into high grading our portfolio margins as well as benefiting from the success on technology access business model, asset-light model to replicate D&M and expand. That is an asset-light model aiming at franchising some of our technology to local players, regional players, basin players, and complementing our service access, service business model with an extended market reach with technology sets. - Source

In the old oilfield, there was a linear relationship between technology development and technology deployment. If you parse Le Peuch's words that relationship has weakened to the point where being the biggest no longer matters. This will see the company exit old line capital intensive businesses where the service has been commoditized to leverage its technology portfolio. Look for more of this in the future.

Geomarket Strength - MEA

Just a quick word on this topic before wrapping this one up. Question for you. When is it a distinct advantage to be a legacy non-American company? Answer, when you are competing for work in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Russia. You can probably add China to that mix as well. In short, a good part of the world has a reason to dislike or distrust American companies. And that is just what SLB is not, an American company. It is French-domiciled, and that makes a big difference when you are competing for work in...say, Iraq or Syria.

Your Takeaway

I know it's hard to believe right now, but things will get better. Schlumberger is a company that will benefit from increased budgets and project sanctions. Most of its products and services are early cycle, meaning that it will hit the bottom line sooner rather than later.

It is and has been rationalizing its structure to cut cost and better serve its markets. In this environment that's exactly what's called for, as bad as I feel for those losing their jobs or taking big pay cuts.

This means, that if you believe as I do that hydrocarbon energy will continue to play a dominant role in global energy delivery, current prices make the company very attractive.

The stock price has moved up a bit from when I first wrote this article for the Daily Drilling Report membership. Given my view that the current surge of supply coming from the Middle East will act to hold down or depress oil prices in the near term, I am not a buyer above $15.00/share. It is subject to sharp moves given the volatility in the market these days, and if you are interested in this oilfield stalwart, some tantalizing opportunities to take a position should present themselves over the next month or so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.