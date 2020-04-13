COVID-19 And McKesson: Uncertainty For A Different Reason

But McKesson is undervalued right now - even if we assume high fines due to opioid charges - but might drop lower in this market.

Last week we covered three different companies so far and tried to analyze what effect COVID-19 as well as the upcoming recession might have on the business model. While McDonald’s (MCD) might probably be hit more severe (despite its takeaway and drive thru business), the other two companies – the retailer Target (TGT) as well as the supermarket chain Kroger (KR) – will probably see at least stable revenue. Both companies probably won’t be affected much by the negative consequences of COVID-19 as well as the global recession.

This week, we continue our series with a company from the healthcare sector, the pharmaceutical distribution company McKesson (MCK), which we also covered in the past – lastly in August 2018, when I asked Mr. Market why he punished McKesson. And to forestall the conclusion of this article already: like many other companies from the healthcare sector, McKesson probably won’t see huge negative impacts from neither COVID-19 nor the recession.

All these articles will follow the same structure and focus on four different aspects that seem to be very important right now:

Impacts from COVID-19: I am trying to analyze how COVID-19 as well as the measure and political decisions (lockdowns, social distancing, closures, etc.) will affect the business model. Impacts from a potential recession: As a global recession seems to be inevitable, I will also analyze how a recession will impact the business model. Solvency and Liquidity: In turbulent times, debt levels, solvency and liquidity are especially important and we are therefore taking a closer look at the balance sheet. Intrinsic Value Calculation: Although I included a potential recession in the near future in almost all calculations and considered a declining free cash flow, COVID-19 might call for an update of the intrinsic value.

Impacts from COVID-19

McKesson is a pharmaceutical distribution company and is also providing health information technology, medical supplies and care management tools. About 1/3 of all pharmaceuticals used each day in North America is delivered by McKesson and it is also the 4th largest pharmacy chain with more than 5,000 retail pharmacies. Additionally, McKesson is the number one distributor in oncology and key specialties.

Not only are pharmaceuticals but also medical equipment are necessary all the time despite the current state of the economy. Considering the hoarding tendencies for pharmaceutical products and the increased demand hospital and other healthcare facilities might have right now, McKesson could even see increased revenue in the next few months. Almost all the products and services McKesson is offering are essential for people – especially in this crisis.

While many other companies either offered an updated guidance (and in most cases a lower guidance) or withdrew the guidance (as they are not able to make reasonable assumptions about the business in the next few quarters), McKesson hasn’t provided any update so far due to COVID-19. The company only updated its guidance on March 17, 2020 due to the completion of the Change Healthcare split-off. McKesson is now expecting adjusted earnings per share for 2020 to be between $14.67 and $14.87 (even a few cents higher than before).

When looking at Seeking Alpha Earnings Revision, the consensus for revenue stayed more or less the same during the last few months. At the end of January, analysts were expecting earnings per share of $14.57 and now they are expecting even $14.80 for the full fiscal year. Analysts are not always right and often too optimistic (and for most companies, the expectations – despite downward revisions – are still not reflecting the negative effects of COVID-19 in my opinion), but for McKesson we can be pretty confident that the company won’t be affected much by COVID-19 and the consequences that come with lockdowns and social distancing.

Impacts from Recession

While social distancing and the closing of stores or restaurants will not really affect the business of McKesson, we also have to look at the upcoming recession and how this will affect the business of McKesson. Overall, McKesson can be described as recession-proof – similar to many other companies operating in the healthcare sector.

When looking at the last two recessions and McKesson’s performance, we see pretty stable numbers. During the last recession – the Financial Crisis in 2008 – McKesson could increase its revenue every single year and even in 2010. The worst year for McKesson in that time – revenue still increased 1.9%. Net income fluctuated a little more. In 2009, net income declined 16.9% and in 2011 – two years after the recession – net income declined 4.8%. Due to the aggressive share buybacks of McKesson, earnings per share declined only 11.1% in 2009, and in 2011, EPS declined only 1.1%.

And the picture is pretty similar when looking at the next-to-last recession (during the Dotcom Bubble). During this recession, McKesson could also increase its revenue every single year with impressive growth rates. In the years between 2000 and 2004, revenue increased in every single year with a CAGR in the double digits. The picture for net income is a little different. In 2000, net income was $724 million and one year later, McKesson lost $48 million and it took until 2006 before McKesson could reach the net income from 2000 again.

When looking at past numbers, we can be pretty sure that McKesson’s revenue will be stable or even increasing as McKesson’s business is pretty recession-proof and the company will see a high demand for its services even during economic downturns. However, we can’t rule out the possibility of net income decline or EPS decline in a recession as past numbers are indicating such a scenario.

Balance Sheet

Although McKesson will probably see stable (or even growing) revenue despite COVID-19 and the upcoming recession, the financial health is still an important aspect we should pay attention to. On December 31, 2019, McKesson had $2,065 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which seems to be enough for McKesson to provide liquidity – assuming that revenue will not really take a hit from COVID-19 or a recession.

When looking at solvency, we have to focus on the debt and borrowings the company has. McKesson has $2,109 million in short-term borrowings and $1,007 million in short-term debt. Additionally, McKesson has $6,734 million in long-term debt. When comparing the total debt and borrowings to the total equity of $6,385 million, we get a D/E ratio of 1.54 for McKesson, which is quite high. We can also compare the total debt of McKesson to the operating income, which was $3.3 billion in 2019 and $2.8 billion in the last four quarters. When using the operating income, it would take about 3 years for McKesson to repay the outstanding debt, which is acceptable. As long as revenue will stay stable, we should not really be concerned about McKesson’s financial health.

But in case of McKesson, we have to look at another important point, which might have a big influence on the balance sheet and financial health of the company: the pending lawsuits regarding the opioid crisis and the probably high fines McKesson and many other companies are facing. The pending lawsuits have taken a back seat as COVID-19 is dominating all news, but McKesson will have to pay several billions in fines in the next few years and we have to take that into account. In February 2020, it was reported, that twenty-one states rejected an offer from McKesson, Cardinal Health (CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to pay $18 billion over 18 years. For McKesson, this would mean $6 billion in settlement payments (and $333 million to pay annually). Obviously, some states want the settlement to be between $22 billion and $32 billion, which would mean $10.66 billion for McKesson in the worst case. Alternatively, the states want the money paid faster than over 18 years.

In my worst-case scenario, I would assume that McKesson has to pay a higher amount in a shorter time frame. We assume that McKesson has to pay a total amount of $10 billion stretched over 10 years.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In a next step, we are trying to calculate an intrinsic value for McKesson. For 2020, management is expecting a free cash flow to be between $2.8 billion and $3.0 billion. The free cash flow of the last twelve months was $3,125 million. As basis for our calculation, we use the midpoint of the company’s own guidance ($2.9 billion in free cash flow) for 2020.

For the years going forward, I assume only 3% growth for free cash flow from 2021 till perpetuity, which is a very moderate calculation. When we are looking at past numbers, McKesson increased revenue 7.23% annually over the past ten years, and when looking at revenue since 1980, it grew even with a CAGR of 11.00%. Over the last few years, the GAAP EPS fluctuated quite heavily and it is difficult to calculate an average growth rate. But until 2016, net income increased with a CAGR of 10.7%.

Additionally – as mentioned above – we have to include the fines McKesson will have to pay in the foreseeable future and have to subtract $1 billion every year for the next 10 years. Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate) leads to an intrinsic value of $165.42. As in all the other articles, we calculate with a margin of safety of 20% and this leads to an entry point of $132.34 for McKesson.

Conclusion

Although McKesson seems to be undervalued right now – even when considering high fines as result from the opioid charges and slow growth rates in the future – the stock declined similar to the overall market.

This is especially surprising as McKesson should perform pretty stable in the next few quarters despite COVID-19 and the upcoming recession. While it is possible that net income might decline, revenue should stay at least stable or even increase. In my opinion, the company’s debt levels as well as the high levels of uncertainty about COVID-19, the economy in general and how high the fines will be, are pushing the stock down. And this is creating a great buying opportunity – although I think the stock could drop a little lower and reach its lows of December 2018 around $100.

Stay safe, stay healthy, don’t panic!

