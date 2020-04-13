REA: A Great Business At A Really Great Price

Covid-19 will have a real impact, but normality will return eventually and REA's business will be as strong as ever.

REA shares have been hit by depressed investor sentiment on the Australian property market after the Covid-19 outbreak and suffered a 27% fall from 21st Feb 2020.

I find the current valuation as an attractive entry point for one of the top companies in Australia because of its strong network effect and the unique real estate advertising structure in the country.

REA enjoys a dominant market position, benefiting from strong network effects, economies of scale, and high switching costs for its real estate agents. Its first-mover advantage, combined with prudent management and continued reinvestment in the business, has allowed it to build an almost unassailable network effect that is crucial to any Internet platform. It continues to command substantial pricing power through its premium products due to the real estate marketing structure that is unique to Australia, whereby vendors pay for advertising, instead of agents. That, combined with the continued substitution of traditional newspaper advertising for online advertising, gives REA substantial headroom to grow its share of the real estate advertising market.

The Australian online real estate advertising market is dominated by the duopoly of realestate.com.au, owned by REA Group, and domain.com.au, owned by Fairfax Media. However, REA Group dominates the Australian online real estate advertising market with 3 times the traffic of domain.com.au and 19 times the traffic of the third-largest provider.

REA's resilient financials, including a high EBITDA margin and strong balance sheet (Net Debt/EBITDA of 0.5x) with no material debt maturity until December 2021, mean that it is certain to survive the Covid-19 crisis, and will likely keep its dividend. In addition, REA is the jewel in the crown for News Corporation Empire, which owns 61% of the company. Therefore, even in the unlikely scenario of liquidity shock for REA, News Corporation will likely step-in to provide support, if required.

The underlying EBITDA margin has consistently improved to around 60% from 40% in 2010 (59% in 2019), which means REA could still break even if it were to lose 60% of its revenues. While the risk of an 80-100% decline in listings over the next six months is certainly possible, given the seriousness of the current crisis, I believe this to simply push out supply (and demand) to next year. Substantial decline in listings over the next six months will be temporary, with a strong rebound expected after the crisis.

Source: Bloomberg

In cash flow terms, the dividend is 1.5x covered by Free Cash Flow.

Furthermore, REA retains strong growth potential in its business, and will likely resume a high-single-digit annual earnings growth after Covid-19.

REA has a track record of growing revenues by more than 10% annually, and of growing its EBITDA even faster due to margin expansion, before 2019. (2019 was hampered by an unusually weak Australian housing market)

While revenue growth has trended down from the level in the early 2010s (Mid-teens), this was inevitable as REA's customer number approaches maximum. A high-single-digit annual growth should still be sustainable in the future:

A high-single-digit annual revenue growth will be sustainable by increases in price, up-selling existing products and innovative new products.

Furthermore, before the Covid-19 outbreak, the Australian housing market has begun to recover, following three interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia in 2019. The company also commented that there has been a gradual recovery in national listings led by Sydney and Melbourne until March 2020.

While I have no insights on when and how the Covid-19 outbreak will end, I believe normality will return eventually - it is simply not possible to permanently shut down all economic activity. People will still be buying and renting houses in the future, and it is possible that the Covid-19 experience would drive even more customers online and away from visiting agents in person. REA continues to be mission-critical for agents and will continue to be a long-term winner after the crisis.

Projection:

While I am confident that REA’s earnings would eventually recover and the valuation multiple would re-rate upwards to its previous level, the timing of this is important in determining an investor's annualized return.

I have constructed some illustrative projections below to show that a reasonably conservative scenario would still provide an upside potential of around 20%.

Source: Company Filings, Bloomberg, and Author’s estimates

The key assumption here is that revenues will fall by 28% in FY20, driven by a massive contraction in depth revenue, media, data, and financial services revenue and a minor fall in subscription revenue in 2H FY20. This includes a larger decline than the Great Financial Crisis, where REA revenues increased around 25% from FY09 to FY10. I then expect a recovery in FY21 due to delayed listing inventory and home buyers make their way back to the market.

Both REA and Rightmove look cheap compare to their own historical average multiple.

Conclusion

While Covid-19 will have a real impact on REA, I believe the share price's 27% fall from peak provides an attractive entry point. Normality will return at some point, people will still buy or rent properties, and online portals will be at least as important as now.

REA will remain a long-term winner due to its many competitive advantages. It is a unique asset with a dominant market position, resilient financials, and the ability to grow earnings at high-single-digits annually in normal times.

REA’s shares are trading on a 20x EV/EBITDA multiple (FY21) and a 3% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; REA shares were trading routinely at above 25x before the Covid-19 crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.