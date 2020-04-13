Why You Failed To Buy The Dip

For fans of American football, it is unfortunately a familiar sight. It is getting late in the ballgame. Your team needs a touchdown to win. The good guys have the ball, but their drive has stalled out, and it is now "4th and short". The offense just needs a few more yards to gain a new set of downs, and keep alive their hopes of scoring and taking the lead. Eschewing the chance to convert this short yardage option and keep the ball, their coach decides to punt to the other team, and play defense with the hopes of improving their future field position. As somebody who follow finance, you know that time increases the value of an option. As the opposition fields the punt, they work to meticulously run down the remaining time on the clock. Fans are watching their team's "option to win" decay.

Football teams punt too frequently. As NFL offenses have gotten more pass-happy via rule changes over recent years, the average yards-per-play has increased. Even the worst offense in the league (sorry Jets fans) averaged 4.6 yards per play last season. However, teams opted to go for a first down on fourth-and-two yards to go just 25% of the time. Statisticians, including the "4th down bot" at the New York Times, have suggested that these conservative decisions actually reduce expected win probability. Teams should go on fourth down much more often than they do in practice. Famous economists have written about this phenomenon of punting too frequently on 4th down, including Berkeley Economics Professor David Romer and Nobel laureate Richard Thaler.

Why would coaches call for a play (the 4th down punt in a short yardage situation) that so frequently reduces their probability of winning? After all, these coaches are heavily incentivized to win. In economics, incentives usually drive appropriate behavior. Coaches are often subject to what is known as "loss aversion."

It turns out that football coaches are not too different from the rest of us. Spearheaded by Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, economists and psychologists have shown in laboratory experiments that economic decision-making can be less than perfectly rational. Daniel Kahneman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2002, an award that Tversky would have undoubtedly shared if he had not succumbed to cancer in 1996. Kahneman was ultimately awarded economics' highest honor for "having integrated insights from psychological research into economic science, especially concerning human judgment and decision-making." Economic and financial models were predicated on the belief that individuals were rational and risk-averse. Time and time again, Kahneman and Tversky were able to show through experiments that individuals - like football coaches - were far from rational economic agents under uncertainty. This seminal work ultimately spawned new fields in behavioral economics and behavioral finance.

The duo coined the term "prospect theory," which describes the way people choose between alternatives that entail risk, where the probability of outcomes are known. The theory explains both why people buy insurance, paying a premium above the expected loss, while also participating in lotteries, with a negative expected value, but tremendous payoffs. As depicted in the stylized example from Kahneman and Tversky below, the value function is steeper for losses than gains indicating that losses outweigh gains in the minds of investors.

For football coaches, the fear of failing on "fourth and short" outweighs the positive value from converting. Football coaches are loss averse, to the detriment of their probability of winning. They tend to follow the conventional (errant) wisdom that the fourth-down punt is the best decision. They would rather follow the crowd, then buck tradition and open themselves up to public second guessing.

Many investors are also loss averse, meaning they are distinctly more sensitive to losses than to gains. This situation may be even more acute in the current environment. It is perhaps unsurprising given the speed of the correction tied to the incredible economic shock from the virus-related shutdown that some investors maybe be increasingly loss averse.

This loss aversion may stem from aversion to ambiguity. An ambiguity-averse individual would rather choose an alternative where the probability distribution of the outcomes is known over one where the probabilities are unknown. The current pandemic-impacted economic situation does not lend itself where to probabilistic outcomes. We have never seen the current economic situation play out before in this country. We also have never seen the speed and breadth of a policy response on both the fiscal and monetary side. In the past three weeks, we have seen the second worst week for the S&P 500 (SPY) since World War II, and the best week since 1974 for that index. I would guess for many investors that the losses felt much worse than the corresponding gains.

This loss aversion has also led investors to hold onto poor investments too long, and sell winners too early (despite being incentivized to behave in the opposite manner by our tax code). Some investors out there might be feeling the book losses in their portfolio too acutely, and allowing their aversion to additional losses keep them from adding into weakness. Investors pledge to invest through the cycle, but can have difficulty doing so when the market environment becomes more challenged. Check your loss aversion, and remember that "time makes money."

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

