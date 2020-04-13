Victoria Gold: A Look At The Valuation After The Bounce

It's been a strong start to the quarter for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and several gold producers have made significant recoveries from the depths of their mid-March lows. One of these names is Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF), one of the newest Canadian gold producers, which has bounced more than 90% in less than twenty days since its March 17th low. While this extreme move may be baiting some investors into nibbling on Victoria Gold as it charges higher with a relentless bid underneath it, I do not believe this is the time to be chasing the stock.

Despite the bounce, the technical picture for the stock has not improved, with strong resistance overhead near the US$6.10-US$6.30 level. Besides, the stock is no longer undervalued above US$5.50, given that the stock is trading for a valuation of over $115/oz. Based on the stock being closer to fully valued above $6.30 and the possibility that commercial production may be delayed, I would view any rallies above US$6.30 as an area to book some profits.

Victoria Gold is one of the newest gold producers in the mining sector, as the company completed its first gold pour at its Eagle Mine in the Yukon Territories in September of last year. The company is expected to be one of the lowest-cost producers in the industry, based on the company's economic studies, with all-in sustaining costs forecasted to come in at $774/oz. If we look at the below table, this will place the company among the top 20% of all producers from a cost standpoint, assuming they can meet these projections. As for production, the mine plan has projected 211,000 ounces of gold production per year, with 205,000 ounces of gold production in FY-2020, and a ramp-up to 226,000 ounces annually in FY-2021.

While some miners have seen significant adverse effects due to COVID-19 related caution, Victoria Gold hasn't had an issue, given that they're rather remote in the Yukon. As of the most recent update, the company has had no real interruptions in mining at their Eagle Gold Mine, with the only real change being that workers are self-isolating for 14 days in Whitehorse before returning to the site. However, we have seen a minor change in the timeline for commercial production, as they had initially planned for commercial production during Q2 2020.

Since that statement in the December news release, the company noted that commercial production is expected in late Q2 2020 or early Q3 2020, suggesting that they might be a few weeks behind schedule. This isn't a massive issue as the company is still relatively on schedule, but it's unlikely that we'll see more than 170,000 ounces of gold production from Eagle this year. This estimate is based on the fact that we saw just 10,600 ounces of gold production in Q1 2020, and my forecast is for less than 25,000 ounces of gold production in Q2 2020, or less than 40,000 ounces in the first half of the year.

Despite a potential delay in commercial production, Victoria Gold is still a new gold producer with the potential for industry-leading costs at its Eagle Gold Mine, based on industry average all-in sustaining costs of $980/oz. Therefore, while it may deserve a spot in a portfolio at below US$4.50 for those looking for emerging gold producers, I do not agree with price targets we've seen thrown around last year of $17.50. Let's take a look at the valuation below compared to what suitors are paying per ounce in the sector and why a $17.50 price target is far too ambitious.

Victoria Gold currently has a fully-diluted share count of 61 million shares and US$218 million in debt, giving the company an enterprise value of US$516 million after subtracting out US$34 million in cash. I have come to this valuation by multiplying the 61 million shares by a share price of $5.44 and then adding in $218 million in debt, and then subtracting $34 million in cash. Based on an enterprise value of US$515 million and the company's total resource of 4.48 million ounces of gold at Eagle and Olive, the company is trading at a valuation of $115.17/oz.

Before comparing Victoria Gold to other producers, it's important to note that the company has a 5% net smelter royalty [NSR] with Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) on all gold production at Eagle until 97,500 ounces of gold concentrate have been paid to Osisko. This NSR is well above the average NSR for current gold producers, suggesting that Victoria Gold is actually inferior to most current gold producers until this NSR drops to 3% following the delivery of 97,500 ounces of gold. Let's see how the company stacks up against peers:

While some investors might argue that we should use cash flow per share or earnings per share to value the company, I believe it's far too early to use these estimates, as we haven't even seen what the first quarter of commercial production looks like yet. Therefore, while Victoria Gold is technically a gold producer working on reaching commercial production, it is premature to attempt to value the company based on earnings metrics. This is because until we see where all-in sustaining costs come in and confirm when the company reaches commercial production, we are merely guessing, especially given the large deviations we often see between mine plans and actual results. Based on this, I believe the most fair way to value Victoria Gold until we've seen two quarters of commercial production is on an enterprise value per ounce basis, and we can take a look at comparables below.

We can get a good idea of what producers are worth today based on what suitors are willing to pay for them. This is because suitors are typically buying out gold producers at a premium to their share price to sweeten the deal. Therefore, one way to attempt to value gold producers is to use a 3-period moving average for what price suitors are willing to acquire them for at today's gold prices. As we can see in the chart below, the 3-period moving average for gold producers is sitting at $107.41/oz following the Alio Gold (ALO) acquisition by Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) and was sitting at $181.96/oz following the Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF) buyout by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF).

If we average out these two values to further smooth out the 3-period moving average, we get a mean price paid per ounce value of $144.69/oz. Based on the fact that Victoria Gold is currently trading at a valuation of $115.17/oz based on its 4.48 million ounces of gold resources at its Dublin-Gulch Property, Victoria Gold is barely 20% below the smoothed out average price paid per ounce. In addition, it's $115.17/oz value is actually higher than the current 3-period moving average of $107.41/oz. Therefore, I would argue that the stock is close to fairly valued here while it has a 5% NSR in place on production. Let's take a look below and see if the technical picture is confirming this:

As the daily chart below shows, Victoria Gold is quite a bit weaker than leading gold producers in the sector, as the stock remains in an intermediate downtrend currently. If we look below, we can see that the stock is still making lower highs vs. February levels, and has now run-up in a parabolic fashion to within 15% of its prior broken support level. Therefore, this 90% bounce in the stock has done nothing to improve the technical picture, as there is a good chance the stock might run into trouble between US$6.10 and US$6.30. This is because we have buyers that were previously buying at this support level that might look to get out at break-even after suffering a 50% loss in just a month on their purchases. This is known as an overhead supply, and it often puts a ceiling on a stock short-term.

The below chart showing the prior support at US$6.10 does not mean that the stock has to get rejected from the US$6.10 to US$6.30 zone, though it would not surprise me if the stock had a tough time here. Based on the fact that Victoria Gold would be valued at over US$133.00/oz if we were to head into this level, however, the stock would also be close to fully valued compared to the price paid per ounce in the sector in addition to running into technical resistance. Therefore, from strictly a reward/risk standpoint, I would be much more inclined to be a seller above US$6.30 vs. a buyer.

While Victoria Gold has the potential to become an industry-leading gold mid-tier gold producer from a cost standpoint, the recent 90% rally has left the stock only slightly undervalued on an enterprise value per ounce basis. This does not mean the stock cannot push higher short term, but I believe the reward to risk will deteriorate if we head above the US$6.30 level. Based on this, and the fact that we have overhead resistance in this area, I believe traders would be wise to book some profits on the stock if it heads above US$6.30 before the end of July.

