The Trade Desk: Time Is Running Out For Linear TV

However, the disruption from COVID-19 may accelerate the shift from linear TV to programmatic CTV, which would benefit TTD.

The Trade Desk (TTD) stock has had a wild ride over the past year; despite the sharp rise from the lows in March, the stock is still down almost 32% from its February highs, and yet 10% higher than where it was 12 months ago.

The rollercoaster ride perfectly captures the narrative battle between bulls and bears. Bulls have focused on the strong momentum the company was carrying going into the coronavirus pandemic, which they expect to continue as the economy bounces back after a temporary slowdown. Bears, on the other hand, point out the already high valuation before the outbreak of the virus, compounded by the sharp slowdown in ad spending as the economy grinds to a halt.

Strong Momentum Before The Outbreak

The Trade Desk’s 4Q19 earnings results showed that the company had a strong quarter, and a stellar year. Gross spend on the company’s platform increased to $3.1 billion in FY19, up 32% from last year. For 4Q19, ad spend topped $1 billion, the first time that the company crossed this milestone in a quarter.

Revenue was up 35% year over year in 4Q19, and 39% for the full year. Revenue growth for the year was faster than the growth in gross spend, implying that the take rate increased.

The underlying numbers showed that CEO Jeff Green’s strategy of focusing on the Connected TV (CTV) channel was working out; spend on CTV grew doubled year over year in 4Q19, and grew 137% for the full year.

Commentary from the management was very upbeat on the earnings call. Green said that this is a watershed moment for the company as well as the industry, noting how they no longer have to make the case for data-driven advertising. He explained that advertisers now understand the value they get from programmatic advertising, and are coming to The Trade Desk to ask how they can do more with the company.

Around 75% of the Ad Age top 200 advertisers spent at least $100,000 on the company’s platform over the past 12 months, which shows the strong buy-in from advertisers, which shows the company’s strong adoption among advertisers.

The Post COVID-19 World: Spending Cuts

The world we live in today is very different from what it was like when The Trade Desk announced its 4Q19 earnings at the end of February. Large parts of the economy have basically ground to a halt, and with companies everywhere looking to cut costs, ad budgets are often the first to get sliced.

An IAB survey of media buyers’ spending intentions does not make for a pleasant reading. According to the survey, nearly three-fourths of buy-side decision makers expect the Coronavirus to have a greater impact on U.S. ad spend than the 2008-09 financial crisis, and almost a quarter of the respondents said that they had paused all advertising spend uptill Q2.

A survey of some of the world’s largest advertisers by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) paints a similar picture; according to the survey, 21% of the respondents have decreased their advertising budget greatly, while 36% have decreased them somewhat.

Because The Trade Desk’s contracts with its clients do not have any spending commitments, the company would be among the first to get impacted by spending cuts.

Silver Lining: Accelerated Shift to CTV?

The Trade Desk followers can recall that CEO Jeff Green has been predicting the demise of linear TV for a long time now, calling it a ticking time bomb. TTD has invested strongly in its CTV capabilities to benefit from the inevitable decline in linear TV. Here’s what Green said about the TV ecosystem at the end of 2017:

“...the TV ecosystem today, we think of as a little bit of a ticking time bomb...in traditional TV...the users are going away, the number of people watching is declining, but the cost of providing the service has been going up. And the price of the ads has been going up, even though fewer people are watching...so that's making it...less effective on a per-dollar basis than it's been, and yet the cost of content is going up.”

Connected TV has come a long way since Green made these comments over two years ago; according to Neilsen, streaming services accounted for 19% of US TV viewing time at the end of last year, up from 10% in early 2018. Yet, according to a Magna Global, OTT TV captured just 3% of the overall TV ad budgets.

At a time when corporations are evaluating the ROI on every single dollar being spent to cut costs where possible, I believe that linear TV advertising will start to look a lot less attractive than programmatic CTV advertising where the data-driven approach allows for better audience targeting, and the ROI can be measured more accurately. Therefore, I would expect advertisers to allocate more of their TV budgets towards CTV amid reduced overall spend.

The initial data from the IAB survey is in line with my thinking; according to the survey, of the 42% respondents who are making tactical changes in response to the coronavirus, 35% indicated that they are increasing OTT/CTV device targeting, and 29% said that they are increasing programmatic buying.

There’s another very important point to consider here. Recall that Green called the long-term practice of upfront buying of linear TV inventory upfront as one of the biggest hurdles in ad spend transitioning from linear to CTV:

“The one place where it creates some transition is that most of advertising in the traditional world is sold at an upfront. So one week a year is when they really buy and sell most of the ads…So transitioning from that old way of distribution as well as selling everything on an upfront basis, to a world where more data can be deployed, and decisions can be made all year long instead of just one week a year, that transition is probably the hardest part of the transition.”

The upfront season, which usually starts in spring, has been severely disrupted by the coronavirus this year. There’s no timeline for when live sports will return, and TV viewing patterns in the coming months will be hard to predict. According to the IAB survey, 73% of media buyers estimated that the coronavirus pandemic will affect the 2020/2021 upfront spending commitments, with average spend expected to be down 20%.

The disruption in the upfront season means that there may be a larger proportion of TV ad budgets up for grabs in the second half of this year at a time when the economy should be bouncing back from the impact of the virus, and I believe The Trade Desk is primed to grab more of that share from linear TV ad budgets, and make a large proportion of those grabs permanent.

Final Thoughts

The Trade Desk has shown amazing growth since its IPO in 2016, and the stock price reflects that. 2019 was the company’s best year yet, and before the impact of the virus, it felt like 2020 would be even better.

There are not many companies out there who are growing their revenue 30% plus each year with EBITDA margins also above 30%. The Trade Desk is GAAP profitable, Free Cash Flow positive, and has no debt on its balance sheet.

The company trades at 15x its 2019 sales, and guided to 31% sales growth before the impact of the guidance was known. However, making any prediction about 2020 sales at this point is irrelevant given the uncertainty around the virus, and picking out the right valuation based on the next 12 month revenues is almost impossible. What matters most right now is that given TTD’s strong balance sheet, the company should have no problems navigating a temporary shock to sales.

Looking at the bigger picture, I believe that the coronavirus will cause the proverbial clock on the linear TV ticking time bomb to run a lot faster. As advertisers shift more of their budgets to programmatic CTV and see the returns on data-driven advertising, they will get more comfortable allocating more of their budgets to CTV in the coming years, even as the impact of the virus wears off. The same applies generally to overall programmatic advertising as advertisers appreciate the importance of data-driven decisioning when it comes to spending their now-precious ad dollars.

In essence, I believe that the disruption caused by the coronavirus will accelerate the long term trend of advertising budgets shifting to programmatic, and with the investments that TTD has made into its platform, especially in CTV will pay off quite well as the economy bounces back. COVID-19 might just be the catalyst that causes the ticking time bomb to explode.

Thus I would recommend investors to buy TTD on any volatility-driven dips that this market provides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.