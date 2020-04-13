Hasbro - The Power Of Toys In The Era Of COVID-19

Hasbro is not just about games and toys as it also has an Entertainment and Licensing division.

With nurseries, day-care centers and schools on lock-down, children are at home, many starting to drive their parents crazy, if they haven’t already. And what’s better to calm down the kiddies than a new toy? That’s where Hasbro Inc. (HAS) comes to play.

Hasbro, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company that markets and sells toys and game products globally. The company's Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and television and movie entertainment operations. It also acquires, finances, develops, produces, distributes, and sells entertainment content.

At $10.36 billion market cap, Hasbro ranks in the 100th percentile of its industry (leisure products). Its P/E is at a modest 18.92 compared to the industry average of 34.12. The company has paid a quarterly dividend of $0.68, up from $0.63 beginning Q2 2019.

Hasbro’s stock took a beating, starting in late February, along with the overall markets, as COVID-19 began to dominate the headlines. The stock started to bounce back on March 18, once fundamental analysis came back into play. Market participants, parsing the winners from losers, are now focusing on the sectors that will prove sustainable during these unprecedented times.

Hasbro shines as a company with strong earnings potential both during and post COVID-19 as a new toy is proving to be not just a nice gesture, but a necessary purchase in many households, for the preservation of adult and child sanity.

No one said it better than Last Week Tonight host, John Oliver, when interviewed by Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show, from their respective, audience-less homes. Colbert indicated that social distancing can ignite new or earlier-life skills such as his re-learning how to change the inner tube of a bicycle tire.

In response, Oliver said, “I have a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old, and I'm trying to make a TV show from scratch. So, there's no extra time in my day, at the moment, to learn Spanish or how to make a profiterole. That's just not happening. I'm drowning, Stephen. ... Things are not going great here. I'm not becoming better as a human being.”

Most parents can relate. The mix of cabin fever together with restless children can be a recipe for frustration if not, disaster. When “Time Out” (directing loud children to a corner) has lost its effect, when penalties seem harsh or unwarranted, and when earphone noise-cancelling equipment is deemed irresponsible by the neighbors, toy purchase makes for a great distractor, and for some, admittedly, an outright bribe that closes the deal.

Source: Fidelity Investments

Technically, the stock has a gap to fill (see graph), which occurred on October 22 of last year when EPS missed its Q3 target by 37 cents. Its trading range that day was 104.95 to 98.85. But the stock beat it’s Q4 estimates by 33 cents.

Bottom line, take advice from Steven Colbert and get some Play-Doh. Just think about what you co-create with your child! Don’t just sulk at home hoping for the light at the end of the tunnel – buy your kid a choo-choo train. And forget about trading from a bearish perspective or going to cash - buy a teddy bear instead. In fact, why not get two? You could likely use one four yourself!

Hasbro’s next earnings report will come out on April 29. The stock should be able to fill its gap, and then surpass its 52-week and its historical high of 126.87 which took place on July 29, 2019. But don’t expect a straight line up as there will be bouts of volatility along the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.