Inflation Expectations Have Collapsed, A Bearish Indicator, Fed Should Do Much More

The Federal Reserve has dropped interest rates to zero, injected trillions into credit markets and the broader economy, and pledged trillions more in liquidity.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led to an outpouring of stimulus, meant to minimize its economic fallout.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has caused untold economic and financial damage across the globe, and the worst seems yet to come. Appropriate economic policy won't prevent the coming recession, it's probably too late for that and it’s not like the Federal Reserve can print a vaccine, but it can significantly lessen the severity and length of the downturn through appropriate economic policies and further stimulus.

Taking into consideration the above, I thought a brief overview and explanation of some of these policies and their expected impacts might be of interest to readers and investors. It is a relatively short and simple article, but the figures are clear enough that a longer analysis seems unnecessary, and I don't think I've seen another analyst here at Seeking Alpha doing a similar analysis.

Skyrocketing unemployment figures and collapsing inflation expectations clearly show that current Federal Reserve policy remains inadequate in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. Further stimulus seems necessary to minimize further economic and financial disruption, which could boost equity prices without jeopardizing other aspects of the economy. Lack of further stimulus would have the opposite impact, and would adversely impact equities market and result in shareholder losses.

Federal Reserve Policy - Brief Overview

The Federal Reserve conducts monetary policy so as to promote stable prices and maximum employment, usually referred to as the dual mandate. Currently, the Federal Reserve is falling short of said mandate but to explain why, we first need to understand just what the mandate entails.

Stable prices mean, in practice, an annual inflation rate of 2%, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index.

Maximum employment is largely determined by hard-to-measure nonmonetary factors that affect the structure and dynamics of the job market and the broader economy. As such, maximum employment is not so clearly defined, and is strongly dependent on idiosyncratic economic factors.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak will almost certainly result in a reduction in the country's maximum employment rate, due to local and national lockdowns, social distancing measures, depressed consumer spending and business investment, and frictions arising from shifting consumption and production.

The Federal Reserve influences the country's inflation and employment metrics through monetary policy, mostly through adjusting the Federal Funds rate, a short-term interest rate. Lowering interest rates boosts consumer spending and corporate investment, as both consumers and corporations are able to borrow at a lower cost, which leads to increased inflation and employment. Increased interest rates have the opposite effect.

The Federal Reserve generally attempts to set interest rates in accordance with its dual mandate, taking into consideration current and expected economic conditions.

In periods of significant job market stress, including today, the Federal Reserve should be willing to accommodate slightly higher levels of inflation to maximize and strengthen employment metrics.

With the above in mind, let's take a quick look at inflation and employment metrics and expectations, and use these to evaluate the Fed's policies so far.

Inflation Expectations and Unemployment Figures - Further Stimulus is Required

Inflation expectations have collapsed, with the market expecting inflation of just 1.23% in the coming years:

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

10-Year Break Even Inflation Rates are probably the most well-known measure of inflation expectations, and are calculated by taking advantage of the existence of different types of treasuries. A brief explanation.

10-Year Treasuries currently yield 0.73%.

10-Year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities currently yield -0.50% plus inflation.

These two securities have identical credit risk, so their long-term yields should be equal, so we can use them to measure inflation expectations. These currently stand at 1.23%, significantly lower than the Fed's mandate.

Actual inflation rates have been significantly lower than expected, with the BLS reporting a core inflation rate of -0.1% this past March.

As inflation expectations and rates collapse, unemployment skyrockets, with the country posting record-breaking weekly jobless claims for the past three weeks, and with over 16 million jobs lost in less than a month. Unemployment is literally off the charts:

(Source: BBC)

Many analysts believe that the situation is even worse than it appears, and that the worst is yet to come. Justin Wolfers from the University of Michigan says that the unemployment rate is probably around 13 percent, almost certainly at its highest level since the Great Depression, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard predicted the U.S. unemployment rate may hit 30% in the second quarter, while Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is comparatively bullish while predicting an unemployment rate of 15%.

In any case, the unemployment situation is exceedingly dire, and will almost certainly worsen in the coming quarters. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), says that the economy will only fully stabilize once a vaccine or treatment is developed, and I'm inclined to agree:

Gottlieb said that until there is a drug to prevent infection in those who are exposed to the coronavirus or treat those who get it, the economy is unlikely to return to normal. "Absent that, this is going to be an 80% economy," (Source: CBS)

Seems quite clear that the Federal Reserve is also falling short of its mandate in this area, at least so far.

Conclusion - Further Stimulus Is Required

Skyrocketing unemployment figures and collapsing inflation expectations are an unequivocal signal that Federal Reserve policy has been exceedingly tight during the past few weeks. In my opinion, the Fed should take further action to minimize the economic and financial harm caused by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The Federal Reserve has, to its credit, continuously rolled out more and more expansive programs, to some success, although further action seems warranted. Investors should continue to keep a close eye on Federal Reserve policies, as the country's economic trajectory, and hence the stock market and most financial securities, depends on these.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.