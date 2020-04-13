5 More Gold And Silver Mining Stocks For 2020

In January/February I made posts on SA that included my favorite gold and silver mining stocks for 2020. I decided to follow up on that with five more that should have made the lists. The stocks on those lists are still valid, although Cardinal Resources is potentially being acquired by a Nordgold (a private Russian company), and Alio Gold is being acquired by Argonaut Gold. Also, the risk level for TMAC Resources has increased substantially as investors have abandoned it.

Last week gold closed above $1700 for the first time since 2011. Technically, once we got above $1650, the gold chart looks very strong. There is not a lot of technical resistance between $1650 and $1935. The odds are increasing daily that we will now trend to a new high above $1935.

The silver price is still low and under $16. This adds risk to the silver miners. This new list does not include any pure silver miners. All of these five stocks are mostly gold miners, with some (SSR Mining, Great Panther, McEwen Mining, and Coeur Mining) mining a significant amount of silver. Below I will mention how much gold/silver they mine when I discuss each company.

If gold does trend to a new high, then this is a good opportunity to hold gold miners. And the best ones to hold are quality mid-tier producers with good upside potential. All of the stocks on this list should outperform the HUI (large-cap gold miner index) and GDXJ (large-cap and mid-tier gold miner ETF).

The last time gold made a new high in 2011 at $1935, the HUI was at 635. Today, the HUI is at 230. That means if gold trends to a new high, the quality producers should really fly. For every $100 move up in the gold price above $1700, the share price should rise 50% or more in some of the quality producers. Said another way, there is huge leverage measured historically at these levels.

While we probably won't see 635 in the HUI when gold reaches a new high, I think it is safe to say, it will be over 500. So, that is more than a 100% return for many quality producers if we reach a new high in gold. I think all five stocks on this list meet that criteria.

Potential Risk

There is a good chance that the stock market could sell-off. It is currently valued at near historic levels measured against expected earnings. If the stock market sells off, then so could gold and the mining stocks. So, even though the gold chart looks great, and the reasons to like gold are abundant, there is never a sure thing.

Gold is currently benefitting from the following: 1) Huge money printing which could cause inflation, 2) Low-interest rates and negative real-rates, 3) Historical levels of uncertainty, 4) High physical demand, 5) Upward trending prices.

Coeur Mining

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (4/9/2020) Coeur Mining CDE Gold Mid-Tier Producer $4.14 221M $922M

Coeur Mining has underperformed since 2006. They have to reach $70 per share just to get back to where the share price traded in 2006. However, they have been aggressive, purchasing Orko Silver, Paramount Gold, and a mine from Gold Corp.

In 2020, they will produce about 12 million ounces of silver and 350,000 ounces of gold. That is substantial and with rising gold and silver prices, cash flow could reach $1 billion annually at higher gold/silver prices. At 10x cash flow, they could reach a $10 billion market cap. That would make them a potential high-upside stock from their current $900 million FD market cap. The stock had been surging, rising from $2.48 to $14.94 in 2016, but is now back down to $4.14 because of high costs.

They have become mostly a gold producer, with 68% of revenue from gold and only 28% from silver. However, that could balance out if silver outperforms gold. Their share price has not risen because of their silver exposure. However, this gives them excellent leverage if silver prices rise. And with high gold prices, they will still trend higher. I look for this stock to do well, although they need to find some production growth. Their new management team has focused on improving their balance sheet. However, they still have $370 million in debt and only $38 in cash. With more free cash flow, they can clean up their balance sheet.

Great Panther Mining

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (4/9/2020) Great Panther Mining GPL Gold Mid-Tier Producer $0.38 324M $123M

Great Panther Mining (formerly Great Panther Silver) is a mid-tier gold/silver producer in Mexico and Brazil. They have two producing mines in Mexico that produce 90% precious metals (silver and gold) and one producing gold mine in Brazil (Tucano). They used to be mostly a silver miner, but they acquired Beadell Resources in 2018 and their large gold mine. Tucano produces 120,000 oz. (1 gpt) of gold, with all-in costs around $1,250 (free cash flow).

They will produce about 3.5 million oz of silver equivalent in 2020 in Mexico. They have low resources in Mexico, but have several properties with exploration potential and have been able to replace reserves. Their silver production costs in Mexico are currently high (about $18 for all-in costs) and they lost money in 2019. However, they can lower costs when they need to and have a good management team.

They recently purchased the Coricancha gold/silver mine and mill in Peru. It has about 25 million oz. of silver equivalent (including gold). They plan to resume production once silver prices rise. Production should add 2 to 3 million oz. of silver equivalent (including gold). The cost of the mine is 15% of free cash flow for 5 years at a maximum payout of $10 million.

Their pipeline is starting to improve. San Ignacio and Coricancha are both late stage development. Plus, Horicon and Guadalupe Reyes are excellent exploration projects. This could give them 4 or 5 producing mines in the future. Also, Tucano is 50,000 acres, with a lot of exploration targets.

I've read some negative comments about issues at Tucano and their high costs in Mexico. However, they have a pretty good balance sheet with only $6 million in net debt. They seem to be pretty solid. I expect them to resolve their issues at Tucano. It is not a risk-free stock because they will get slammed by lower gold/silver prices. But they are highly leveraged for higher gold/silver prices.

McEwen Mining

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (4/9/2020) McEwen Mining MUX Gold Mid-Tier Producer $0.87 433M $378M

McEwen Mining has four operating mines in Canada, Nevada, Mexico, and Argentina. In 2019, they will produce about 175,000 oz of gold equivalent. Costs are high, with all-in costs around $1,350 per oz. These high costs are why their share price has not risen. The bad news is they are not likely to decrease costs substantially. So, expect all-in costs per oz to remain above $1,250.

For their FD market cap of $378 million, their resources are not that large. However, they do have considerable exploration potential on their properties. I don’t think their resources will restrict their growth. Black Fox and Grey Fox in Canada appear to be growing in size, with good grades.

Another red flag is high debt at around $50 million. Even with all of these red flags, I do not consider this to be a high-risk stock because they can raise money issuing stock or selling their Los Azules project. Unless gold prices drop below $1,300 and stays there for an extended period of time, this is a company I expect to be around for a long time. The CEO, Rob McEwen, owns 20% of the stock and is one of the best miners in the business. This is his company and I expect him to build it into a Major.

Their El Gallo property (500,000 acres in Mexico) has 9 gold discoveries, 1 producing mine, and 2 others under development. They are working on a feasibility study for Fenix that will add 40,000 oz. of annual production for 12 years. They are considering selling this property (I don't like that idea).

They recently bought the Black Fox/Grey Fox property (1.2 million oz. at 5 gpt) in Canada from Primero Gold at a fire sale price. This property has recently been producing excellent drill results. I think this is the key property for their future, and they need to continue finding gold on it.

Gold Bar in Nevada began producing in 2018 and is ramping up to 80,000 oz. of annual production in 2020. San Jose in Argentina is gold/silver mine producing about 45,000 oz. of gold equivalent.

The Los Azules property in Argentina is a large copper project with 20 billion lbs of copper a $2.4 billion capex. It is economic with significant gold and silver offsets (about 3 million oz. of gold equivalent). They are looking for a JV partner and I expect it to get built. It is one of the better copper projects that I have come across. My expectation is that they will either sell Los Azules or find a 50% JV partner.

Why be interested in McEwen Mining with all of their red flags? One reason: Rob McEwen. I believe he can build this into at least a 250,000 oz. producer and perhaps more. I don't know if he can build it into a major ($3 billion market cap), but I think he will come close.

SSR Mining

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (4/9/2020) SSR Mining SSRM Gold Mid-Tier Producer $14.66 126M $1.8B

SSR Mining (previously Silver Standard Resources) has become mostly a gold mining company (80% of revenue). They purchased the Marigold mine in 2013 from Barrick Gold in Nevada. This was a good deal. It will give them 200,000 oz. of gold production for 15 years. It’s a 5 million oz. deposit, although only 75% recovery rate. All-in costs are around $1,100 per oz. Long term it should be a cash flow machine at higher gold prices.

With their success with Marigold, they decided to buy another low-cost gold mine. They acquired Claude Resources (excellent location in Canada) in 2016. This added 100,000 oz. of gold production at cash costs around $600 per oz. Seabee is a 2 million oz. deposit, but will likely grow in size.

Until recently, they had 1 billion oz. of silver resources. Then they sold their Diablillos project to Abraplata Resources, which had 72 million oz. of silver (100 gpt) and 650,000 oz. of gold (.9 gpt) for $14 million. That is about 15 cents per oz. of silver equivalent. Then they sold their Candelaria project (120 million oz.) in Nevada to Silver One. They seem to have zero confidence in silver prices rising. Both Diablillos and Candalaria are potentially $1 billion projects at higher silver prices.

Then they ran into water issues at their large Pitarrilla silver project in Mexico. It has 650 million oz. of silver resources and 9 million oz. of gold, but it looks like all they will mine is about 25 million oz. underground. They do have one large producing silver mine in Argentina (Puna/Chinchillas) It began production in 2018 at 7 million oz. per year. It currently has high cash costs at $11 per oz., with all-in costs around $17 per oz. Those costs are projected to fall.

They don't have much of a pipeline (they plan to grow by 10% by 2021), but they will probably buy another gold project soon with their strong balance sheet with $450 million in cash. They are a mid-tier producer, but they tend to act more like a major, and are very conservative. They will likely grow into a major. The question is how big of a major will they become? I have my doubts they will reach a new high in their share price, which was $43 in 2007, but they will probably come close.

They are giving guidance to produce 440,000 gold equivalent oz. (including silver) by 2021, with cash costs projected to be $615 per oz. That could give them huge cash flow to grow the company. In the long term, they are likely to begin paying out dividends.

St Barbara

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (4/9/2020) St Barbara STBMY Gold Mid-Tier Producer $1.42 ($7.35 ADR) 707M $1B

St Barbara is a mid-tier gold producer based in Australia. They have four producing mines. Gwalia/Leonora in Australia at 250,000 oz., Simberi in Papua New Guinea at 100,000 oz., and Touquoy in Canada at 90,000 oz. Cash costs are about $700 per oz., with all-in costs around $1,000 per oz., making them a low-cost producer.

They acquired Atlantic Gold (Touquoy) in 2019. This makes them a 450,000 oz. producer. However, they also acquired $140 million in debt. Before the acquisition, they had zero debt. So, I expect them to pay off their debt quickly. They have $80 million in cash. Investors did not like the Atlantic Gold acquisition because it increased their all-in costs and added debt to their balance sheet. Subsequently, their share price dropped from $2 to $1.40. So, it kind of backfired. However, I think it is a buying opportunity.

They have now shown a strategy of growth via acquisitions they could be a growth company. Also, if they triple in value, the dividend will be very good at today's entry price. When you can buy a 450,000 oz. Australian producer for $1 billion, it seems like a steal to me. I bought the dip during this sell-off and am up 50%. I hope to ride it much higher. I've had my eye on it for several years and when it dropped under $1, it was too cheap to pass up.

If there are stocks that you like but are too pricey, watch for opportunities such as this current recession. We might get another big wave of selling. Most of my best acquisitions have been during big sell-offs (2008, 2009, 2015, 2020).

Conclusion

With gold prices trending higher and the odds increasing that we could see a new high in 2020, I felt compelled to include a few more stocks to what I had previously identified as my favorite stocks for 2020. Many of you are likely looking for opportunities and want to identify a few quality miners that should perform well if gold prices continue to trend higher.

These are all stocks that I expect to outperform the GDXJ, so there is a degree so risk. High upside stocks always carry risk. You don't get 100% gains without that risk. The risk-reward is always something that you have to weigh. If a stock has big upside potential, then it also has big downside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSRM,CDE,MUX,STBMY,GPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.