Analyzing Teekay LNG Partners From A Credit Perspective

Teekay LNG Partners has a strong balance sheet with the potential to deleverage in 2020 and 2021.

Overview

At a time when most companies might be reconsidering dividend payments or have already suspended share buybacks, there is a LP that has increased cash distribution.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) reported an annual cash distribution of $0.76 in 2019. For 2020, the LP unit has increased cash distribution by 32% to $1.00. In addition, the LP will also be looking for opportunistic repurchase of common unit.

Given the plans, it would be interesting to look at the LPs credit health. This article will analyze Teekay LNG Partners from a credit perspective.

This is important in a scenario where the coronavirus driven economic downside has translated into fear of credit stress and bankruptcy for many companies. In particular, the energy industry has been impacted due to the slowdown coupled with the oil price war.

Teekay LNG Partners would fall under the broad energy industry with the LP being an international provider of marine transportation services focusing on LNG and LPG.

It’s worth noting that Teekay LNG Partners currently trades at $9.9 per share. Considering the annual cash distribution of $1.00 per unit, the LP unit has a cash distribution yield of 10.1%.

Based on the discussion to follow, the key conclusion is that Teekay LNG Partners is strong fundamentally and the cash distribution of $1.00 per unit is sustainable.

The Credit Perspective for Teekay LNG Partners

The first point to consider is the total debt for the LP unit. As of December 2019, Teekay LNG Partners reported total debt of $1.8 billion. Debt is not a concern considering the following factors –

First, with a debt-to-capitalization of 49.4%, the company has ample leveraging headroom. Further, the company’s total vessel and equipment asset was $3.0 billion. This implies a loan-to-value of 60%. Both these ratios indicate financial headroom.

Second, Teekay LNG Partners reported adjusted EBITDA of $685 million for 2019. For the same period, the company’s cash interest outflow was $193 million. This implies an EBITDA-interest-coverage-ratio of 3.55. Therefore, debt servicing is likely to remain smooth.

Third, for 2020, Teekay LNG Partners expects to report adjusted EBITDA of $765 million. With fixed LNG coverage of 97%, there is clear revenue visibility. Even if the cash interest expense is $200 million, the EBITDA-interest-coverage-ratio for 2020 is likely at 3.83. Therefore, debt serving will improve in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Fourth, the company completed its multi-year growth project in December 2019. Considering the current global economic outlook, it’s unlikely that new growth projects will be undertaken in 2020. Therefore, with minimal maintenance capital expenditure, I don’t expect any increase in debt.

Fifth, considering the pro-forma effect to Awilco's fulfillment of their repurchase obligations (WilForce and WilPride) from Teekay LNG Partners, the company’s total liquidity stands at $428.2 million. With a strong liquidity position, the company is well positioned to navigate challenging times.

Sixth, Teekay LNG Partners reported operating cash flows of $299 million for the year ended December 2019. For the same period, the company reported cash distribution of $82.4 million. With higher EBITDA expected in 2020, operating cash flow will be higher than 2019. Therefore, a 32% increase in cash distribution is not a concern.

Considering these factors, Teekay LNG Partners is well positioned and the cash distribution of $1.0 looks secure. I must add that with the capital expenditure program ending in December 2019, the company is looking to deleverage in 2020 and 2021. With a firm cash flow visibility that comes from a strong counterparty, the company is well positioned to reduce debt.

Therefore, credit metrics make Teekay LNG Partners an attractive investment to consider. From a unit price perspective, the LP unit traded at a 52-week high of $16.74. The unit price is currently lower by 41% at $9.90. Considering the fundamentals, fresh exposure is advisable.

Once the crisis period is navigated, it would not be surprising if the LP unit revisits the 52-week high level of $16.74. This would imply a potential upside of 69% from current levels. Of course, I don’t see that happening anytime soon. The LP unit will gradually trend higher over the next 12-24 months with long-term contracts providing clear cash flow visibility beyond 2020.

According the company’s fourth quarter conference call –

Together, we have roughly $10 billion of forward fixed -- forward fee based revenues that have an average -- on average of over 10 years of contract length remaining. The fixed rate contracts for all of our LNG carriers on and off balance sheet are take or pay, which means we get paid by the customer, irrespective of whether or how they are utilizing the vessel.

This puts into perspective the company’s cash flow visibility and the nature of the contract amidst the current economic scenario.

Concluding Thoughts

There is no doubt that we are still at an early stage of the economic crisis as a result of the novel coronavirus. Therefore, it makes sense to remain cautiously optimistic and avoid a big plunge in any sector or stock.

However, small exposure to quality names can be considered and I believe that Teekay LNG Partners is attractive at current levels. With a sustainable cash distribution, strong balance sheet, clear revenue visibility and prospects of deleveraging, the LP unit is worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.