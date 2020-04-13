Phillips 66 Partners - Near 10% Dividend With Strong Sponsor

The company's capital projects will continue to provide further growth and highlights the overall strength of the company's projects.

The company's Phillips 66 owner is a majority sponsor and has significant incentive in maintaining the dividend. At the same time, major dropdown opportunities exist.

Phillips 66 has an impressive portfolio of assets that it is continuing to invest in. The company also has one of the least leveraged financial structures.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) is a more than $8 billion midstream company offering investors an almost 10% dividend yield. The company has a significant ownership stake from Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), a more than $25 billion company and one of the largest downstream companies in the world. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s sponsorship, growth, financial strength, and low risks make it a strong investment.

Phillips 66 - Reuters

Phillips 66 Partners Capital Structure

Phillips 66 Partners has a strong capital structure to support the business.

Phillips 66 Structure - Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

Phillips 66 Partners is owned mostly by Phillips 66, which has a non-economic general partner interest and a 74% limited partner interest. At the same time, common shareholders own 26% of the company. That means the company’s float isn’t overly high, at just a few billion dollars, and the majority of the company is owned by Phillips 66. That’s important because Phillips 66 is a financially strong company.

At the same time, the company has several potential benefits. The first is having a financially strong partner, which provides significant financial strength and liquidity. The second is its midstream assets are very predictable from a cash flow perspective, which also supports cash flow. Lastly, the company’s assets are connected to major oil plays across the country.

Phillips 66 Partners Financial Strength

On top of a strong capital structure, Phillips 66 Partners is also focused on maintaining its financial strength.

Phillips 66 Financials - Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

Phillips 66 Partners had a 2020 exit run-rate EBITDA of $1.5 billion. That represents significant growth for the company over the past several years. The company’s adjusted EBITDA in 2016 was just $0.5 billion and in 2015 it was just $0.3 billion. The company managed to increase this by 500% in 5 years or 300% in 4 years. That represents significant growth.

At the same time, the company has grown this adjusted EBITDA and net income while maintaining incredibly strong leverage and dividend coverage ratios. The company has maintained a very respectable 3.5x Debt / EBITDA ratio for midstream companies. That’s low for a midstream company, Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is limiting its Debt / EBITDA ratio at 4.5x. Phillips 66 Partners could increase its debt by $1.5 billion to reach that.

At the same time, on top of an investment grade credit rating, the company has maintained a 1.2x coverage ratio. Lastly, the company has a $750 million revolving credit facility. That’s enough, especially when accounting for coverage ratios, for the company to continue paying its double-digit dividend, even if EBITDA drops through the crash. That alone is sufficient reason to invest in the company.

Phillips 66 Debt Maturity - Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

At the same time, the company’s debt is incredibly low interest and well spread out. The company has $3.5 billion in total debt, formed out of primarily senior notes, with a weighted average cost of 3.8%. However, a significant portion (>$1 billion) has an almost 5% coupon due to its mid-2040s expiration. The company’s debt, which starts to come due in the mid-2020s, has a closer to 3% coupon.

That means, put together, the company’s annual interest expenditures are ~$150 million. That’s well covered by the company’s 2020 adjusted EBITDA estimate of $1.5 billion, which will turn into >$1 billion in net income. In fact, even without stopping its dividend, the company’s leftover cash is ~$200 million / year or $1.2 billion by 2026, enough to pay off, without rolling over, almost all debt due until this point.

That means Phillips 66 Partners has more than sufficient capital strength to whether the crash.

Phillips 66 Partners Growth Capital

On top of the company’s capital structure along with its financial picture, the company is investing heavily in growth capital.

Phillips 66 Growth Capital - Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

The above graph highlights the company’s adjusted capital spending plans. The company is continuing to have support for its projects with its valuable backlog, planning to increase capital spending from $0.7 billion in 2019 to $0.9 billion in 2020. A significant percentage of this capital spending is growth capital spending, with only a small % of sustaining capital.

Now Phillips 66 has announced plans to cut capital spending significantly, and that will almost certainly roll over into Phillips 66 Partners. However, as we discussed above, the company has $1.5 billion of room in its capital structure, so should it choose too, it could clearly afford to cover its continued capital spending. At the same time, it could maintain its dividend and grow its EBITDA (and coverage ratio) further.

Phillips 66 Capital Spending - Phillips 66 Investor Presentation

The above slide discusses some of the company’s most significant growth capital spending. The company is working on the massive Gray Oak Pipeline, a pipeline to increase Permian Basin takeaway, with service expected to start in 2Q 2020 with nearly 1 million barrels / day in capacity. The rate on this pipeline is at $4.75 / barrel and Phillips 66 Partners will have a 75% stake.

Phillips 66 Partners converts roughly 80% of revenue into adjusted EBITDA and ~70% of that into net income for a net 56% conversion of revenue into net income. This pipeline, at the tariff rate, will provide $1.8 million in net income for Phillips 66 Partners a day, which means almost 50% net income growth. That should be enough to reward shareholders significantly.

Simultaneously, the company is working on new deepwater docks and storage capacity. These benefit in a world with low oil prices, as recent events have rapidly increased demand for long-term storage. This makes it clear how well positioned Phillips 66 Partners is for the future.

Phillips 66 Partners Risk

Phillips 66 Partners has some risk, however, the company’s risk is something that’s 5-6 years out into the future. The company’s risk comes from continued lower oil prices, which would decrease demand for the company’s assets as it comes time to renew midstream contracts. Current low oil prices are unsustainable, however, they can remain lower for longer, which would hurt Phillips 66 Partners income 5-6 years down the line.

Simultaneously, lower income, would make it harder to roll over any debt as it starts to come due. The company might decide that the best solution to this is to stop its dividend so that it has additional free cash to buy back debt. We feel that’s unlikely, but it’s a risk investors should pay attention to.

Conclusion

Phillips 66 Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets. These assets are backed up by a strong partner and a strong financial position. Not only does the company have significant additional liquidity, but the company also doesn’t have any debt due until the mid-2020s and no big maturities. These things put together highlight the strength of the company’s financial position.

At the same time, the company is continuing to rationally invest in growth. The company’s new storage assets should actually benefit from the oil price drop and the company’s other assets have strong immediate term rates. While there is some long-term risk if oil prices remain low, we feel that risk is fairly minimal, and recommend investing at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.