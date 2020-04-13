50% Y/Y Sales Growth And Rapid Retail Expansion Could Be Just The Start For Amazon

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) will not only survive the coronapocalypse, it could be one of the few companies to come out stronger because of it. Bankruptcies and distressed companies could give Amazon the opportunity to expand its retail footprint in ways that it could only dream of before as its Whole Foods acquisition. This could set the tone for an even bigger retail expansion in the coming years that could help drive additional increases in future revenues for the company as year-over-year (Y/Y) sales look to possibly astound.

One of Amazon's more recent purchases was the former 660,000 square foot Lord & Taylor flagship store in Manhattan for $1.15B. It will serve as a future NYC headquarters for the company housing about 4,000 employees ~18 months from the acquisition closing date. This is a good start for Amazon in New York, but it is still a far cry from the original 25,000 NYC employee goal that the company was originally bargaining for before local politics drove the company in another direction at the beginning of 2019.

Amazon grabbed the Lord & Taylor store from The We Company (WE) as its formerly planned WeWork IPO bombed in an exceptionally embarrassing fashion. Amazon has been linked with other distressed retail purchases as it ended up taking over two Fairway Markets stores in New Jersey for $1.5M in March of 2020. Amazon was also thought to have considered former distressed Sears and Kmart stores, which turned out not to happen as these stores were not the level of quality that Amazon was looking for in my opinion. Amazon wants great retail deals, but it mainly seems to want them for high-end properties as well as well-known high-end brands as can be seen from its $13.7B Whole Foods acquisition in 2017.

Image from money.cnn.com

The Whole Foods acquisition vaulted Amazon into owning over 450 physical store locations at that time with a brand associated with some of the best natural and organic foods in the business. The former "expensive and high-end" retail chain with razor thin margins got a makeover and now sports more competitive prices along with some of the company's newer technology innovations. Amazon has done enough testing of its Go cashierless technology now that it is trying to sell the technology to Walmart Inc. (WMT) and others as an open-source platform without direct ties to Amazon to broaden its scale. It opened its first full sized Go grocery store in Seattle in February of 2020 after ~5 years of testing with about two dozen smaller Amazon Go locations.

Coronavirus concerns and ramifications could be a catalyst that allows Amazon the chance to rapidly expand its retail footprint again here in the coming years as it gets the bugs fully worked out of its Go technology. Grubhub's (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matt Maloney believes that up to ~30% of restaurants could close due to the pandemic in the coming years. Restaurants are just one of many industries that could see a significant fallout in the aftermath of coronavirus. This could be an opportunity for Amazon to pick up additional prime real estate as it continues to evolve its business models in new and innovative directions that few could have predicted years ago.

As most industries are suffering the ravages of coronavirus in one way or another, Amazon seems to be prospering. It is seen by many investors and experts as a clear winner in this time of turbulence as it has recently announced that it is hiring an additional ~100k workers to deal with the overwhelming demand rush for its delivery service. Amazon is even raising hourly worker pay an additional $2 an hour, up to $15 an hour, as it works to rapidly fill open positions with workers facing unemployment in other industries.

With Q4 net sales up ~21% Y/Y according to its latest conference call, the company's upcoming earnings call could be even more explosive.

Slide from Amazon's Q4 Earnings Presentation

Instead of the usual expected drop in first quarter sequential sales the company is used to seeing, followed by a ramp-up in sales over the course of the year, Amazon might be looking at Q1 revenues that approximate or even beat its already impressive Q4 numbers. With Q1, 2019 sales coming in at $59.7B, a sequential jump to ~$87.4B in sales would mean an astounding ~46% jump in Y/Y sales. That near 50% Y/Y jump would be just if Amazon matched last quarter's numbers that might grow further considering coronavirus impacts on some of its biggest individual business units including Amazon Prime, Whole Foods, and Amazon Web Services.

Near-term impressive sales growth and further retail expansion over the coming years could get the company to over half a trillion dollars in revenues by the end of 2022. An unexpected rapid retail expansion of Go stores in the coming years could get Amazon to approximately one trillion dollars in revenues before 2030 if consensus revenue estimates end up being too conservative.

Seeking Alpha Graph

This potential future growth could improve the company's numbers over the coming decade considerably more than current forecasts. Amazon currently boasts an expensive Forward P/E multiple which quickly becomes a basically average S&P 500 multiple by the end of 2025.

Seeking Alpha Statistics

Amazon has done a phenomenal job changing and adapting to the times and creating opportunity when other companies hesitate. While most companies and economies are reeling from coronavirus, Amazon is hiring like it is the holiday season with a possible sales explosion that could help the market rerate its stock. Amazon's success with its Whole Foods acquisition, along with a potential future expansion of Go stores, could mean a rapid retail expansion for Amazon across the globe as bankruptcies could abound in the wake of coronavirus. My Amazon position has grown from a formerly small position at the beginning of the year into one of my largest individual stock holdings. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.