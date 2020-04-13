Why Nike Should Be Sold

Analysts have a history of overinflating Nike's earnings power, and the valuation is too high today given the risks the company faces.

Many consumer discretionary stocks have been hammered in recent weeks, and with good cause; the global consumer has been blindsided by an unprecedented global economic lockdown. The resulting loss of jobs and therefore, revenue for companies that sell discretionary products, has sent share prices lower.

However, in the case of footwear and apparel giant Nike (NKE), which is one of the most discretionary companies I can think of, the damage to the share price has been relatively limited. It is this, I believe, that builds the case that Nike is way too expensive today, and should be sold and the proceeds reinvested in one of the many value stocks available in today's market.

Years of growth, but not enough for today's valuation

Growth has never really been a problem for Nike, and that's still true today. Below, we have top line growth and the value of the company's revenue in millions of dollars for the past five years to illustrate this point.

Nike is a huge company, posting $39 billion of revenue last year, 100% of which is for discretionary products. There are plenty of other companies that have more revenue, but on a purely discretionary basis, Nike is a behemoth. Still, that hasn't stopped it from posting meaningful growth year after year. Indeed, in the past five years, the lowest year-over-year growth rate in revenue was 6%, which I find to be quite impressive.

The problem is that in recent years, Nike's margins have eroded, which means profit growth is slower than it otherwise would be. Below, we have year-over-year growth rates of revenue and operating income.

Ideally, the blue line would rise more quickly than the black line over time, but it hasn't. Operating margins have been declining slowly for years thanks to rising input costs and a lack of the same pricing power the company once enjoyed. Last year saw essentially flat operating margins, but the story over time is clear; Nike's margins have been impaired.

Here's the problem

This becomes a problem when looking at estimates for this year and beyond, as well as the valuation. To begin, let's first take a look at revenue estimates for the next few years.

Analysts have Nike producing flat revenue for this fiscal year, which will contain two or three full months of the COVID-19 crisis' impact, as the fiscal year ends in May. Next fiscal year should be more normalized, and analysts have growth at 7.6%, or $42 billion. Past that, growth rates are about the same, in the high-single-digits each year.

That all sounds fine as Nike has been able to prove, over time, that it can grow organically at rates that other companies its size only dream of. The problem is that analysts have a history of being too bullish on Nike's growth prospects, as I shall now demonstrate.

These are revenue estimates over time for several fiscal years, and they show a trend of flat-to-lower moves as the actual results get closer. For instance, this year's revenue estimates were in excess of $50 billion back in 2016, and should finish in actuality under $40 billion. That's not even close, and before you say COVID-19 is the problem, you can see before the crisis hit, estimates were down to ~$42 billion at the beginning of calendar 2020.

The story is basically the same for the other years; overzealous analysts reach for the sky and then over time, have to come back to reality. Of course, there's no guarantee today's forward estimates are too high, but given the evidence above, there's a pretty good chance of it. Given this, one should take today's forward estimates with an enormous proverbial grain of salt.

The same story is true for earnings, although I think the impact is even more profound.

EPS estimates for this year once hit $4 back in 2016, but started this year at just $3. Of course, they are lower now thanks to COVID-19, but the point stands that EPS estimates gradually ceded ~25% over time as overly bullish expectations eventually yielded to reality.

The story is the same for the other years as there are downward slopes wherever you place your eyes on the chart. Again, analysts are way too bullish and have to come back to reality.

The valuation is absurd

This becomes a problem when one looks at the valuation, as we can see below.

Shares trade for 30 times what should be normalized earnings next year, and that's assuming those estimates are even right. I think I've presented enough evidence to show one should be skeptical of analyst estimates, but even if $2.86 is the number, shares are way too expensive.

Demand for Nike's products has likely declined precipitously since the year began. After all, people aren't going to shops for recreation and making discretionary purchases. That doesn't even account for the tens of millions of people that have lost their jobs, been furloughed, had their pay reduced, or their hours reduced. This is an enormous economic crisis, and consumer spending has to be suffering as a result. There's simply no way to remove so much money from the system and expect discretionary sales to remain in the same quantities they existed in prior.

At 30 times earnings, Nike is pricing in way too much growth as it appears to me that analysts are once again too bullish, and that investors are once again assigning earnings estimates a price-to-earnings multiple that is too high.

Revenue must be taking a beating and will for some time until the global economy recovers. There is no playbook for this kind of crisis, so we don't know how long that will be. In addition, Nike already had a margin problem thanks to rising input costs and its inability to capture those costs via sales price increases, and this crisis promises to make that worse. We won't know until Nike reports its fiscal year end, but one thing I'm sure of is that this crisis hasn't been good for margins.

Putting all of this together, you have a company that derives all of its revenue from discretionary products amidst a global consumer spending crisis. That company also has estimates that are probably too high, and an earnings multiple that I also believe to be too high. While I wouldn't short anything in this buy-everything-with-a-ticker-symbol market we're in, I do think Nike is a prime sell candidate in order to use the proceeds for something cheaper. At this point, that's just about everything.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.