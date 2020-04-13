WD-40 Remains Overvalued And Now At Greater Risk Of Reducing Its Dividend: Why More Than 50% Downside Remains

On April 2nd in a seeking alpha article and full report here, we argued that WD-40 (WDFC) was beginning to experience financial decline from long-term challenges pertaining to stocked inventory channels, higher price discounting, working capital strain, and less need for lubricants in an auto-electrified world.

WDFC reported Q2 sales and EPS of $100m and $1.04 vs. consensus of $103m and $1.21. Clearly, the results are a disappointment and management cited more strain in Asia, but growth in Americas and Europe. However, these results do not capture the full global impact of COVID-19. Per the 10-Q, it says:

“During the first half of fiscal year 2020, financial results and operations for our Americas and EMEA segments were not significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak that occurred in many countries beginning in early calendar year 2020. The significance of the impacts to our Asia-Pacific segment during the first half of fiscal year 2020 were material and are discussed herein.”

We believe the coming quarters will show greater sales and earnings loss as the full COVID-19 impact becomes clear. Management suspended its guidance so investors must wait and see. One key indicator we are following is WD-40's working capital to sales ratio. We find it made a new all-time high. We believe the signals greater financial strain ahead

Management wisely suspended its share repurchase program during these uncertain times. However, it did not suspend or curtail its dividend. However, Spruce Point believes it is highly likely the dividend is reduced. When asked about the dividend on the conference call, management gave insights that is linked to net income.

“That -- we make those dividend decisions on a quarterly basis. I mean our policy hasn't really changed, and that is -- we look first to pay a dividend out at 50% of our earnings, and that strategy continues.”

It stands to reason that if earnings are going lower, and management ties the dividend payout to 50% of earnings, then the dividend would be lowered.

WD-40 also included a reference in the 10-Q that leads us to believe it is having recent discussions with its creditors about the dividend:

"On April 8, 2020, the Company signed letters from Bank and America and Prudential acknowledging an agreement between the Company and both lenders to permit the Company to add back to its net income for the quarter ended August 31, 2019 a one-time, non-cash charge for an uncertain tax position associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act “toll tax” in the amount of $8.7 million solely for the purpose of the Dividend Covenant as described in Note 8 – Debt."

One of our concerns, after extensive US channel checks including hardware stores, discount stores (DLTR, DG), mass merchants (WMT), auto suppliers (AZO, AAP), and pharmacies (CVS, WBA) is that WD-40's channels appeared full, price competitive with discounting. We also expressed concerns that, given WD-40's recommendation not to transport the product by air, that this would not make the product best suited for a world of growing e-commerce. When given the chance to financially quantify sales in each channel, management did not give greater clarity:

Analyst:

"And also, we've had a lot of investors ask us about a breakdown of your demand by end market. So like how much is automotive, how much would be high tech, manufacturing, different end-market demand. Do you think you could give a little color on all of that?”

CEO

"As far as trade channels are concerned, I'll ask Steve just to give a high-level view of the key channels that we operate in."

COO

“Sure. Thanks, Garry. So as Garry said, I mean, one of the big advantages of WD-40 Company is that we are diversified both by trade channel and by geographies. So no one trade channel, customer or geography is -- we're not overly reliant. The biggest markets we operate in, our automotive, DIY hardware, e-commerce, as we mentioned on the call, is a fast-growing channel, both in terms of percentage growth and also dollar volume, so -- and an industry as well being the -- one of the big 4. And -- but the beauty is the diversification. And so no one of those trade channels has an overbearing weight on the overall revenues.”

In general, it appears that analysts started asking management tougher questions. Specifically, an analysts asked about WD-40's recurring mix challenges impacting gross margins.

Analyst:

“Okay. And then just finally, in terms of the gross margin, I guess relative to at least my estimate, it was kind of disappointing in the quarter. And you mentioned, I think mix issue was quite a big issue. It seems like in many quarters, mix seems to be an issue. And I'm just wondering, is the idea that you're continuing to shift people toward the Smart Straw and Specialist, which is a higher-margin product. Is that still occurring? And then if so, what are these -- I don't know, it seems like almost like a recurring issue with mix that impacts your gross margin?"

CEO

“Okay. I'll touch some of it -- and I'll give it to Jay, if I can. The mix issue in this quarter was the shortfall of sales in China. We have a higher gross margin in China. And because our sales fell into the gutter there completely, that was the issue. Jay, I'll pass on to you for the rest.”

CFO

“Yes. Thanks, Garry. Yeah, Linda, that was -- a lot of what happens is in our direct -- the other is -- the other shift we have is between our direct markets and our MD markets, there's a shift in the margin depending on the volumes in any given period that go through those 2 distribution channels. So our MD markets, our marketing distributor markets, have a quite a bit lower margin as a whole, our direct markets have a much higher margin. And then when we see mixes between -- there's also even mixes between markets. So for example, there's much higher-margin in Europe than there is in the U.S. based on just the sophistication of the distribution channel and the size of the market.”

Spruce Point is surprised to hear that WD-40 has higher gross margins in China in light of the fact that fake WD-40 products have circulated from China, a criminal organization was involved, and management has stated before that counterfeits are a big percentage of the market in China. In addition, management references that its direct vs. marketing distributed markets have different margins, but does not quantify the mix for investors to better understand trends.

In our report, we also questioned what, if any, impact lower oil prices would have on WD-40's margins. Analysts such as D.A. Davidson were quick to upgrade the stock, citing oil as a benefit:

Analyst:

"If oil stays depressed for 60 days, we could see gross margin upside surprises in F2H20 and P/E expansion"

On the conference call, management struck a less optimistic tone saying they would "most likely" benefit however the long-term impact is "extremely difficult to know". He also cited a much longer time horizon then the analyst:

CFO:

“Now let's talk a little bit more about oil. Recently, crude oil has plunged to multiyear lows. Falling crude oil prices will most likely be a net positive to our gross margin. However, it is extremely difficult to know the long-term impact of these changes until we see it in our cost of goods sold, which will take some time. This is because we don't buy crude oil, we instead buy custom-formulated petroleum-based specialty chemicals, which have complex cost drivers, including the manufacturing region, fixed production costs and distinctive supply and demand characteristics. In addition, since the global petroleum market is based on the U.S. dollar, when the price of oil falls, the dollar often strengthens. And for products manufactured in countries outside the U.S., this can leave costs in other currencies much higher. Overall, we estimate only a small amount of the total cost to produce a can of the WD-40 Multi-Use Product directly correlates to the price of a barrel of crude oil. If oil stays here at current levels for a considerable amount of time, we will likely begin to see a benefit in our cost of goods in about 90 to 120 days.”

A new risk factor for COVID-19 was added in the 10-Q. Spruce Point is concerned that the language specifically references that allowance for doubtful accounts and receivables write-offs may increase. This disclosure caught our attention given the fact that we see many of its products sold at large national retailers in the U.S.

”Adverse economic and market conditions could also harm the Company’s business by negatively affecting the parties with whom it does business, including its customers, retailers, distributors and wholesalers, and third-party contract manufacturers and suppliers. These conditions could impair the ability of the Company’s customers to pay for products they have purchased from the Company. As a result, allowances for doubtful accounts and write-offs of accounts receivable from the Company’s customers may increase. In addition, the Company’s third-party contract manufacturers and their suppliers may experience financial difficulties or business disruptions that could negatively affect their operations and their ability to supply the Company with finished goods and the raw materials, packaging, and components required for the Company’s products.”

Overall, we continue to stand by our original financial targets, that may actually prove to be too conservative in terms of the decline in sales and EBITDA. The CEO was asked by the analyst on the conference call if she should assume an 8% decline, and he deferred comment

Analyst:

"Okay. And can I just sneak in one last one. Going back to look at your financial results back in the last recession in the '08, '09 period, I think it was an 8% sales decline, if I'm not mistaken. So you did have a sales decline. I know you don't want to give guidance, you're withdrawing your guidance. But would it be a bad idea for conservative analysts to put something like an 8% decline or something like that, assuming we go into a recession?"'

CEO

"Linda, the decline that was -- you mentioned for 2008 was primarily because of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the pound. It devalued some 25%, I think, in 2008. And I think right now, it would be irresponsible for us to try and predict the future until we get through what we have to get through now. I think we'll have a better idea once the world starts to ramp up again. So -- but in the U.S., in 2008, our sales went sideways. Our consolidated revenue went down, but that was because of the change in the exchange rate from the British pound. Right, Jay?"

But to be clear, during the last cycle WD-40 did not suspend guidance and this time around they did so investors should exercise more caution.

Source: Spruce Point analysis

Disclaimer

This research presentation expresses our research opinions. You should assume that as of the publication date of any presentation, report or letter, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) along with our subscribers and clients has a short position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and calls on the stock) covered herein, including without limitation WD-40 Company (“WDFC”), and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines. Following publication of any presentation, report or letter, we intend to continue transacting in the securities covered therein, and we may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of our initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Spruce Point Capital Management does not undertake to update this report or any information contained herein. Spruce Point Capital Management, subscribers and/or consultants shall have no obligation to inform any investor or viewer of this report about their historical, current, and future trading activities.

This research presentation expresses our research opinions, which we have based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information, and all of which are set out in this research presentation. Any investment involves substantial risks, including complete loss of capital. Any forecasts or estimates are for illustrative purpose only and should not be taken as limitations of the maximum possible loss or gain. Any information contained in this report may include forward looking statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections. You should assume these types of statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections may turn out to be incorrect for reasons beyond Spruce Point Capital Management LLC’s control. This is not investment or accounting advice nor should it be construed as such. Use of Spruce Point Capital Management LLC’s research is at your own risk. You should do your own research and due diligence, with assistance from professional financial, legal and tax experts, before making any investment decision with respect to securities covered herein. All figures assumed to be in US Dollars, unless specified otherwise.

To the best of our ability and belief, as of the date hereof, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable and does not omit to state material facts necessary to make the statements herein not misleading, and all information has been obtained from public sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, and who are not insiders or connected persons of the stock covered herein or who may otherwise owe any fiduciary duty or duty of confidentiality to the issuer, or to any other person or entity that was breached by the transmission of information to Spruce Point Capital Management LLC. However, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC recognizes that there may be non-public information in the possession of WDFC or other insiders of WDFC that has not been publicly disclosed by WDFC. Therefore, such information contained herein is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind – whether express or implied. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC makes no other representations, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use.

This report’s estimated fundamental value only represents a best efforts estimate of the potential fundamental valuation of a specific security, and is not expressed as, or implied as, assessments of the quality of a security, a summary of past performance, or an actionable investment strategy for an investor. This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall any security be offered or sold to any person, in any jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC is registered with the SEC as an investment advisor. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC is not registered as a broker/dealer or accounting firm.

All rights reserved. This document may not be reproduced or disseminated in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Spruce Point Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WDFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.