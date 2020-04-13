Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio: Three Companies Added Plus One To The Wait List

A quick review

The concept of the Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio is to supplement social security income for a retired couple. The couple needs income greater than can be achieved with U.S. Treasuries and are not experienced investors. The portfolio was first introduced in this article. The objectives of the portfolio are as follows:

Generate an income yield of about 4%. Grow income at l east equal to the rate of inflation. Invest in financially sound companies. The S&P credit rating of A- or better will be used as a proxy. Be resistant to recessions. Show better price stability over time than the market as a whole to reduce risk of panic selling.

One can argue, as it relates to point 5, that volatility provides as much opportunity as risk. While true, the couple do not desire to see great price fluctuations and we use volatility as one type of risk that we will attempt to reduce in this portfolio. This means otherwise great DGI stocks may not qualify for the portfolio. Take a look at this article on UPS for one such example.

The initial screening for the portfolio has three criteria.

S&P credit rating of A- or better. Current dividend yield of 2.9% or higher. Market capitalization of $5 billion or more.

Once a stock passes this screen, a more subjective business review and analysis is conducted. The analysis includes the following.

Dividend growth, recession performance and payout ratio Volatility Relative valuation

If the stock passes the business review and analysis, it is admitted to the portfolio. So far five companies have been admitted to the Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio. They are

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Target Co (TGT)

The Coca Cola Company (KO)

Additionally, there were two companies that met all the criteria for the portfolio except for yield and/or price so they were put on the wait list for when the price dropped low enough and the yield increased enough. The stocks were:

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ)

Federal Realty (FRT)

The COVID-19 volatility has caused these two stocks to be added to the portfolio. FRT had a price target of $112. On March 12, FRT gapped down at the open and was added to the portfolio at $107.94. You can find the article on FRT here when it was put on the wait list. The price target for JNJ was $123. On March 20, JNJ hit the target price and was added to the portfolio at $123. You can find the article on JNJ here where it was added to the wait list. Most recently Coca-Cola Company was added on March 23, 2020.

This is the current state of the portfolio. While the yield of the total portfolio is less than desired, the yield of the equity portion is quite acceptable at about 3.9%. We missed some opportunities in March to add positions at attractive values. I am going to add some stocks to the wait list so we will be ready if the market drops again. I think the volatility is not over as the economic data coming out over the next month or two is going to be downright awful.

The discussion is beyond the scope of this article but there is currently a mild liquidity crisis ongoing. I will also be looking at debt maturing over the next 18 months and comparing that to the liquidity of the company. Because these are all A- or better rated companies, I do not anticipate problems, but taking a peek just in case.

Because I am looking at more than one stock today, I will be looking at the portfolio criteria and the debt and my short synopsis of each company will not be in-depth.

First up is Aflac

The company

Alfac (AFL) sells insurance, including life and voluntary supplemental policies that cover a variety of conditions and events in Japan and The United States. Japan accounts for about 72% of profits. Aflac has increased dividends for 38 years which makes it a Dividend Champion. As will be noted below, AFL has a strong capital position which allows it to continue to reward shareholders.

In 2019 AFL returned $2.4 billion in combined dividends and buybacks in 2019 and was estimating $2.3 - $2.7 billion for 2020 in February before the COVID-19 issues really ramped up.

There is short term risk as the COVID-19 could depress earnings if the mortality rate on their life insurance holders increases. Another short to medium term risk is litigation as a lawsuit has been filed against Alfac alleging, among other things, worker exploitation. There is also currency risk because most profits are generated in Japan.

How does Aflac match up to the portfolio criteria?

The initial screens

S&P credit rating of A- or better. (A-) - Pass Current dividend yield of 2.9% or higher. (2.9%) - Pass Market capitalization of $5 billion or more. ($27 Billion) - Pass

Aflac meets the initial screens. Now for the rest of the criteria.

Dividend growth

Dividend growth is choppy, but it is great enough to qualify.

Recession Performance

Both earnings and dividends increased through the last two recessions. This is depicted graphically in the FastGraphs screen shot below. The orange line tracks earnings and the white line tracks dividends.

Source: FastGraphs

In 2019 the EPS and FCF payout ratios were 25% and 15% respectively.

Volatility

The volatility is borderline for the portfolio. Seeking Alpha shows the 60-month and 24-month beta as 1.11 and 1.03 respectively. The CFRA research report list the beta as 0.94. However, the earnings are quite consistent. The standard deviation of the year over year earnings change is .088. For reference, here are some examples of some other stocks I track; JNJ = .051, KO = 0.088, PG = .093. Considering these comparisons, the volatility of AFL is acceptable.

Valuation

Aflac shows a DCF value of about $47. Additionally, AFL has been valued at a P/E of about 11 since the last recession. Applying that ratio, the value is about $48. This is the last of the standard screens for AFL.

Leverage and Debt Maturities

As I mentioned, I am now checking leverage and debt maturities. The leverage as Debt/EBITDA is 1.4. The interest coverage is 20x. There is no debt coming due until 2023 when there is $698 Million due. Debt and liquidity should not be an issue. AFL is admitted to the Grade A Retirement Portfolio. As I write, the ask for AFL is $38.36 so this is the price it is being added to the portfolio.

Next is Pepisco (PEP)

The company

Pepsico (PEP) is more than soft drinks. It operates in six divisions including North American divisions of Beverages, Frito-Lay, Quaker and the international divisions are Latin America, Europe Sub-Sahara African, with Asia along with the Middle East and North Africa making the final division. The United States accounted for 58% of revenue global revenue. Beverages account for 46% of revenue while food/snacks comprises the balance.

PEP returned $8.3 Billion to shareholders in 2019 with dividends amounting to $5.3 Billion and has increased the dividend for 47 years. PEP issued guidance, before COVID-19 issues, for a 7% dividend increase and $2 Billion in buybacks in 2020. There is short-term risk associated with the COVID-19 and related economic slow-down. Fewer “in restaurant” beverages are being sold and the impact on PEP is unknown. Long-term, the secular movement toward more healthy eating and away from sugary beverages poses risk as well as the typical risks of regulation, product liability, tax rate increases, and failed product innovation apply.

The initial screens

S&P credit rating of A- or better. (A+) Current dividend yield of 2.9% or higher. (2.86%) Market capitalization of $5 billion or more. ($184 Billion)

PEP is borderline on the yield but otherwise meets the initial screens. Now for the rest of the criteria.

Dividend growth

Dividend growth is great enough to qualify.

Recession Performance

Both earnings and dividends increased through the last two recessions. This is depicted graphically in the FastGraphs screen shot below. The orange line tracks earnings and the white line tracks dividends.

In 2019 the EPS and FCF payout ratios were 69% and 99% respectively. The 99% FCF payout is concerning. It is projected to decline over the next few years. The capital allocation for 2019 was in addition to the previously mention $8.3 Billion was $4.2 Billion capital expenditures and $1.9 Billion spent on the acquisition of Soda-Stream. Operating cash flow was $9.6 Billion. However, total debt increased only $0.25 Billion. It seems the cash flows are well managed. Because of this and the dividend history, I think the ratio may cause subdued dividend growth. However, I am not concerned with a dividend cut or freeze.

Volatility

Seeking Alpha shows the 24-month and 60-month beta as 0.84 and 0.76 respectively. The volatility of PEP is acceptable.

Valuation

Pepsi shows a DCF value of about $106. Additionally, PEP has been valued at a P/E of about 19.5 since the last recession. Applying that ratio, the value is about $112. This is the last of the standard screens for PEP.

Leverage and Debt

The leverage for PEP is a low 2.3 LTDEBT/BITDA. The interest coverage is good at 11x. There is $2.8 billion due in 2020. PEP has a 5-year $3.5 Billion revolver and annualized cash from operations of about $9 Billion. They should not have trouble refinancing and can cover from cash flow and the revolver if needed. Debt and liquidity should not be an issue. The price of PEP is now about $133 so it is overvalued. PEP meets the portfolio criteria otherwise and is put on the wait list for Grade A Retirement Portfolio until the price reaches $108.

Current state of Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio

After adding Aflac, the portfolio now looks like this.

The portfolio yield of 2.3 is below the target of 4%. There is a still a significant allocation to short-term treasuries dragging it down. The equity portion of the portfolio has yield of 3.4% which is acceptable for this portfolio.

The wait list.

Right now, PEP is the only stock on the wait list.

We will continue to look for appropriate stocks to add to the portfolio or wait list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, RY, BNS, KO, ABBV, TGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.