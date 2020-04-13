Weekly Note, April 13, 2020: Price Is Leading Data

Good morning and welcome to a week starting off with something other than "COVID-19" in the headlines. This will likely be a historic moment for energy players since the US agreed to cut production with OPEC+ for the first time. Those looking for more memorable history this week will find the 50th anniversaries of the Apollo 13 mission, sinking of the Titanic, and Lincoln's assassination. Fortunately for those unfamiliar, movies were made on all three events and this pandemic is sure to end up in a documentary eventually. For some reason the days seem to be going by relatively quickly in quarantine so it may be tough to find the time... This note is part of a weekly series where I attempt to digest current economic and market data to help asset allocators gauge the macroeconomic environment.

Oil cuts not the catalyst we hoped for

Oil making 18 year lows appears to have pushed OPEC+ to its limits, though most members need multiples of the current price to balance their 2020 fiscal budgets. Perhaps it is a testament to the world of zero rates and infinite availability of capital that affords so many in the oil industry (among others) the ability to stay afloat while operating below cost. Muted price action in equity and commodity markets suggests much of the good news was already allocated and makes last week's record inventory build in oil slightly more interesting. Without demand it will be hard to stabilize energy prices short of cutting production to anything other than zero.

Price and sentiment improved

The market has put together a 25% rally from the close on March 23 after traders sniffed out an inflection point in the rate of new virus cases. Last week's AAII survey saw bears fall 5 points and bulls increase by 2 points while the VIX stands -50% below the high-surely there is nothing like price to change sentiment. The recent equity market performance flies in the face of the record lows in economic data. Technicians point to volume indicators as reason for optimism. There's been 2 days where >90% of S&P 500 (SPY) volume came from advancing stocks since the March 23rd market low. Although it was a reliable indicator to mark major lows in 2002 and 2009, it gave false signals last month. While the virus was whipsawing markets in March we saw four days with >90% volume coming from advancing stocks. This often-reliable bullish indicator was caught in the middle of a -35% decline. Everyone wants to put this behind us, but the mixed results from indicators like volume skews are proof we are just one headline away from returning back to the lows, despite recent positive signals.

Liquidity is winning

That being said, the old adage "Don't fight the Fed" has been a successful strategy the last few weeks since the Fed not only coordinated extraordinary monetary stimulus with record government spending, it also is working with other major central banks to ensure market liquidity. Liquidity moves markets in the short-run so it is no surprise the areas most sensitive to it, like recent IPO's and junk bonds, are outperforming since the Fed released its Alphabet soup of stimulus facilities. Longer-term money will rely more so on fundamentals in order to get involved and probably remains on the sidelines.

Earnings season unofficially kicks off on Tuesday with the usual big banks. Investors will be hoping to finally get clarity on 2020 earnings estimates. While the de facto CEO of finance released his letter to shareholders last week to tout how well-capitalized his bank is, he ought to thank the Fed's stress tests. In February, the Fed released its annual stress test that prepares banks for a spike in unemployment up to 10% as corporate credit and commercial RE markets seize up. The Fed spent a decade preparing banks for an unexpected left-tail risk, and now that the time has come the banks will be fine, but the Fed is supporting other sectors undercapitalized for a shutdown through various liquidity facilities. Whether you agree with it or not, industries receiving bailout money will likely have their own version of "stress tests" when all is said and done.

The week ahead

As we head into the week, estimates call for Q1 revenue to come in +1% versus Q1 last year, though there is a bifurcation between what industries are participating in any sort of growth right now. The week starts off slow with most European markets closed for "Easter Monday". American traders never wanted to give up their seat on the exchanges due to high costs so market holidays are than across the pond. With working from home now commonplace, perhaps Superbowl Monday is reconsidered next year in light of the current state of affairs. Just a thought…

4/13 US Treasury Auction (3 and 6 month)

4/14 Import/Export Prices, China New Loans, China Money Supply, China Trade Balance

4/15 Empire State Index, US Retail Sales, Japan Retail Sales, US Manufacturing Production, NAHB Housing Market Index

4/16 US Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philadelphia Fed Index, Chinese GDP (Q1), China Industrial Output, China Retail Sales

4/17 US Leading Economic Index, China FDI

Most data releases for March will be showing record contractions from PMI's to confidence like the weekly jobless claims the set back to back record. The most recent employment report shows 16mm employed in Leisure & Hospitality, 15mm workers in Retail Trade, 7mm in Construction, and 5mm in Other Service related industries. While not an exhaustive list, it is easy to see why another 6mm new applicants are expected to be reported this Thursday. The Empire State Survey from the NY Fed is likely to come in near the same level we saw at the depths of the financial crisis, though anything lower would not be surprising at this point.

Banks lending from a strong position

The world is beginning to accept the contraction in economic activity will be deeper now than during the financial crisis. But the world will not go through a deleveraging cycle as it did starting in 2009. Banks were reducing their borrowings just at the perfect time to issue loans-the beginning of a new cycle. Today banks are lending more than ever, and although it is Fed-sponsored, businesses will not have to shrink just as the economy starts up again. This indicates commerce can return to normal as quickly as quarantine rules allow-a positive sign for equity investors.

Anxiety driving demand for safety

There is still an unprecedented amount of demand for safe-haven assets. Treasury auctions are being met with large amounts of demand and the US Dollar is still moving higher. A rising dollar is often found in risk off environments, not necessarily at the start of a new bull market. While it may be indicative of investor anxiety, it could also be the result of the US still being the safest place to park money. It is ironic since dozens of companies hold lower credit default swap spreads (an instrument used to bet on a technical default) than US treasury debt. Treasury's still sport a negative yield after accounting for inflation so it is increasingly likely gold continues to perform as well. The below chart shows the real yield on 10Yr treasury's being inversely correlated with the price of gold. With the Fed committed to buying everything but stocks at this point, investors are left with little alternatives to hedge risk. The downside to this trade would be yields moving higher or disinflation as we saw last Friday with both core and headline CPI declining slightly.

Chart created on FactSet.

The amount of cash showing up in money market funds tells a similar story of investor fear. Bank of America's chart below shows ~$4.5tn in US money market funds. Nevertheless with strong demand for treasury's and money market fund assets at a record high, it may seem investors became too bearish. Some of the worst data points in history showed up at the beginning of bull markets. Likewise, this is an anecdotal contrarian signal and indicative of investor fear.

Market bottoms before recession is over

It is tough to handicap a singular direction on the markets especially when information is less than perfect and the most important data point of new cases is changing daily. Investors are already discounting an eventual recovery in the economy, which is typical because markets are a forward discounting mechanism. Looking at each recession and market trough since the Great Depression, markets bottomed before the recession ended every time ended except after the tech bubble. So while we may see negative GDP growth for multiple quarters in 2020, investors will begin to price in a recovery before it shows up in the economic data. If the consensus of economists is right and we return to positive GDP growth in Q3, the average market bottom would show up 4 months prior.

Data sourced from FactSet.

While we would be in the midst of hockey playoffs (or filing our taxes) right about now, we are preoccupied with virtual happy hours and a flurry of economic and medical data that challenges our thought processes around markets, investing, governing, and socializing. Hopefully the worst is behind us, though that would imply a buy-the-dip mentality in the market-a tough scenario for the bears.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.