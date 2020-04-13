Retirement Strategy: Is That Light At The End Of The Tunnel? It May Be A Ring Of Fire

I want to embrace these rallies. Markets are going higher and now might be a great time to buy, however I simply cannot get my brain around it yet.

I believe that the massive Fed actions as well as the government stimulus are giving investors hope that the can will be kicked down the road forever.

Obviously the recent rallies have been bringing out all sorts of bull and bear speculation.

What The Heck Is Going On? I Want To Be Wrong Though!

It seems like just yesterday that the world of investing was collapsing and everyone was going to be negatively impacted by deteriorating share prices, dramatically lower portfolio balances, and the great risk that dividend growth investors for retirement will lose substantial amounts of their income stream from reduced or disappearing dividends.

Then, in a blink of an eye, the markets rebounded from the depths of disparity to a heightened hope that the USA will do whatever it takes to keep the markets going and that everything will be just "peachy". But as a recent analysis pointed out,

just because there are reasons for the stock market rally doesn’t mean those reasons are good ones.

Take a look at this ridiculous chart:

Data by YCharts

The Dow has gone from a collapse from almost 30,000 down to 18,000 and then the miracle rallies back up to about 24,000 in less than three weeks. I suppose that not only was I wrong, but so was anyone else who was actually watching the facts of the calamity:

Consumer discretionary spending has dried up.

People are not going anywhere or doing anything, or buying anything aside from the basic necessities.

Cars are not selling.

Cruise ships are not floating anywhere.

Planes are either not flying or are less than 25% filled.

17 million people are now unemployed and signing up for unemployment benefits if eligible.

People are not buying new homes and realtors are not selling anything.

As much as our government is touting enormous lending programs for small businesses, millions of them are shut down and many will never make it back.

Since 70% of our GDP is based on consumer spending in all aspects, where will the slack be made up? The federal government?

Is this "dog and pony" show really trying to paint a bright picture for the national elections on Nov. 3?

I hope everyone will take a step back and just read what I've listed, and I happen to believe these items are just the tip of the iceberg.

Does This Look Familiar?

Data by YCharts

Perhaps we are simply seeing a replay of the market action that occurred during the beginnings of the last collapse!

See that collapse in late 2008, followed by a 50% rebound? That might have lulled every investor into a false sense of security until the real bottom fell out early in 2009 when the Dow hit an even more dire low, which was more than just a retest of the previous low.

It was the beginning of the Great Recession, and I think we just might be facing another "ring of fire" rather than a resumption of a bull market. The drop above took about six months or so before revealing itself, and by that time millions of investors portfolios had been decimated even though the government bailed out the banks, the mortgage lenders, some homeowners, and the automobile industry. (Remember General Motors (GM)?) Again, from the New York Times piece:

In the global financial crisis, stock prices bottomed out in March 2009. The economy did not begin expanding again until July, and the unemployment rate would not peak until October.

In my mind, the Great Recession was more of a systemic problem with a collapsing housing market, red-hot unemployment, awful bank liquidity problems, and millions of people losing their homes along with everything else.

But it is my opinion that while we can glance back at a bit of history, this time is different! I simply cannot compare the government bailout of banks and automobile companies with the same government bailing everything out!

Can you honestly say that you feel this is just a replay of what it was like back then? People are not leaving their homes and not spending, and even though banks have tons of money (which means liquidity is not an issue at this point), regular working people are seeing their livelihoods simply evaporate in a matter of weeks.

Can you honestly say that a $1200 stimulus check will keep our multi-trillion-dollar economy "strong?" Will it even be enough to keep the basic necessities on so many tables? Seriously, this entire situation is not going to get better until the entire world feels safe enough to get back to business as usual. Will that happen? I do think so, but I believe everything will be different - from handshaking to packed sports stadiums to overflowing bars and restaurants to a mad rush to buy new cars that might just sit in a garage somewhere. I think you get my drift here, however the Federal Reserve and our federal government have pulled out all the stops and keeps insisting it can do more!

An Economy Being Supported By Printing Money Seems To Help In The Short Term

Turn on the printing presses and give money to everyone: That seems to be the quick-fix answer today. How long can we keep this up as a nation? As far as I am concerned this is a short-term "shot in the arm" to keep regular folks less miserable - not happy!

Just take a look at what this article says about the "smarter money" betting that the Fed will help in the short term (my emphasis):

...it's interesting to note that while investor sentiment has reached oversold extremes, corporate insiders seem to be taking the other side, as they often do at extremes. The ratio of insider sales to buys has now reached the levels seen at most major bottoms. Second, only a few weeks into the crisis we have already had an unprecedented coordinated fiscal/monetary response (for a peacetime economy). During the financial crisis it took months for policy makers to do what this time has taken only a few weeks.

In my mind, insiders are selling shares into each rally not because the markets have reached a bottom, but because the worst is yet to come. Even Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated this while at the same moment enacting another bazooka blast for the Fed arsenal:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said Thursday the U.S. economy is in an emergency and is deteriorating “with alarming speed.” His remarks came shortly after the central bank unveiled over $2 trillion in new loans to keep the economy afloat as much of the nation goes into a lockdown to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus. “People have been asked to put their lives and livelihoods on hold, at significant economic and personal cost,” Powell said in a Brookings Institution webcast. “We are moving with alarming speed from 50-year lows in unemployment to what will likely be very high, although temporary, levels.”

So let me see if I understand this: The Fed is pulling out all the stops while at the same time alerting us to perhaps the worst economic collapse ever. Say what? I do not believe for a second that any move the Fed makes will stem the tide of cascading employment, shuttered-up businesses, disappearing consumer spending and regular people not being able to put food on the table.

That being said, there are "experts" who believe that everything will be just fine and that now would be a good time to buy stocks:

Overall, these are truly unprecedented actions by the Fed designed to shore up confidence in asset markets — but also the path of the real U.S. economy post-coronavirus peak — as the disease wages a war against civilization. The efforts by the Fed today should make the horrendous economic data this month and into May, amid the closure of the U.S. economy, a bit more digestible for investors. Even in the face of outright ugly data, knowing the Fed is there to provide a full backstop of support for many affected parties should be comforting to the Street. To that end, markets trading higher in the wake of the Fed’s decision underscore the point. Indeed, it removes the chances of a full on liquidity crisis in markets, which a range of asset classes started to price in back in late March and were becoming worried about again in the early goings of April. Now could be a decent time to buy stocks with the Fed flexing its muscles, strategists say.

Well, I suppose there are two sides to every story. You, as the reader of this article, will decide which side of the fence you are on. My opinion is that there is much more pain to come, especially for those nearing retirement or already retired.

Unfortunately, it's too soon to tell how long COVID-19 will stick around as a major threat, and to what extent it will damage the U.S. economy on a long-term basis. While losing your 401(K) match because of it may be an unfortunate side effect...

OK, something else to consider: If you happen to continue being employed but your company is negatively impacted, your corporate 401(k) matching contributions just might also be a thing of the past. Now we are talking about the retirement accounts of millions of folks making 401(k) deposits! That's not to mention the declining value of the 401(k) itself.

Are you getting the picture yet?

So What Are We To Do About Our Retirement Plans?

As with everything, there will eventually be a silver lining for dividend growth investors for retirement.

• If you have a time horizon of at least five or years or longer, my opinion is that most of the quality companies will regain some sort of footing to help with a reliable stream of dividend income. Even though it might be tough to see right now.

• Keep updating your shopping list. Research companies that might be benefiting from the short-term pop in revenues and earnings, while also looking at the companies that are more cutting-edge and higher-tech that will be able to take advantage of the new normal.

• I would consider watching and researching Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as I have mentioned before. These are staple stocks that we simply cannot do without.

• I would also begin watching Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX). (Yeah, I know that NFLX does not pay a dividend, but just consider how many more subscriptions will be sold while we all hibernate for who knows how long.) I'd even start looking at Exxon Mobil (XOM), which will probably cause a spike in oil prices because everyone will stop pumping out more oil than is needed! Plus XOM is pulling out the stops to maintain its dividend.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As you can see, the dividend growth stocks do not have "sexy" yields, but sexy is not what we are looking for right now. I think "reliable" would be a better buzzword these days. Yes, XOM has a yield over 8% and maybe it will cut it back. But my gut says it might not, and may just bite the bullet while cutting down all other areas of expenditures - like capex, a dead stop to drilling for oil and gas, internal expenses that can be controlled, especially with working from home, and any other extraneous spending in order to keep paying its dividend.

The "outlier" here is NFLX, and to me it is a growth story that just might be picking up steam while we stare at any or all of its programming. I wouldn't dive head first into this stock. But keep an eye out for the next collapse, which I believe will happen, and then if you are so inclined take tiny nibbles over an extended period of time.

The most important aspect of this shopping list is your time horizon prior to needing income to live on, your tolerance for risk, and a solid realization that if you decide to nibble, try doing so when prices come down. I wouldn't try to chase any recovery rallies at this stage. In my eyes red might be the better sign than green these days.

My Bottom Line

I know what I am seeing, and I am glad recovery rallies are giving dividend growth investors for retirement at least a few options. Perhaps the most important being the ability to sell into the rallies at better prices to raise cash for what I consider to be the inevitable market collapse. I urge you not to buy into the rallies: Do not chase these for fear of missing out.

What side of the fence are you on? Are we headed for business as usual and a V-shaped recovery, or are we simply responding to what the Fed has been doing to artificially prop up equity prices, knowing that it simply cannot last forever? Let's hear your comments right here!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.