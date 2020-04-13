If You Are Going To Buy An Airline Stock, Buy Southwest Airlines

Of the four major U.S. airliners, Southwest Airlines is in the best financial shape, as it has the strongest balance sheet and has been consistently profitable for nearly half a century.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), or indeed any airline stock, may seem like an insane choice as a stock investment at this time. However, if you are looking to invest in this sector, Southwest Airlines looks like the best of the bunch and is trading at a considerable discount to fair value at present.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, airlines are struggling. After all, efforts on the part of governments worldwide - including the U.S. government - to stymie the spread of the virus has led to a decline in air traffic.

The outbreak occurred at a time when investors were starting to warm to airline stocks too. Historically, airline stocks were to be avoided. For starters, brand loyalty is not something that airlines can really build, as flyers have no loyalty to anything beyond getting the cheapest possible flight - hence the prospect of low-cost carriers which can undercut competitors.

In addition, airlines are capital-intensive businesses. Planes and other fixed assets can be expensive to maintain, and if low-cost competitors eat into an airline's profits, what is left over after the required capital is invested may be insubstantial. This is why Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Warren Buffett was publicly bearish on airline stocks in general for years. How bearish he was can be gleaned from the following quote:

A durable competitive advantage has proven elusive since the days of the Wright brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down.

In late 2016, however, Buffett performed a volte-face by buying millions of shares in the four major U.S. airliners - United Continental Holdings (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines. The change came about due to the consolidation of the U.S. airline industry. As of January 2020, these four airlines collectively held 66.9% of market share. Buffett's investments were essentially a bet on the U.S. airline industry as a key means of transportation for the general U.S. economy, on which he has been consistently bullish.

That consistency has not held up in regards to airline stocks at first glance, however. Despite telling Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andy Serwer in mid-March that "I won't be selling airline stocks," Buffett has proceeded to do just that. In early April Berkshire Hathaway sold 13 million shares of Delta Air Lines for approximately $314 million and 2.3 million shares of Southwest Airlines for around $74 million. While no reason for the sale has been disclosed, in the case of Southwest Airlines, it seems the sale had more to do with keeping Berkshire's stake below the 10% threshold, rather than any bearishness towards Southwest itself.

Of the four main U.S. airliners, Southwest Airlines holds the distinction of having been consistently profitable for nearly half a century. Image provided by USA Today.

I say this because of the four U.S. airliners, Southwest Airlines is the one that investors should be must bullish on. Of all the airliners, Southwest has the reputation of being the only one that has been consistently profitable and has been so for 47 years. Contrariwise, United declared bankruptcy in 2002, Delta did so in 2005, and American Airlines did so in 2011. Southwest's profitability is evident in recent times too, as is clear from its 13.18% operating margin and the revenue and net income figures it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 19.82 billion 2.19 billion 2016 20.29 billion 2.19 billion 2017 21.15 billion 3.36 billion 2018 21.97 billion 2.47 billion 2019 22.43 billion 2.3 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Southwest Airlines' investor relations page.

Shareholders have been able to benefit from Southwest Airlines' profitability as well, judging from the 23.37% return on equity (trailing twelve months) and eight years of consecutively rising dividends. Under ordinary circumstances, Southwest Airlines would look like a dead certainty to maintain that progressive dividend, given its payout ratio of 16.40% and reported free cash flow of $2.96 billion. However, in a coronavirus-stricken economy, the current circumstances are far from ordinary.

That said, Southwest Airlines looks likely to endure these extraordinary circumstances, as long-term debt of $2.82 billion is dwarfed by a net worth of $9.83 billion, and total current liabilities of $8.95 billion are offset by total current assets of $5.97 billion, cash on hand worth $2.55 billion, short-term investments worth $1.52 billion, and total accounts receivable of $1.09 billion. Its total debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 compares well to its peers: United's total debt-to-equity ratio is 1.29; Delta Air Lines has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73; and American Airlines has a negative debt-to-equity ratio at this time.

Of the four airlines, then, Southwest Airlines is clearly the wisest choice in terms of the underlying business. But in terms of the stock, a cheap valuation is required here, as earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is 3.29% - and that is on offer at this time.

At close of market on 04/09/2020, Southwest Airlines traded at $36.47 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 04/09/2020, Southwest Airlines traded at a share price of $36.47 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, based on earnings per share of $4.22. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 13.11, and the current dividend yield of 1.97% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 0.92%. These factors suggest that Southwest Airlines is trading at a discount to fair value, but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.58 (8.65 / 15 = 0.58) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $62.88 (36.47 / 0.58 = 62.88). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.66 (8.65 / 13.11 = 0.66) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $55.26 (36.47 / 0.66 = 55.26).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.47 (0.92 / 1.97 = 0.47). As this is an indirect valuation method and susceptible to fluctuation, I will use the cut-off ratio of 0.80 recommended by David Van Knapp. I will then divide the current share price by this cut-off ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $45.59 (36.47 / 0.80 = 45.59). Finally, I will average out these three averages to get a final estimate for fair value of $54.58 (62.88 + 55.26 + 45.59 / 3 = 54.58). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 33%.

In summary, Southwest Airlines is the clear choice among the U.S. airline stocks by virtue of its fiscal prudence, its strong balance sheet, and its profitability. It stands the best chance of emerging from the coronavirus outbreak in decent shape and is consequently a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.