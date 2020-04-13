A Valuation Of Occidental Petroleum Based On Its Three Sources Of Value

By valuing these three segments and comparing them to the company's enterprise value, we can see if the company's stock is cheap or not.

The company has three key sources of value - its reserves, its Chemicals segment, and its midstream business.

In all of the excitement around Occidental Petroleum's recent stock price collapse, it is important to keep in mind the company's fundamentals.

Of the companies impacted by the recent oil price collapse, Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) story might be the most dramatic. The company bought Anadarko Petroleum in August 2019 to become America's fourth largest oil and gas company. Since then, its share price has fallen by over 60%, in part due to concerns over the debt the company took on for that deal: Source: TIKR

Because of this decline, activist investor Carl Icahn (IEP) increased his 5% stake in the company to 10%. In response, the company "[gave] Mr. Icahn two seats on its board and approval of a third, independent director." It is also "[bringing] back its former chief executive Stephen Chazen as its new chairman," according to the Wall Street Journal.

Icahn isn't the only famous investor involved with Occidental. Warren Buffett (BRK.A) (BRK.B) helped fund Occidental's purchase by buying $10 billion of the company's preferred stock. The deal came with warrants allowing Buffett to buy 80 million shares of the company's common stock at a price of $62.50. Perhaps as a sign of confidence in the company, Buffett also bought 2% of Occidental's common stock, totaling 19 million shares.

Despite having these famous investors, Occidental is clearly in trouble. Not only has the company's stock fallen sharply, but even its bonds have collapsed. Occidental's bonds due in 2049 have dropped by over 50% in the past year:

Source: Market Insider Quote for Occidental Petroleum Bonds Maturing in 2049

Such low prices imply many bondholders think the company will go bankrupt, and that if it does go bankrupt, those bondholders would only get back less than 50% of their money. Bondholders have a senior claim over shareholders on a company's assets in bankruptcy. Thus, in such a scenario, the shares would almost certainly be worthless.

Of course, not everyone feels so negatively about the company. Six "Bullish" or "Very Bullish" articles were written about Occidental on Seeking Alpha in March alone, and three more in April. Of course, some of those articles' authors may have changed their minds by now. After all, a lot has happened in the past 45 days. Still, much of the fall in the company's shares has been caused by the recent oil price collapse. If oil prices go back up again, it is plausible that the company's shares could go back up as well. If share prices return to where they were just over three months ago, investors who buy now could triple their money.

With so many diverging opinions about Occidental's future, I think it is important to remember the company's fundamentals. Occidental has three sources of value. The first is the company's underground oil and natural gas reserves. The second is the company's chemicals business, which according to the company "manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls." Finally, the third is the marketing and midstream segment, which transports, stores, buys, and sells oil, natural gas, and other products. If we can quantify the value of these three segments, we can see if the company might be a good investment.

Oil and Gas Reserves

Occidental Petroleum's reserves are its largest source of value. Though its main assets are in the U.S., the company also owns reserves in Oman, Qatar, the UAE, and Colombia. In total, the company owns about 2 billion barrels of oil, 700 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 6.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

As I described in my last article, "Occidental Petroleum is Surprisingly Expensive Relative to Its Reserves," those reserves can be divided into "proved developed" and "proved undeveloped" reserves. Proved developed reserves, according to the Society for Petroleum Engineers, are "expected to be recovered from existing wells." In contrast, proved undeveloped reserves will only be recovered from new wells or additional work on existing wells. Proved developed reserves are worth a third of their market price, while proved undeveloped reserves are worth about a sixth of their market price.

Occidental's proved developed and proved undeveloped reserves can be seen here:

Occidental Petroleum Reserves Proved Developed Proved Undeveloped Crude Oil (millions of barrels) 1,508 462 Natural Gas Liquids (millions of barrels) 547 193 Natural Gas (billions of cubic feet) 5,205 1,495

Source: Occidental Petroleum 2019 10-K

As I laid out in my last article, it makes sense to value these reserves using both current market prices for oil and gas as well as prices from the end of last year. Current prices obviously represent the current situation. However, given how unusual that situation is with the pandemic and the Russian-Saudi oil price war, it seems reasonable to consider what "normal" market prices might look like. The price at the end of last year is, I feel, a good proxy for that.

Thus, here are the market prices we will use to value Occidental's reserves;

4/9/20 Market Prices 12/31/19 Market Prices Oil Market Price (WTI Crude Per Barrel) $22.76 $61.14 Natural Gas Liquids Market Price (38.5% of the Oil Market Price Per Barrel) $8.77 $24.46 Natural Gas Market Price (Henry Hub Per Thousand Cubic Feet) $1.75 $2.09

Source for Prices: U.S. Energy Information Administration (Petroleum and Other Liquids, Natural Gas), Business Insider Natural Gas, OilPrice.com

Details about why I chose these prices can be found in my last article, but for simplicity, here is the result:

Proved Developed Oil Reserves (Million Barrels) 1,508 Proved Undeveloped Oil Reserves (Million Barrels) 462 Proved Developed Natural Gas Liquids Reserves (Million Barrels) 547 Proved Undeveloped Natural Gas Liquids Reserves (Million Barrels) 193 Proved Developed Natural Gas Reserves (Billion Cubic Feet) 5,205 Proved Undeveloped Natural Gas Reserves (Billion Cubic Feet) 1,495 4/9/20 Market Prices 12/31/19 Market Prices Oil Market Price (WTI Crude Per Barrel) $22.76 $61.14 Natural Gas Liquids Market Price (38.5% of the Oil Market Price Per Barrel) $8.77 $23.55 Natural Gas Market Price (Henry Hub Per Thousand Cubic Feet) $1.75 $2.09 Total Reserve Value (Millions) $18,546 $44,640

As I mentioned above, this reserve value is the company's largest single source of value. However, it is not the only source of value investors must consider.

Chemicals

Occidental Petroleum's Chemicals segment, or OxyChem, is the largest or second largest U.S. supplier of several important chemicals:

Source: Occidental Petroleum 2019 10-K

In its annual report, Occidental breaks out the Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) for each of its segments, including OxyChem:

Source: Occidental Petroleum 2019 10-K

EBIT is a good tool for calculating OxyChem's value. Unlike net income, EBIT is money that goes to both shareholders and lenders. Because of that, we can use it to calculate the segment's enterprise value, or the value of the debt and equity that could be invested in the segment if it were an independent company. This enterprise value represents OxyChem's total investment value.

To do this, we need to look at earnings from the past 12 years. This shows us the segment's performance across a full economic cycle going back to the last downturn:

Year OxyChem EBIT ($ Million) 2008 669 2009 389 2010 438 2011 861 2012 720 2013 743 2014 420 2015 542 2016 571 2017 822 2018 1,159 2019 799 Average 678

Source: Occidental Petroleum 2019, 2016, 2013, and 2010 10-Ks

Having found the segment's average yearly EBIT across an entire cycle, we can calculate the enterprise value using the Enterprise Value to EBIT (EV/EBIT) ratios of similar chemical companies. Occidental's annual report doesn't list any of OxyChem's major competitors, but one of its rivals, Westlake Chemical (WLK), does list competitors who manufacture the same products as OxyChem:

Source: Westlake Chemical 2019 10-K

Source: Westlake Chemical 2019 10-K

These are some of those competitors' EV/EBIT ratios:

Company 4/10/20 EV/EBIT 12/31/19 EV/EBIT Westlake Chemical (WLK) 13.78 17.27 Formosa Plastics (TSEC: 1301) 24.39 30.05 Olin Corporation (OLN) 16.22* LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) 7.68 10.64 Average 15.52 18.55 * Olin Corporation's EV/EBIT ratios at the end of 2019 and in April 2020 were significantly higher than its EV/EBIT in the three previous quarters of 2019, so for the sake of conservatism, the company's lower average EV/EBIT for 2019 has been used here.

Source: TIKR

I am surprised by how high these chemical company valuations are. The chemical business is more consistent than the oil and gas extraction business, since it is not as heavily impacted by oil and gas prices. On the other hand, for a company without debt paying the current U.S. corporate tax rate of 21%, an EV/EBIT of 15.52 corresponds to a Price to Earnings ratio of around 19.65. This seems high for a cyclical industry whose companies generally sell similar products.

That said, because these are the market valuation ratios for such companies, we will use them to value OxyChem:

Average Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) (Millions) $678 4/10/20 Valuation 12/31/19 Valuation Average Peer EV/EBIT Ratio 15.52 18.55 OxyChem Valuation (Millions) $10,523 $12,577

Marketing and Midstream

According to the company's 2019 annual report, Occidental Petroleum's Marketing and Midstream segment "purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, NGL, natural gas, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and power. It also trades around its assets, including transportation and storage capacity, and invests in entities that conduct similar activities such as Western Midstream Partners, L.P. (WES)."

Year Occidental Petroleum Marketing and Midstream EBIT ($ Millions) 2008 520 2009 235 2010 472 2011 448 2012 439 2013 1,573 2014 2,564 2015 -1,194 2016 -381 2017 85 2018 2,802 2019 -300* Average 605 * Occidental's 2019 Marketing and Midstream EBIT of $241 million includes "WES segment results from August 8, 2019 to December 31, 2019 of $541 million." Because WES Midstream is valued separately below, I have excluded this $541 million here, resulting in a negative segment EBIT of -$300 million.

Source: Occidental Petroleum 2019, 2016, 2013, and 2010 10-Ks

We can use the same method we used above to value this segment. Occidental's publicly traded midstream subsidiary, Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES), lists some of its competitors in its 2019 10-K:

Source: Western Midstream Partners, LP 2019 10-K

In looking at these competitors, we can focus on companies that, like Occidental's Marketing and Midstream segment, transport more natural gas than oil:

Company 4/09/20 EV/EBIT 12/31/19 EV/EBIT Crestwood Equity Partners, LP (CEQP) 19.22 28.16 DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) 35.88* EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) 6.60 8.83 Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) 25.70 39.53 Average 21.85 28.10 * DCP Midstream's EV/EBIT ratios at the end of 2019 and in April 2020 were significantly higher than its EV/EBIT in the three previous quarters of 2019, so for the sake of conservatism, the company's lower average EV/EBIT for 2019 has been used here.

I am again surprised by the high valuations in this sector, even given the relative safety of the midstream business. I am also surprised by the wide range of valuations, given the nominal similarity of the companies involved.

Regardless, using these valuations to assess Occidental's Marketing and Midstream segment gives this outcome:

Average Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) (Millions) $605 4/09/20 EV/EBIT 12/31/19 EV/EBIT Average Peer EV/EBIT Ratio 21.85 28.10 Marketing and Midstream Valuation (Millions) $13,219 $17,001

This valuation only applies to the part of Occidental Petroleum's Marketing and Midstream segment that the company owned before buying Anadarko. In early 2019, Anadarko sold "substantially all" of its midstream assets to Western Midstream Partners, LP. Occidental now owns 54.5% of Western. Because Occidental accounts for its Western holdings as an equity investment, we can just value that investment using that equity's market value:

4/09/20 Prices 12/31/19 Prices Western Midstream Partners, L.P. Market Cap (Millions) $2,495 $8,741 Occidental Share of Western (Millions) $1,360 $4,764

Corporate Expenses

Though Occidental Petroleum derives its value from three sources, there is a fourth element that impacts that value. That element is the company's "other" corporate expenses:

Year Occidental Petroleum "Other" Corporate EBIT ($ Millions) 2008 -345 2009 -405 2010 -404 2011 -425 2012 -384 2013 -423 2014 -1,800 2015 -623 2016 -943 2017 -366 2018 -439 2019 -2,204 Average -730

Source: Occidental Petroleum 2019, 2016, 2013, and 2010 10-Ks

Again, we will value Occidental's negative "other" corporate earnings using the EV/EBIT ratios of peer companies.

In my recent article valuing BP, I valued BP's corporate expenses using the EV/EBIT ratios for the other "supermajor" oil companies. Moreover, to be conservative, I only used the higher EV/EBIT value from the end of last year instead of also using the lower current EV/EBIT ratio. My rationale was that while investors are valuing positive earnings less highly today, there is no reason to think they are reacting any less negatively to negative earnings.

I think this approach works for Occidental as well. Though Occidental is not a supermajor, its EV/EBIT ratio has historically not been much different from that of the supermajors; thus, we can use some of them in a peer comparison:

Company 12/31/19 EV/EBIT Royal Dutch Shell 13.20 Exxon Mobil 17.45 Total 10.54 Chevron 18.69* Average 14.97 *Because Chevron's EBIT was slightly negative at the end of last year, the EV/EBIT value listed here is from the third quarter of 2019.

Assigning this average EV/EBIT to Occidental's average yearly negative "other" corporate earnings creates this valuation:

Average Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) (Millions) -$730 Average Peer EV/EBIT Ratio 14.97 Other Businesses and Corporate Segment Valuation (Millions) -$10,928

Summing Up Occidental's Value

Occidental Petroleum derives value from three sources-oil and gas reserves, OxyChem, and its Marketing and Midstream segment, which includes Western Midstream Partners. Adding up these sources and subtracting its negative "other" corporate earnings results in the following valuation:

4/09/20 Valuation 12/31/19 Valuation Oil and Gas Reserves (Millions) $18,546 $44,640 OxyChem (Millions) $10,523 $12,577 Marketing and Midstream (Millions) $13,219 $17,001 Western Midstream Partners, L.P. (Millions) $1,360 $4,764 Corporate -$10,928 -$10,928 Total Valuation (Millions) $32,720 $68,054 Enterprise Value (Millions) $61,982* Occidental Enterprise Value as % of Valuation 189.4% 91.1% * Includes net debt of $38,407 million, preferred stock of $9,762 million, and market capitalization of $13,813

Source: TIKR

As I mentioned earlier, enterprise value is the value of all the money invested in a company by shareholders and lenders. It includes the company's market capitalization, or the total price of its common stock, as well as the face value of its preferred stock and the face value of its debt minus the company's cash (also known as "net debt").

Enterprise value is a good metric to compare to a company's valuation because ultimately, both lenders and shareholders have a claim on the company's value. This is important to keep in mind when the company is at risk of bankruptcy. If a company's valuation exceeds its net debt and preferred stock, common shareholders will theoretically have something left over in bankruptcy even after debt and preferred stock holders' claims have been satisfied. Thus, the enterprise value should be greater than just the face value of net debt and preferred stock.

If the company's valuation exceeds the sum of its net debt, preferred shares, and the current market capitalization-in other words, if it exceeds the enterprise value-the stock might actually be cheap. This is because if the company were sold at that valuation, not only would debt and preferred stock holders be fully paid off, but common shareholders would get more than the current share price.

Using current market prices, Occidental Petroleum's enterprise value is about 90% higher than its valuation. If one uses prices from the start of the year, the enterprise value is about 91% of the valuation. This means that you can invest in the company at a small discount compared to its value based on numbers from just over three months ago.

It is worth noting that neither valuation considers possible growth. For example, several commenters on my last article about Occidental mentioned the company's large landholdings. The company owns "approximately 7 million net acres of primarily undeveloped minerals that pass through Colorado, Wyoming and into Utah." This could obviously be an extremely valuable asset if oil and gas are discovered beneath this land, since it could fuel many years of growth for the company. To conservatively estimate the company's value, I have ignored this asset and the accompanying possibility of growth, but it certainly does exist.

Risks

On the other hand, it is also possible Occidental's business segments do not have the value they have been assigned in this article. In valuing OxyChem and the Marketing and Midstream segment, we used peer companies' EV/EBIT ratios. However, those ratios, even the ones based on today's significantly reduced prices, are not very cheap. They certainly are not as cheap as the once in a generation prices that we used to value the company's reserves. Thus, they might not be conservative enough.

Similarly, it is possible the company's reserves might not have the value we have given them. In my article valuing BP using the same methods, I mentioned that we were assuming all of the company's reserves would be extracted and sold. However, I also noted that there is evidence much of the world's fossil fuel reserves will need to stay in the ground if the planet is to avoid significant climate change. Given the scientific consensus on the topic, the conservative approach as a value investor might be to not assign full value to Occidental's reserves, since some of them might not ever be extracted.

Finally, it is worth noting that the value of oil and gas reserves is based on market prices for those commodities. If prices stay low, the reserve quantities listed above will shrink because there will be less oil and gas that is economical to extract. If that happens, the company's reserves might have a lower value than even the values we assigned them above using current market prices.

Conclusions

Occidental Petroleum could be considered cheap. Based on my valuation above, the company's enterprise value is less than its valuation based on market prices from the end of last year. Given that last year's prices are more likely than current prices to represent the long-term state of the oil and gas industry, and no possibility of growth has been assigned to the company in the above valuation, it is quite likely that the company's stock is undervalued.

However, Occidental is not that much cheaper than some of the other integrated oil companies. In fact, it has a higher enterprise value to valuation ratio than the one I gave BP in my article from the end of March. In that article, I said BP's enterprise value was about 154% of its valuation based on then current market prices, and 78% of its valuation based on prices from the end of last year. Occidental's values for those numbers are 189% and 91%, respectively.

BP's enterprise value has risen since then. On the other hand, BP is also much stronger financially than Occidental. In that context, it is strange that Occidental would actually be more expensive as an investment than BP was just two weeks ago. After all, Occidental common shareholders are only likely to realize a profit on their investment if the company stays solvent. Given the company's current bond prices, there's no consensus that this will happen. In contrast, BP shareholders probably don't have to worry about insolvency.

There are reasons why Occidental's enterprise value might be so high, despite the current situation. Perhaps the most important is that if oil prices go back to where they were at the start of the year, the company's stock price might do the same. If that happens, investors who buy at today's prices would triple their money.

In that context, Occidental's stock has a "lottery ticket value" (high potential returns, but also a high risk of total loss) that shares of more secure companies like BP don't have. Even if BP's stock price returns to what it was at the start of the year, someone buying at today's prices would still only earn around a 50% return. This is obviously a very good return, but it is much less than tripling one's money.

In conclusion, Occidental Petroleum looks cheap compared to its three sources of value if the current situation is a temporary setback for the oil and gas industry. However, the company is not much cheaper than the oil supermajors, despite being much riskier. In that context, it is true that someone who buys shares in Occidental Petroleum today could earn a large profit. If I personally were to invest in an oil company, though, I would probably pick a safer one.

