Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Cypress Semiconductor Receives Regulatory Approval In China

Merger activity increased last week with two new deals announced, one deal closing and one deal terminated. The increase in merger activity last week was not very significant as only two new deals were announced. The merger of Standard Diversified (NYSEMKT:SDI) into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is a tax-free merger. The transaction was first announced by the companies in November 2019 and confirmed last week. The second deal was a going private transaction, where the Stern Group, comprised of Gary Stern, Ricky Stern, and certain related parties, will acquire the outstanding publicly held shares of common stock of Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI).

The most significant update from our active deals last week was Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) mutually terminating their merger agreement. The termination was a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace and industrial sectors.

The impact of the pandemic was also seen in other deals. The acquisition of Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) by LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) might potentially be delayed. Some companies have asked their shareholders to attend shareholder meetings virtually during the lockdown period.

On the positive side, Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY) obtained antitrust clearance from China's State Administration for Market Regulation for its merger transaction with Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), and Anixter's (NYSE:AXE) shareholders approved the transaction between Anixter and WESCO International (NYSE:WCC).

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between April 3, 2020, and April 10, 2020.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 45 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 4 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 33 Stock Deals 25 Stock & Cash Deals 5 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 67 Total Deal Size $342.6 billion

New Deals:

The merger of Standard Diversified into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Turning Point Brands for $661.06 million in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, the holders of SDI's Class A Common Stock and SDI's Class B Common Stock will receive in the aggregate, in return for their SDI Common Stock, TPB Voting Common Stock at a ratio of 0.97 of a share of TPB Common Stock for each share of TPB Common Stock held by SDI. The acquisition of Asta Funding by Stern Group in a going private transaction for $91.84 million or $11.47 per share in cash.

Deal Updates:

On April 6, 2020, Woodward and Hexcel Corporation announced that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement. The termination was approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is in response to the increasing impact on both the aerospace and industrial sectors, and global markets broadly, resulting from the health crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On April 7, 2020, Cypress Semiconductor announced that Infineon Technologies AG has obtained antitrust clearance from China's State Administration for Market Regulation for Cypress' previously announced merger transaction with Infineon. Cypress expects the merger to close on or about April 16, 2020. April 8, 2020: According to Reuters, Tiffany said that Australian regulators have sought more time to review LVMH's multi-billion-dollar purchase of the U.S. jeweler due to the coronavirus outbreak, potentially delaying closure of the deal. On April 10, 2020, Anixter International announced that, at a special meeting of stockholders, Anixter's stockholders approved the adoption of the previously announced merger agreement relating to the proposed transaction between Anixter and WESCO International.

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on April 7, 2020. It took 36 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $3.6 06/30/2020 208.33% 962.55% SMRT 01/31/2020 Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. (N/A) $0.90 $0.37 06/30/2020 143.24% 661.82% SDI 04/08/2020 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) $21.28 $11.85 06/30/2020 79.59% 367.74% YTRA 07/17/2019 Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) $1.69 $1.06 06/30/2020 59.34% 274.16% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.58 06/30/2020 51.68% 238.76% DLPH 01/28/2020 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) $11.67 $8.29 12/31/2020 40.78% 56.59% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $3.45 06/30/2020 32.75% 151.33% OTC:FSBC 12/19/2019 Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) $17.80 $13.98 06/30/2020 27.32% 126.25% CZR 06/24/2019 Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) $10.03 $7.93 06/30/2020 26.46% 122.24% FG 02/07/2020 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $12.50 $10.25 09/30/2020 21.95% 46.85%

The aggregate deal consideration for the active deals decreased to $342.6 billion after Woodward and Hexcel Corporation mutually terminated their deal and Gilead Sciences successfully completed the acquisition of Forty Seven. The top 10 deals in our list of active deals continue to trade with spreads over 20%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I hold a long position in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.