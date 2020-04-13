The Bottom Fishing Club: Core Labs

The company has slashed its dividend to conserve capital, and reduced spending plans to deal with the drop in petroleum prices and drilling activity.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) is one the highest profit margin and return on asset businesses in the depressed oilfield services industry. While the company is based in the Netherlands, 48% of revenues were derived in North America during 2019.

Core Labs provides reservoir description and production enhancement services, alongside various products to the oil and gas industry internationally. The Reservoir Description segment works on characterizing petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas sample to prioritize production, and improve recovery of oil & gas. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services, plus proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment focuses on reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. Core markets integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the profitability of well completions, plus generate solutions to improve and enhance oil recovery projects.

Image Source: Company Website

In response to collapsing oil & gas prices and related cutbacks to petroleum company spending, management announced a slashed dividend and lowered capital expenditures for 2020, helping the stock to reach a price bottom in March. Core Laboratories reported it was reducing CapEx under the 2016 level of $11 million and beginning corporate/operating cost reductions in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. The company cut its quarterly dividends to $0.01 per share and projected as much as $73 million annually in cash savings from all the belt tightening. Core also mentioned additional cash flows would be used to pay off debt.

Ultra-Cheap Valuation

At $11 per share, Core has $520 million in equity market capitalization. Outlining $668 million in revenues, the company generated almost $94 million in net operating earnings, $120 million in normalized cash flow and $80 million in free cash flow during 2019. Below you can see margins and returns have declined from peak 2014-15 levels.

However, the company has been uniquely profitable in the widely cyclical oil/gas industry throughout the last ten years. You can review on the charts below, Core Labs' net profit margin and return on assets were an industry high over the last decade. The company is hands down the top income creator per dollar of sales or invested capital against peers and competitors Halliburton (HAL), Baker Hughes (BKR), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Schlumberger (SLB), Helmerich & Payne (HP), and Oceaneering International (OII).

Core held $221 million current assets and $182 in book value against $592 million in total liabilities. Using trailing annual cash flow of $120 million, adjusted for one-time items, it would take a theoretical 3x years of operating returns to pay off all net liabilities ($592 million in total liabilities minus $221 million in current assets). This ratio is far better than a similar construct for the S&P 500 around 5x, and the industry average above 4x.

Comparing and contrasting 2019 results, Core Labs may have an even better operating setup than my other oil/gas service company favorite, Baker Hughes. I explained the turnaround potential for blue-chip Baker in an earlier article on Seeking Alpha here.

Look at how inexpensive Core Laboratories has become in March-April 2020. Price to trailing earnings, sales and cash flow have cratered to decade lows. Using them as our valuation metric, the company is selling at a 70% DISCOUNT to its 10-year cycle-adjusted average reading!

Sure, results will suffer in 2020 from the collapse in crude oil prices from $60 to $20 a barrel. Nevertheless, the oil/gas sector has announced slashed discovery and drilling spending in the 20-30% range for 2020-21. If oil & gas quotes rebound later in the year, the company can easily withstand a 20% reduction in total 2020 sales. Considering its own belt tightening, I still expect Core to remain profitable and free cash flow positive this year. A far different situation than the huge operating losses coming to the whole oil services industry, Wall Street analysts also project Core to survive best.

My guess is the 90% price drop since 2018, and 80% drop the last 12 months is way overdone. I am not alone in this bullish conclusion. The major New York trading firms having taken note of the Core Labs investment story the last few months. Goldman Sachs (GS) has increased ownership to over 10% of the company. VanEck, a privately held Wall Street firm, has purchased 12% of the common shares. And, Morgan Stanley (MS) held more than 5% a few weeks ago. All have ramped their Core holdings dramatically since the regular December SEC reporting period for institutions. Another plus, insiders have engaged in 16 buys and only 1 sell trade the last six months.

Technical Buying Interest

Below is a chart of the bloodbath in Core Labs' ownership worth since the middle of 2018. The sub-10 number for the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is extremely rare, and highlighted a completely oversold level in March. I have circled this reading in blue. The intermediate-term Average Directional Index (NYSE:ADX) hit 70 a few weeks ago, circled in green. Scores above 50 are rare for highly profitable businesses like Core. 70 is off the charts! Most importantly, you can review what has happened since the oversold bottom. The red circle highlights the incredible buying taking place in the Negative Volume Index (NVI). To a degree, it pinpoints a vacuum of selling pressure and volume. Buyers have been anxious to acquire shares, bidding the price higher on low volume days, trying to find shares.

Compare today's flood of buyers to the January 2019 area marked with the red arrow. The ADX line reached 50 on a sell-off, while RSI was under 20, but no real buying interest appeared in the NVI indicator. The resulting bounce higher was weak and lasted just several months. Perhaps current NVI line strength is telling us an important long-term bottom has been outlined. We will find out as trading plays out the rest of 2020.

Summary

Core Laboratories may be the kind of value in the oil sector you only find once every 15-20 years. Long-term investors that believe the world will still burn hydrocarbons for energy a decade from now should be doing extra research into the company. After a devastating 2-year decline, valuations seem ripe for acquisition. Wall Street firms believe Core will reward them with trading profits sooner, rather than later. It appears we have reached a situation where the supply/demand balance in the common stock is heavily tilted toward future price gains. Since Core Labs is a relatively small company, a takeover by private equity or a larger competitor cannot be ruled out.

On a bright note for oil investors, any rise in the valuation of petroleum production assets should improve the profit/loss picture for oilfield service companies rapidly. I would not be shocked by a rebound in Core Labs back above $20 a share later in 2020. A target above $30 in 2021 is not an unreasonable expectation if the world economy rebounds next year from coronavirus recession.

Projecting $40-50 a share for Core Labs again, the trading price just four months ago in December, is not farfetched given the ongoing spike in central bank money printing leads to higher inflation rates and better economies than today's pessimistic conventional wisdom forecast. And, if we get a major war disruption in Middle East production, crude oil prices north of $80 are not impossible 18-24 months down the road. Under this reality, Core could be comfortably above $50 a share!

How many other stocks retain the potential to double and triple in price with a simple resumption of normal economic activity? Not many. Good luck in your trading this week. Please do more research and due diligence into Core Laboratories, if you would like to put the company into your investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.