Evaluating Stocks - My Picks, And Developing A Model

My "system" relies on evaluating a number of factors I consider relevant, both in terms of fundamental company quality, as well as overall company valuation.

In this article, I go through and show you the way that I use, among other things, to pick the stocks I invest in.

Before we start this article, I want to preface this by saying that any sort of "evaluation model" such as the one presented in this article can be argued to be not merely an exercise, if not in futility, at the very least in uncertainty.

As much as we, as investors, want to develop models that somehow predict the overall safety of any particular business or stock, the simple fact is that we really can only hope to do SOME of that, at least insofar as the short and medium-term goes. Our predictions are always somewhat flawed.

Case in point, the Coronavirus. Many investors, myself included, touted the benefits of companies prior to the coronavirus which following the spread fell harder than most anything out there.

Who would have thought that Simon Property Group (SPG), a true conservative stalwart owning a near-endless list of A-class malls, would ever have its dividend threatened by a virus? Who'd have thought that dividend kings like Sysco Corporation (SYY), who provide something as basic as food, would have days where it dropped over 20%?

I'll be the first to say that I certainly wasn't among them.

The experience here has been both humbling, educational and, in the end, thrilling. I'm young, and I have plenty of time (but even if I wasn't, there haven't really been bankruptcies). I'm excited to be in the game, have the cash to deploy and excited to find many companies trading at the valuations they are today.

The reason for this is obviously that while many qualitative businesses have taken a legitimate hit and have cut the dividend - in Europe alone, my usual year-high-April dividend period has been all but annihilated due to firms postponing or cutting dividends.

I'm no more than mildly annoyed by this - all of the companies have done so with the disclaimer that they will either re-evaluate a later-stage dividend payout during the fall or simply postponed their AGM where the question of the dividend will be decided.

There is a great discrepancy to be found here between European and American companies, however. While some US companies have indeed cut their dividends, the numbers of these, especially in the high-tier conservative ones, are very few to none, so far.

The companies of which I speak in Europe include some of the most conservative stocks on the market which, factually, have no trouble paying shareholders a dividend. I highlighted some of the reasoning here in this article - and it's something I encourage every investor who owns, or wants to own European stocks, to read.

However, this article isn't about what stocks have cut the dividend - but about how I choose stocks.

Picking stocks - One Possible Approach

I encourage you to read the first paragraph of this article again for the information. My approach isn't necessarily better than others, or more "complete" - but it suits my needs.

My ambition is to combine buying qualitative companies at undervalued prices. Because of this, I now combine a number of metrics, which I evaluate, to form two different sets of scores, which I then combine and result in an overall grade or rating.

I've been experimenting with this approach for around 8 weeks at this point, and so far, with over 300 trials, it seems to highlight to me the companies which combine the quality and undervaluation I'm looking for. It's far from foolproof, but the objective of my system from the get-go was indeed to "highlight" both quality and opportunity.

The two-way scoring system - one score for underlying quality and one for current valuation/opportunity - allows me to both look at a company's overall quality and its valuation separately as well as combined. Again, it's an approach not tailored to everyone, but it works well for me.

Users of such an approach, or any approach still need to take into consideration the specific companies they are buying in terms of the current market. My system highlighted Cummins (CMI) as a good buy - and it is a good buy - but given the current climate in automotive and fossil fuel, as well as the overall undervaluation we're currently seeing, I'd rather focus on other companies and lower my reliance on automotive, especially fossil automotive. It's a similar reason for why I prefer other stocks over oil/energy stocks at this time.

So, in my approach, I look at factors such as:

P/E-ratio

Fair value (my approximation based on historical and future potential value)

S&P/Moody's/Fitch Credit Rating

Dividend Yield

Earnings Yield

3-Year forward PEG ratio

Earnings Payout Ratio

Dividend Streak (not growth streak - just dividend)

Dividend payout ratio

Dividend safety score

Moat

Stewardship/management

Potential 1-3 year upside

I assign these factors scoring based on market averages or safeties, which are then calculated into either company quality or company valuation/opportunity depending on the score.

Depending on the specifics of certain factors, I also categorize companies into a 4-tier stock system. No company below BBB-grade or equal rating, and a "Very safe" dividend safety rating is allowed in the "Ultra-safe" tier for instance, which I've come to call my "Class 1" stocks. The other classes, in turn, have their own requirements I've set up according to my portfolio goals.

Above you can see part of the first section of that Tier 1/Class 1 stocks list. I've yet to sort alphabetically, but this gives you an idea of just how it looks and how I can go about picking these stocks.

My watch list, which I've inserted into this "model" currently contains 185 companies. These range in geography, including the USA, Canada, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, France, Spain, UK, Finland, and Mexico. I do not own all of them - but all of them are companies I consider myself either wanting to or being fine with owning in the future or once they're at a decent valuation.

I'm still in the process of adding companies - there are certainly more than 185 companies that are appealing to own depending on their valuation. For this, I'm both looking for inspiration in other investors, doing my own research, and reaching out to my readers to see what companies they like before doing an in-depth analysis.

Besides the Tier-1, ultra-safe stocks, I also have Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4 and Oil/Energy stocks which due to the oil price war I put into their own division at this time.

The color-coding you see in the screenshot is indicative of the company's sector (Blue obviously being financial). Being that sector allocation in my portfolio isn't just something I glance at, but I try and keep on point, one of the first questions I ask myself on a weekly basis when I try to decide on what to invest in is "what sectors do I want more of?"

Recently, that has almost always been answered with "Pharma/healthcare", as well as others. I never buy "just" one specific sector, but I try to weigh my buys appropriately with respect to my overall portfolio composition - which both in terms of FX and in terms of sector-weighting is still sub-par.

Some Considerations

While I won't be sharing the specifics of ratings or qualifications at this time as they're still under development, I can say that in order for qualification into Tier-1, or ultra-safe, I demand an S&P or equivalent rating of BBB or above, an SSD or equivalent rating of "Very Safe", a 70% or below Payout Ratio in terms of EPS, and a 13-year dividend streak.

Now, a streak doesn't mean dividend growth streak. The reason why I don't make it dividend growth is that dividends outside of the US have a tendency to look somewhat different than in the EU or the rest of the world. There are extremely few non-US companies to rival some of the dividend growth streaks we find in the US, as European companies adopt more of a policy aimed towards paying out more in terms of EPS, but freeze or even lower the dividend as necessary.

As such, I felt it necessary to qualify it as such - and some US investors might find this requirement too low or illogical.

However, rest assured that companies with high dividend growth or stability streaks are still rewarded well within this system, as I do score based on long dividend streaks. The only way a company can score towards the highest points is through a long dividend streak (among other things). Therefore, it's important to again remember that just because Company A scores 0.2 points higher than company B doesn't mean that company B isn't a fit for you.

I try not to include any companies on my list that don't at least fulfill some basic fundamentals of overall safeties. While my "Tier 4" does include some turnaround stocks or more speculative stocks, I would argue the names found there, such as Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF), Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF), Autoliv (ALV) and others are in fact truly qualitative investments - and I own almost all of them.

This brings up another issue with the scoring here, and one that bears talking about - metrics I don't/won't compromise on. People could argue that Handelsbanken or Genuine Parts Company, or Polaris are in fact worthy of a higher rating. However, I won't ever ignore:

Lack of credit rating. This especially affects European stocks. Very few mid-sized companies even have an S&P/Moody's/Fitch equivalent credit rating. Axfood does not, nor does Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF), despite being an international company. I considered long and hard whether to compromise on this, but eventually decided that it wouldn't be fair, nor qualitative. Because some companies lack credit ratings, they automatically go into Tier 4, regardless of other metrics.

This especially affects European stocks. Very few mid-sized companies even have an S&P/Moody's/Fitch equivalent credit rating. Axfood does not, nor does Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF), despite being an international company. I considered long and hard whether to compromise on this, but eventually decided that it wouldn't be fair, nor qualitative. Because some companies lack credit ratings, they automatically go into Tier 4, regardless of other metrics. Dividend Postponement or cut. Again, considered long and hard given that many Swedish and Scandinavian stalwarts are either cutting or postponing their dividends despite not having to do so. In the end, I'm a dividend investor and I want dividend safety. This is the reason why the Swedish banks are now found in Tier 4. Despite being AA-rated with excellent safeties, they either postponed or cut the dividend. If they pay (without a cut) it prior to December 31st, I might reconsider here, but for now, companies who cut or postpone dividends are also demoted.

Again, considered long and hard given that many Swedish and Scandinavian stalwarts are either cutting or postponing their dividends despite not having to do so. In the end, I'm a dividend investor and I want dividend safety. This is the reason why the Swedish banks are now found in Tier 4. Despite being AA-rated with excellent safeties, they either postponed or cut the dividend. If they pay (without a cut) it prior to December 31st, I might reconsider here, but for now, companies who cut or postpone dividends are also demoted. Less than 8 years of dividend safety. Again, I don't mean growth - I mean consistent dividends. Since I'm a dividend investor, that's the least I want in a consecutive streak for a company to even be able to be above a Tier-4 rating.

For now, these are the factors I won't compromise on. That's the reason why some companies I've been banging on about for quite a while, such as Thor Industries (THO) are actually found in Tier 4. That's also why it's important to know, if you see the various companies, that being Tier 2, 3 or 4 doesn't make the company undesirable.

It's all about weighing risks and benefits and constructing an overall safe portfolio of quality stocks. I'm designing this tool to help me do just that.

The Tool in action - My latest buys

So, over the past 2 weeks, I've taken advantage of the continued undervaluation we've seen, and late March/early April was the first time I put the tool to work as intended.

First, I looked over my portfolio and checked what sectors I want to buy. In this case, I want more Healthcare/pharma, Information Technology, Industrials, Real Estate Consumer Staples/Discretionaries, Utilities, and Basic Materials, in that order. This doesn't mean I'll buy everything, but that's what I'm open for.

I don't necessarily want all that more financials since I'm at a nearly 19.5% portfolio allocation. I'm fine with my oil/energy exposure of about 3%, so I don't necessarily want more there either. This is according to my preferences though, yours might be entirely different.

Second, I decide on capital and FX. At this time and given coming capital inflows, I decided to invest about $8000. Given my still-extremely high SEK exposure, I want to keep SEK buying to a minimum, so I'll focus on NOK and USD.

Third, I start going through the list. I look at both quality and valuation scoring. Many companies are still overvalued, so they, unfortunately, aren't interesting, even if their respective quality score is high.

Thanks to my scoring, which is updated for the most part automatically, I can easily see that Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and AbbVie (ABBV) are both at above-average scores of 3.2, with a strong 12 and 13 opportunity/valuation score given their current valuations in relation to my assessment of their fair value. While AbbVie only has a borderline safety rating on its dividend and a 6-year streak, making it a Tier-4 stock, I've done my due diligence on the company and consider it fundamentally qualitative long term. The Credit rating further lends credence to this and is part of the quality score, which in turn, as a whole, affirms the opportunity score. However, because BMY is a Tier 2 stock, downgraded from Tier 1 only due to its lower dividend safety after the Celgene M&A, I choose to weigh my Pharma investments heavily towards BMY, which also has the far higher potential upside in terms of capital appreciation.

Other companies in consideration were Abbott Labs (ABT), Pfizer (PFE), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (CAH) and Amgen (AMGN), but the two stocks "beat" these due to long-term potential upside, valuation, dividend safety or one of the other metrics.

In the same way, I select the Tier 1 stocks Realty Income Corporation (O) - one of the few Tier 1 REITs - Comcast (CMCSA), General Dynamics (GD), Lowe's (LOW) and the chemicals company Eastman Chemical (EMN), which despite being a chemicals company, has an extremely favorable opportunity rating coupled with a 25+ year dividend streak, a moat, and investment-grade credit rating. That's a score in my book!

I also pick the Tier-2 stocks Philip Morris International (PM), Cisco (CSCO), Tier-3 stocks Securitas (OTCPK:SCTBF), Yara (OTCPK:YARIY) and the dividend king Sysco, which was recently downgraded to a Tier 3 due to mid-term dividend safety.

This collection of stocks, weighing investment towards pharma, IT and Industrials, gives me a YoC of 4.42%, an average P/E of 10.2

I may have to lower my investment pace in around 2 months, but even at a reduced pace, I'm like as not to invest, on average, around $1500-2500/week for the foreseeable future.

Wrapping up

My worry about somehow "timing" buys in this bear market is zero. Some of the buys mentioned above were actually done at a bit of a "peak", seen to the past 2 months. My perspective is toward the next 50 years, however, and for that reason, it really doesn't matter to me all that much what the stock market does this year or next year - though I'm really loving the climate we're seeing right now.

I'm buying above-average companies at below-average prices with excellent potential upsides. Guessing/predicting the market is really a soothsayer's game, and I'm no soothsayer. This crash has shown if anything, that all of our predictions for how things may go are worth very little when it comes to accurate timing of the market. Some may say that people were foreseeing a crash back in 2015-2016 - but these same people were often advocating staying cash, which would have neglected one of the best markets in history until February 2020.

This isn't the same as me being happy with how my portfolio is composed at this time. Take a look:

(Source: Google Sheets, Author's Calculations based on own data)

I'm happy with the large Industrials and staples, okay with Real Estate, Basic Materials, and Discretionaries as well as Communications - not so much with Pharma or IT, and I find my financial exposure somewhat too low at this time. There have been some internal re-categorizations as I found that I'd categorized some companies incorrectly in terms of sector prior to my new model.

However, in the end, while my sector allocation is still sub-par, the portfolio has:

No company over a 4.63% and 4.48% stake respectively (Handelsbanken and Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF)).

over a 4.63% and 4.48% stake respectively (Handelsbanken and Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF)). No company at a higher relative stake than my overall portfolio yield on an average year ( 5.183% ).

at a higher relative stake than my overall portfolio yield on an average year ( ). No currency weighting over 50% (SEK is finally 49.6%). I do want more USD, more NOK, CAD, and EUR.

weighting over 50% (SEK is finally 49.6%). I do want more USD, more NOK, CAD, and EUR. No individual dividend is higher in terms of percentage of the whole than the overall portfolio yield, or what I would consider being worryingly high (5.13% is the highest for Simon Property Group).

So despite these allocation shortcomings, I'm still quite content with my overall portfolio and what it's bringing me at this time.

The objective for my valuation tool was, or is, to simplify my picking process and to quickly identify when a company grows undervalued or appealing in terms of its opportunity and valuation. As a whole, I also wanted some help picking the sort of quality I'm looking for, based on metrics that I trust.

In developing this tool, I find that my picking process has been improved and I choose more according to the quality I want, as I opposed to short-term goals of higher yield that I might have. I combine both high yields with strong fundamentals to form the basis of excellent, risk-adjusted investments.

This tool is still under development, and I intend to add more International companies to it, but thus far I'm quite pleased with the turnout. It's nothing revolutionary, but it's also not a combination that I've seen others do in this sort of iteration exactly.

I'll start reporting my buys more in relation to this tool. I hope this was something that was at the very least a bit interesting - leave me a comment if you'd like to see more of the similar, or if you have suggestions on how to improve these articles. You're also more than welcome to send me a message - I do my best to answer all messages I receive!

