CrowdStrike: One Of The Top 5 SAAS Companies

Investment thesis

The coronavirus bear market has also punished high-quality companies that will not be affected by the current situation. CrowdStrike (CRWD) is certainly one of those names. In August 2019, CRWD shares were trading above $100 and. In the depth of current crisis the shares were trading in low 30s.

The company is still growing revenue, has above average SAAS metrics and is one of the cheapest SAAS companies. The stock was down so much because investors were selling all money-losing companies regardless of their quality. I believe that investors have overreacted and CRWD is a long term buy.

Business model

CRWD is a SAAS cybersecurity company which protects all endpoint such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, servers, etc. You can find more about CRWD in its 10-K.

Today, when most people are working from home, companies need to protect the endpoints on which employees work and communicate. This support also management guidance for Q1 and whole 2021. Q1 ends in April 2020 and management has guided a 73% revenue growth and 51% revenue growth for the whole 2021 (ending January 2021). Management gave this guidance March 19, calculating also the impact of the current crisis.

SAAS metrics

The table below summarizes retention rate based on the size of end customers. In SAAS industry gross and net retention rate is positively correlated with the size of the end customers. Big companies do not change software as often as small companies. A SAAS company which has enterprise customers should have gross retention rate above 90% and net retention rate above 100%.

Source: Bessemer Venture Partners

In Q4 2020 CRWD had 5431 clients and revenue of $152M which gives us annualized ACV around $110k. Last year its gross retention rate was 98% and net retention rate 124% which is much higher than average. Such good numbers are very rare.

As you can see from the graphs below CRWD has one of the highest gross and net retention rate. In the graph there are companies from all customers segments nevertheless CRWD has one of the best metrics.

Source: Companies' filings

CRWD`s gross retention rate is even more impressive than net retention because just SAAS companies with very large customers have gross retention rate above 95%. For example, ServiceNow (NOW) has ACV around $615k has the same gross retention rate as CRWD. This shows how sticky CRWD`s product is.

Source: Companies' filings

I could not find more gross retention rate data on other companies. There are estimates that Veeva (VEEV) and Guidewire (GWRE) gross retention rate approaches 100%. It is the highest number among all SAAS companies, but both serve large enterprise clients. VEEV serves pharmaceutical companies and GWRE provides software for insurance companies. VEEV has ACV$1.28M and GWRE has ACV$1.74M.

Fortress balance sheet

The main reason why CRWD stock price fell all the way to $31.95/share was its loses. CRWD had a loss of $142M in 2020, $140M in 2019 and $135M in 2018. The company is in a growth phase and it is investing to growth. I consider this a good thing. CRWD can withstand many more years of losses. It has $912M cash in bank and no debt. On top of that CRWD is cash flow positive because it grands many stock options to employees and customer pay in front. Last year’s FCF was +$12M.

Valuation

I value SAAS companies based on revenue growth, current operating margin, potential future operating margin, FCF, net & gross retention rate, target customers and TAM. I do not have any precise formula, but I compare all the metrics with other SAAS companies to come up with some rough estimate. Rule of 40 is good tool how to value SAAS companies but it also has some drawbacks. It is different when a company is growing 40% with 0% FCF margin than a company growing 100% with -60% FCF margin. I would probably choose the fast-grower, but it depends on other metrics. I also deduct stock-based compensation costs from FCF because I believe it is a cost just like any other expense.

To keep it simple I used Forward revenue multiple vs. Rule of 40. As you can see from the graph below CRWD has the 2 nd best Rule of 40 behind Zoom (ZM) and trades just at a small premium to other SAAS companies. CRWD had 92% revenue growth and 3% FCF margin. I believe CRWD should trade at least for forward revenue multiple of 20 which implies price $63/share. I bought CRWD share in March for $39/share. I would not sell CRWD for today`s price ($60,32) because I think the company has room to grow over time, but I would also not be an aggressive buyer. For me CRWD is a long term buy.

Source: Companies' filings

Risks

There are many risk which you should consider. For example, my valuation is based on management revenue guidance. If CRWD does not achieve its guidance my valuation is certainly wrong.

There are also some things which I do not like about the recent development. Dmitri Alperovitch, a cofounder and CTO, has stepped down. This probably does not imply that there is anything wrong with the company I just do not like when founders leave. (Probably as most investors). Mr. Alperovitch is an industry veteran. He has worked for a number cybersecurity companies where he was the main brain behind the technology. The short-term effect on CRWD is probably minimal but the company will miss him to formulate the long-term strategy.

Conclusion

CRWD is a very high-quality company trading at an attractive multiple compared to other SAAS companies. On the other hand, I think it trades close to it fair value and I would not buy share above $60. You should keep the stock on a shortlist and buy/add when the shares go down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD, DDOG, BILL, AYX, NET, EVBG, TWLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.