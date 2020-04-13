Why Disney Is Undervalued

Disney (NYSE:DIS) recently announced that its video service, Disney+ has now amassed over 50 million subscribers. This is a dramatic increase from February 4, when Disney reported reaching 26.5 million subscribers. Even though about 20% of those subscribers came from a partnership with Verizon, the speed of the increase is quite impressive. I expect this partnership to continue especially since the battle for new subscribers has been quite competitive, with many competitors like Netflix (Nasdaq:NFLX) being offered free with a T-Mobile (Nasdaq:TMUS) subscription.

One important aspect that many investors are not taking into consideration is the potential retention rate of these subscribers. Though Disney has not released much information in regards to their retention rate yet, I expect their rate to be similar to Netflix's. I believe this because of a survey done by Rosenblatt Securities. They found that 29% of subscribers to Disney+ unsubscribed from another streaming service as a result of subscribing to Disney+ and 9% specifically indicated they unsubscribed from Netflix. This tells me that many subscribers view their Disney+ service at least equal to Netflix or in some cases superior to that service.

Taking this information into account I expect a retention rate of around 60% over the course of two years and 55% after year three. This rate is equivalent to Netflix which has the highest retention of all the streaming services.

Source: Second Measure

Netflix's three year retention rates are quite strong and have held up even during price increases.

Source:Second Measure

Disney+ will continue to gain subscribers and benefit during this COVID-19 crisis. It took Netflix about 2 years to go from 26 million subscribers to 50 million subscribers but Disney+ was able to achieve that level of growth in a matter of a few months. When you factor in the strong retention rate of Disney+, I expect total subscribers will exceed Disney's 2024 high end goal of 90 million by the end of the year.

Disney has not released much information in terms of revenue for Disney+ so I like to look at it's closest competitor to try to find an estimated valuation for the business. Netflix currently has around 167 million subscribers and $20 billion in revenue for 2019. The current market cap for Netflix is around $162 billion. When Disney+ reaches 100 million subscribers it should be bringing in roughly $9 billion per year in revenue at the current subscription rate. That would put it at a value around $73 billion when comparing how the market is currently valuing Netflix. My figure is a bit conservative compared to the Barclays valuation of $100 billion not to long ago.

I view Disney as a great opportunity to purchase a business with strong assets and a fast growing streaming business at an undervalued price. I currently have a long position in Disney with an average price of $87. I view pullbacks as an opportunity to buy and will look to add to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.